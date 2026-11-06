What the New Congress Means for Your Wallet

UNITED STATES · POLITICS

Key Facts What happened Democrats are projected to win both chambers, but no household rule changes until a bill becomes law.

Already set Social Security benefits rise 3.6% in January 2027, about US$75 a month on average.

Health Enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies expired, and 2027 benchmark premiums rise 13% on average.

Gas The national average is US$4.07 a gallon on 6 November, against US$3.08 a year ago.

What is next The new Congress is sworn in in early January, and any law needs President Donald Trump’s signature.

Democrats are projected to win both chambers of Congress, but the election changes nothing in your budget this month. Premiums, loan payments and benefit checks follow rules that already exist, and only a new law can alter them.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Politics story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

This guide sorts household money questions into three groups: what is already fixed, what waits until the new Congress meets in January, and what needs a presidential signature or a veto. Our analysis of whether a Democratic Congress can limit Trump’s tariffs covers the trade side, so we leave it out here.

What Is Already Fixed

The Social Security Administration announced on Wednesday 14 October 2026 that benefits rise 3.6% in January 2027. That is about US$75 more a month for the average retired worker, and the agency says nearly 72 million people are covered.

Payments to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients, a benefit for people with low incomes, rise from 31 December 2026. The agency says the 2027 premium for Medicare, the federal health program for people aged 65 and over, will appear in members’ online accounts from late November.

Student loans changed on 1 July 2026, when the Education Department opened the Repayment Assistance Plan (RAP), after a federal court had ended the SAVE plan, an income-based Biden-era plan, in March 2026. RAP sets a monthly payment at 1% to 10% of income, and it came from the tax law Congress passed in 2025.

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times → Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on US Midterms 2026 Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Health Premiums After the Subsidy Cliff

The enhanced Affordable Care Act (ACA) subsidies, extra federal help that lowered premiums for millions of people, expired at the start of 2026. Open enrollment for 2027 coverage began on 1 November in most states.

The health policy research group KFF puts the average rise in the benchmark silver plan, the reference price for subsidies, at 13% for 2027. That is 11% on the federal HealthCare.gov marketplace and 16% on state-run exchanges, after a 26% rise a year earlier.

A new Congress could revive the subsidies, and an extension could in theory be made retroactive to January, because the credits are calculated for the full year. Nothing of that kind has passed, so shoppers this month face the full 2027 prices.

Gas Prices Follow Oil, Not the Ballot

The AAA motorist club puts the US national average for regular gasoline at US$4.07 a gallon on Friday 6 November 2026. That is down from US$4.20 a week ago and US$4.37 a month ago, but still well above US$3.08 a year ago.

Neither the president nor Congress sets the pump price, which moves mostly with crude oil. A new majority can hold hearings on energy costs, but a law that changes fuel taxes or supply would still need both chambers and the president.

What Waits Until January

The new Congress, the 120th, begins its two-year term in early January 2027, and until then the current Republican-led Congress can still pass laws. Democrats are projected to hold both chambers, so their committee chairs can start hearings after that date.

Tax rules from the 2025 law stay in force for now, and the same is true for the student loan changes. Any rewrite has to pass the House and the Senate first.

What Needs a Signature or a Veto

A bill becomes law only after both chambers pass it and the president signs it. Donald Trump can veto a bill, and overriding him takes a two-thirds vote in the House and in the Senate.

No party is projected to hold two-thirds of either chamber. A deal on health subsidies or loans would therefore need votes from Republicans and the president’s agreement.

What It Means for You

If you buy coverage on an ACA exchange, compare plans before your state’s enrollment deadline, because the new Congress cannot act before 3 January, though the current one still could. Retirees can expect the higher Social Security check in January, with the Medicare premium notice arriving first.

Borrowers should check which repayment plan their servicer lists, and drivers should expect prices to follow oil. Two data releases will show how the economy is moving: the jobs report on Friday 6 November and consumer prices on Tuesday 10 November, both at 8:30 a.m. ET.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether Democrats will push to revive the ACA subsidies first, or what Republicans and the White House would accept. The final seat counts that set the size of each majority are also not settled.

It is also unclear how many borrowers will face payment changes as older loan plans are phased out. We found no confirmed date for a vote on any household measure.

More: US midterms 2026 coverage. See also Democrats Projected to Win US Congress and Can a Democratic Congress Limit Trump’s Tariffs?, plus US Tariffs on Mexico Stay After Midterms.

Frequently Asked Questions

Will Social Security Pay More in 2027?

Yes. The Social Security Administration set a 3.6% increase for January 2027, which is about US$75 a month for the average retired worker.

Will Affordable Care Act Subsidies Come Back?

Not yet. The enhanced subsidies, often called Obamacare subsidies, expired at the start of 2026, and reviving them takes a new law passed by both chambers and signed by the president.

Did the Election Change My Student Loan Payment?

No. The Repayment Assistance Plan has run since 1 July 2026 under the 2025 tax law, and only a new law can alter it.

When Does the New Congress Start Work?

It is sworn in in early January 2027, when the Constitution sets the start of its term. The House then votes for its Speaker.

Sources: Social Security Administration, 2027 cost-of-living adjustment release, 14 October 2026; KFF, 9 Things to Watch for the 2027 ACA Open Enrollment Period, 30 October 2026; US Department of Education, Federal Student Aid; AAA, national average gas price, 6 November 2026; US Constitution (National Archives); Bureau of Labor Statistics release schedule.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief