Nigeria Phone Operator Adds Five Directors

File photo. Victoria Island and the lagoon in Lagos, Nigeria's commercial capital. Photo: Ayorinde Ogundele, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

NIGERIA · COMPANIES

Key Facts The company MTN Nigeria Communications Plc is a mobile operator listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), the national stock exchange.

The news It named five new directors on 3 November 2026, two of them independent.

The start All five join the board on Tuesday, 1 December 2026.

The mix Two independent directors (outsiders) and three non-executive directors, who do not run daily business.

The gap It is not known whom, if anyone, they replace.

MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, a mobile operator listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX, the country’s stock exchange), is adding five directors to its board from Tuesday, 1 December 2026. The company told the exchange on Tuesday, 3 November 2026, in a regulatory notice.

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Two of the five are independent non-executive directors, meaning outside board members with no management role, and three are non-executive directors. The new directors come from law, banking, infrastructure finance and industry, and one of them already works for the parent company.

Who Is Joining the Board

Ibrahim Dikko, an independent director, was vice president of regulatory and corporate affairs at EMTS Limited, which operated as Etisalat Nigeria, from 2007 to 2017, and chaired First Securities Discount House from 2002 to 2012. Boye Olusanya, also independent, leads FMN Holdings Limited, a Nigerian food and agro-industrial company, and has more than 25 years of executive experience.

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Fabian Ajogwu is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, a senior rank given to leading lawyers, and a professor of corporate governance at Lagos Business School, a business school in Lagos. Imoni Akpofure has nearly three decades in finance and infrastructure, including roles at the International Finance Corporation (a World Bank Group lender) and CDC Group (now British International Investment, a UK development investor).

Akpofure also sits on the boards of Africa50, an infrastructure investment platform for Africa, and the Development Bank of Nigeria, a development lender. Lwazi Bam joined MTN Group, MTN Nigeria’s parent company in South Africa, as its group chief risk officer on 1 June 2026, and was chief executive of Deloitte Africa, the African arm of the accounting firm Deloitte, from 2012 to 2022.

File photo. Central Lagos seen from above, September 2018. Photo: Subomi07, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons

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Why It Matters for Investors

A board sets strategy and oversees management, so its make-up matters to anyone who owns MTN Nigeria shares. Our earlier report covers its nine-month tax bill (MTN Nigeria cash tax jumps 14-fold).

Bam is also a senior executive of MTN Group, so one of the five has a direct link to the parent company. Our earlier coverage tracks its subscriber growth (Nigeria telecom subscribers and the 100 million MTN milestone) and the wider Nigeria business news.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the five join an enlarged board or replace departing members, and the total size of the board is not known. Any regulatory approvals the appointments still need are also not known.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Are the New MTN Nigeria Directors?

Ibrahim Dikko and Boye Olusanya join as independent non-executive directors, and Fabian Ajogwu, Imoni Akpofure and Lwazi Bam join as non-executive directors. All five start on 1 December 2026.

What Is an Independent Director?

An independent non-executive director sits on the board without working for the company or its management. The role is meant to give the board an outside view.

Will the New Directors Change Who Runs MTN Nigeria?

No change to management is part of the announcement. Directors oversee strategy and management rather than running the company day to day.

Sources: MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, notice of director appointments to the Nigerian Exchange Limited, 3 November 2026.





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