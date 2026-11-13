Storm Charles Floods Morocco, Fills Dams

Key Facts —What. Storm Charles hit Morocco on 11 and 12 November 2026, with up to 110 mm of rain and gusts of 107.4 km/h. —Toll. A man died when a school wall fell in Casablanca, and one person was seriously hurt. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Dams. National reservoirs rose to 66.19% full on 13 November, against 30.79% a year earlier. —Next. Morocco’s weather service expects conditions to improve from Saturday 14 November. —As of 13 November 2026, 15:00 GMT.

Storm Charles flooded streets in Tangier, cut power in Casablanca and killed one man on Wednesday 11 November. It also pushed Morocco’s dams up, though only by a fraction nationally.

What Happened Across Morocco

Storm Charles crossed Morocco on Wednesday 11 and Thursday 12 November 2026, bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms and violent gusts, according to the Direction Générale de la Météorologie (DGM), the national weather service. The DGM told Le360, a Moroccan news site, on Friday 13 November that the storm’s influence on the kingdom is now over and fading.

In Casablanca, a wall of the Abdellah Guennoune high school in the Salmia district collapsed at about 18:00 on Wednesday, killing a man and seriously injuring another person, according to Le360, while LeSiteinfo, another Moroccan news site, gives his age as 25. The same evening a power cut hit the city at about 17:00, and ONEE, the national electricity and water office, says supply was fully restored at 20:54, as we covered in our

Casablanca blackout report.

Le360 reported that Tangier’s Bni Makada and Riad Tétouan districts were flooded on Wednesday, and that crews of the regional utility SRM (Société régionale multiservices) cleared dozens of storm drains in Tangier. The same outlet says Air France flight AF1196 from Paris abandoned its landing at Casablanca’s Mohammed V airport and diverted to Rabat-Salé.

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Where the Rain and Wind Hit Hardest

The DGM measured 110 mm of rain in Imouzzer Ida Outanane, 108 mm in Tiqqi and 105 mm in Idmine, all in the Agadir-Ida-Ou-Tanane prefecture around the southern city of Agadir, between Wednesday and 06:00 on Thursday, Le360 reports. Casablanca received only 7 mm in the same period, so the damage there came from wind, not water.

Gusts reached 107.4 km/h at Casablanca airport, 94.5 km/h at Essaouira and 90.7 km/h at Meknès on Wednesday, according to the DGM figures Le360 published. Classes were suspended in ten provinces and prefectures, and in Souss-Massa, the southern farming and tourism region around Agadir, authorities went on maximum alert, with lessons halted from Wednesday noon through Thursday, according to the daily Al Akhbar as summarised by Le360.

Why the Dams Matter After Years of Drought

Morocco’s reservoirs held 11,270.29 million cubic metres on 13 November, up from 11,204.77 million on 11 November, a gain of 65.52 million. That lifts the national fill rate from 65.80% to 66.19%, against 30.79% on the same date in 2025, according to Le360’s tally of the daily dam figures.

The gain is local, not national: 38 of 69 dams gained water, 17 lost and 14 held steady. The Souss-Massa river basin rose from 47.13% to 52.99% full, and its Aoulouz dam jumped from 65.13% to 80.11%.

The storm therefore barely moved the national total, which remains below the 66.57% recorded on 23 October, Le360 notes. The real change is the year-on-year gap of more than 35 points, which means farms and cities enter winter with far more stored water than in 2025.

File photo from 2018. An Al Boraq high-speed train of the national railway operator ONCF at Tangier Ville station. Photo: NicholasNCE / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

What It Means for Travelers and US Readers

This week Casablanca had a blackout, Tangier had flooded streets and the Agadir area closed schools, and at least one Paris flight diverted from Casablanca. Conditions should ease from Saturday 14 November, but the DGM says light showers remain possible in the far north, and our report on

Storm Charles and the Tarifa-Tangier ferries covers the sea crossing.

For readers following Morocco’s economy, full dams matter because reservoirs feed its farms and city taps. We could not open the water ministry’s own dam bulletin from our systems, so the reservoir figures above rest on Le360’s tally and should be read that way.

Our Morocco safety guide and the Morocco news hub carry wider travel and country context. Travellers should follow the instructions of local authorities and their airline while showers last.

What Is Not Known

No official national casualty total or damage estimate has been published; the one death and one serious injury come from news reports of the Casablanca wall collapse. No official finding on why the wall failed has been published, although Le360 links the collapse to the first strong gusts.

The DGM expects an improvement from Saturday 14 November, and describes the outlook as generally more stable. We will update this article if the authorities publish a damage assessment.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in Storm Charles in Morocco?

One death is reported: a man, aged 25 according to LeSiteinfo, killed when a school wall collapsed in Casablanca on Wednesday 11 November 2026. One other person was seriously injured, and no official national toll has been published.

How much rain did Storm Charles bring?

The DGM recorded up to 110 mm in Imouzzer Ida Outanane, near Agadir, between Wednesday and 06:00 on Thursday. Casablanca received only 7 mm, but gusts there reached 107.4 km/h.

How full are Morocco’s dams after the storm?

Le360’s tally puts the national fill rate at 66.19% on 13 November 2026, up from 65.80% two days earlier and against 30.79% a year ago. The Souss-Massa basin rose most, to 52.99%.

When will the weather improve in Morocco?

The DGM says residual showers remain on Friday 13 November around Tangier, in the Loukkos river basin and in the western Rif mountains. It expects gradual improvement from Saturday 14 November.

Sources: Direction Générale de la Météorologie (DGM) data as published by Le360, 12 and 13 November 2026; Le360 reports of 11, 12 and 13 November 2026 on the Casablanca wall collapse, Tangier floods and dam levels; LeSiteinfo report of 12 November 2026; ONEE statement on the Casablanca outage as reported by Le360, 13 November 2026.