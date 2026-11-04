Retirees Block Mexico’s Congress for a Day

IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.49▲ 0.63% USD/MXN18.76▲ 0.76% USD/CLP977.94▲ 1.18% USD/COP3,244▼ 0.18% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.09% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.19% USD/UYU40.22▲ 3.24% USD/PYG6,358▲ 9.88% USD/BOB11.92▲ 1.74% USD/DOP59.96▼ 0.89% USD/CRC449.63▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.16% USD/HNL26.87▼ 0.09% USD/NIO36.62▲ 0.07% USD/VES892.65▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD158.31▲ 3.01% USD/TTD6.64▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL6.16▲ 0.32% BRENT 98.38 ▲ 3.97% WTI 90.70 ▲ 2.93% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.22 ▼ 2.83% GOLD 4,116 ▲ 1.05% SILVER 52.24 ▲ 0.22% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.26 ▼ 2.62% PETR4 46.44 ▼ 1.44% VALE3 62.80 ▲ 0.72% ITUB4 39.93 ▲ 0.55% BBDC4 13.82 ▼ 1.71% ABEV3 15.45 ▲ 1.31% BBAS3 16.54 ▲ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.20 ▼ 3.70% PRIO3 62.18 ▲ 0.06% SUZB3 52.17 ▼ 0.34% RENT3 29.10 ▼ 1.22% AZZA3 14.28 ▲ 2.22% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.37 ▲ 3.04% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.72 ▼ 2.61% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 0.63% SLCE3 16.34 ▼ 1.57% NATU3 5.34 ▼ 1.48% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.50 ▼ 1.51% CSNA3 4.07 ▼ 0.25% IBOV 166,608.52 ▼ 0.57% IPC MEX 70,819.80 ▲ 0.91% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.49 ▲ 0.58% USD/MXN 18.75 ▲ 0.69% USD/CLP 977.82 ▲ 1.17% USD/COP 3,241 ▼ 0.27% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.11% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.19% USD/UYU 40.22 ▲ 3.24% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 9.88% USD/BOB 11.92 ▲ 1.74% USD/DOP 60.24 ▼ 0.43% USD/CRC 449.63 ▲ 2.27% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.16% USD/HNL 26.87 ▼ 0.09% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 0.07% USD/VES 892.65 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 158.31 ▲ 3.01% USD/TTD 6.64 ▲ 1.14% EUR/BRL 6.16 ▲ 0.30% BRENT 98.38 ▲ 3.97% WTI 90.70 ▲ 2.93% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.22 ▼ 2.83% GOLD 4,116 ▲ 1.05% SILVER 52.24 ▲ 0.22% SOY 1,190 ▼ 0.29% CORN 440.75 ▼ 0.79% WHEAT 599.25 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 277.40 ▼ 0.84% SUGAR 18.60 ▲ 0.70% ORANGE JUICE 136.15 ▲ 3.54% COTTON 78.45 ▲ 0.44% COCOA 5,290 ▼ 3.04% BEEF 214.48 ▼ 1.62% CATTLE 320.58 ▼ 3.45% LITHIUM 60.26 ▼ 2.62% PETR4 46.44 ▼ 1.44% VALE3 62.80 ▲ 0.72% ITUB4 39.93 ▲ 0.55% BBDC4 13.82 ▼ 1.71% ABEV3 15.45 ▲ 1.31% BBAS3 16.54 ▲ 0.30% B3SA3 14.28 ▼ 0.14% WEGE3 48.20 ▼ 3.70% PRIO3 62.18 ▲ 0.06% SUZB3 52.17 ▼ 0.34% RENT3 29.10 ▼ 1.22% AZZA3 14.28 ▲ 2.22% CSAN3 2.52 ▲ 5.44% RAIZ4 27.57 ▲ 1.73% PCAR3 2.37 ▲ 3.04% GMAT3 3.66 ▲ 3.68% PSSA3 43.72 ▼ 2.61% CVCB3 0.81 — 0.00% POSI3 3.15 ▼ 0.63% SLCE3 16.34 ▼ 1.57% NATU3 5.34 ▼ 1.48% BRKM5 3.03 ▼ 0.66% RANI3 8.50 ▼ 1.51% CSNA3 4.07 ▼ 0.25%
since 2009
Thursday, November 5, 2026
Mexico Politics

Retirees Block Mexico’s Congress for a Day

By · November 4, 2026 · 5 min read
The facade of the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro in Mexico City, with a green relief of the national coat of arms between two red brick blocks
The Legislative Palace of San Lázaro in Mexico City, seat of the Chamber of Deputies. File photo: Rio Times archive.
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MEXICO · POLITICS

Key Facts

  • The country Mexico’s lower house of Congress, the Chamber of Deputies, writes the national budget each autumn.
  • What happened About 250 retired Chamber workers blocked every entrance on Wednesday 4 November 2026.
  • The offer A one-time payment of 56,000 pesos (about US$3,000) ended the blockade.
  • What is next Deputies meet again on Monday 9 November, and talks with the retirees resume on Thursday 12 November.
  • Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Mexico’s lower house of Congress lost a working day on Wednesday 4 November 2026 because its own retired staff blocked the gates. About 250 retired workers and union members of the Chamber of Deputies closed every pedestrian and vehicle entrance to the Legislative Palace of San Lázaro, the Chamber’s seat in Mexico City.

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The Chamber’s president, Raúl Bolaños-Cacho Cué, cancelled the full session planned for 11 a.m. and opened talks instead. The blockade ended at about 1 p.m. after more than eight hours, and deputies return on Monday 9 November.

For US readers, the stoppage matters because the same Chamber must approve Mexico’s 2027 federal budget, which shapes the peso and the bonds that US funds hold. Mexico is also one of the biggest trading partners of the United States, so its budget calendar reaches well beyond Mexico City.

What Happened

The protesters are retired workers and union members of the Chamber itself, not pensioners from the wider public. They arrived early on Wednesday and closed all access, so deputies and staff could not reach the building.

Bolaños-Cacho said it was his duty to guarantee safety and to find a solution through dialogue. He announced a talks table for 11:45 a.m., and the retirees were received by him and Fernando Castro Trenti, who heads the Chamber’s administration committee.

Why the Retirees Protested

The retirees want the Chamber to restore benefits that stopped in April 2026. They point to a clause of the benefits agreement between the Chamber and its union, which gives them support on top of the state pension they receive from ISSSTE, the pension fund for government workers.

Their list of demands also includes food parcels, annual eyeglass support and annual transport assistance. They say the 2027 budget must set aside enough money to keep these benefits going.

What the Chamber Offered

The Chamber offered a one-time payment of 56,000 pesos (about US$3,000 at 18.60 pesos per US dollar), equal to four months of support. Of the roughly 250 protesters, 248 accepted it, and they lifted the blockade at about 1 p.m. after meeting the Chamber’s leaders for more than an hour.

Both sides agreed to meet again on Thursday 12 November. The announcements did not say whether the monthly benefits will return in 2027.

Aerial view of the Mexico City skyline with office towers and mountains behind
Mexico City’s skyline, where the federal budget that Congress votes on shapes the economy. File photo: Rio Times archive.

What Comes Next

The full Chamber meets again on Monday 9 November at 3 p.m. Other business set for this week, such as the call to choose the next president of the National Electoral Institute (INE), the body that runs Mexico’s elections, now waits for that session. The Chamber must approve the federal budget for 2027 by 15 November under Article 74 of the Mexican Constitution.

It already passed the 2027 revenue law in October, and the Senate approved it on 27 October.

What It Means for You

If you hold Mexican peso bonds or stocks through US funds, one cancelled session changes little, but the budget vote is the real test. The peso traded near 18.60 per US dollar on Wednesday, so 1,000 pesos were worth about US$54.

Travellers to Mexico City should expect occasional protests near government buildings while labour disputes with public workers continue. Check local advisories before visiting the area around San Lázaro.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the monthly benefits will return in 2027, since the payment is a one-time offer. The full terms of the payment were not confirmed.

It is also unclear whether the retirees will block the building again if the 12 November talks fail. Nor is it known whether the lost day will delay the 2027 budget vote.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Background: our ine leadership change mexico 2027 election explained.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why Was Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies Session Cancelled?

About 250 retired Chamber workers blocked every entrance on Wednesday 4 November 2026. The Chamber’s president cancelled the 11 a.m. session and opened talks.

How Much Did the Chamber Offer the Retirees?

It offered a one-time payment of 56,000 pesos (about US$3,000), equal to four months of support. The retirees lifted the blockade at about 1 p.m.

When Does the Chamber Meet Again?

The full Chamber resumes on Monday 9 November at 3 p.m. Talks with the retirees continue on Thursday 12 November.

Does the Blockade Affect Mexico’s 2027 Budget?

The Chamber must approve the budget by 15 November under Article 74 of the Constitution. It is not known whether the lost day will delay the vote.

Sources: Chamber of Deputies of Mexico, statements by its president Raúl Bolaños-Cacho Cué, 4 November 2026; Chamber of Deputies, plenary calendar, 4 November 2026; Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, Article 74; RT market data, USD/MXN rate, 4 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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