Mexico September Industrial Output Up 1.3%
Rio Times Markets · Mexico
Key Facts
- The figure Mexico’s industrial production in September 2026 was 1.3% higher than a year earlier.
- The month Output fell 1.4% from August, against a forecast fall of 0.2%, after a 0.7% rise in August.
- Versus forecast The annual rate missed the 3.4% consensus (average analyst forecast) by 2.1 percentage points.
- The trend Annual growth slowed from 3.5% in August to 1.3%, a drop of 2.2 points.
- What ends it An October monthly gain above 0.7% would suggest September was a temporary dip.
Mexico’s industrial output grew only 1.3% in September 2026 from a year earlier and fell 1.4% on the month, missing forecasts on both measures.
What Changed
Mexico’s industrial production, which covers manufacturing, construction, mining and utilities, rose 1.3% in September 2026 from a year earlier, according to INEGI, Mexico’s national statistics institute, via the RT economic calendar. That is down from 3.5% in August, as we reported on 12 October, and below the 3.4% consensus on the RT economic calendar.
Output fell 1.4% from August, reversing a 0.7% rise in the previous month. Analysts had forecast a fall of only 0.2%, so the monthly miss was 1.2 percentage points.
Where It Sits in the Trend
Annual growth had been 3.5% in August, so September marks a sharp slowdown within one month. The RT calendar holds only the August reading for comparison, so it cannot place 1.3% against longer history.
The monthly swing from a 0.7% gain to a 1.4% fall is larger than analysts had priced in.
Why It Moved
The release does not state a cause in our data, and the sector breakdown was not available at publication. Because the measure combines four sectors, a fall can start in any of them.
A single weak month can also reflect timing effects that later reverse. The sector detail from INEGI would show where the drop came from.
What It Means for Readers Abroad
A slower industrial sector weighs on Mexican producers and workers, and it removes support that had kept annual growth above 3% in August. Foreign companies that supply Mexican factories may see softer orders if the decline continues.
Treat one month as a warning, not a trend. The size of the miss shows the weakness was not anticipated.
What Would Confirm or End the Slowdown
A monthly gain above 0.7% in October would suggest the September fall was temporary. A second monthly fall, or an annual rate staying near 1.3%, would confirm lost momentum.
An annual reading moving back toward the 3.4% analysts expected would signal that the slowdown has passed.
What Is Not Known Yet
The sectors responsible for the September fall are not known from this release. It is also unclear whether the drop is temporary or the start of a longer slowdown.
More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Sources: figures, forecasts and earlier values from the RT economic calendar, which tracks official releases. Earlier values: official national releases. This is news, not investment advice.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much did Mexico’s industrial production grow in September 2026?
It rose 1.3% from a year earlier, down from 3.5% in August. On the month it fell 1.4%.
Was the result better or worse than expected?
Worse on both measures. Analysts had forecast 3.4% annual growth and a 0.2% monthly fall.
What will show whether the slowdown continues?
October data will show it. A monthly gain above 0.7% would point to a rebound, while another fall would confirm the weakness.
In depth
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