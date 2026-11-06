Mexico Arrests 7 in Northeast Cartel Cell

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MEXICO · SECURITY

Key Facts The arrests Prosecutors in Coahuila state say seven people in a Northeast Cartel cell were detained in Piedras Negras.

The leader Authorities name Juan Antonio N, 47, as the cell’s leader. He was detained on 3 November.

The announcement The state’s chief prosecutor, Federico Fernández Montañez, spoke on Wednesday 4 November.

The US link The US Treasury says the Northeast Cartel is a designated foreign terrorist organization.

Power Index Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Prosecutors in Coahuila, a Mexican state on the Texas border, say they dismantled a Northeast Cartel cell of seven people on Wednesday 4 November. The suspects were detained in Piedras Negras, a city on the Rio Grande opposite Texas.

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Authorities say the cell kept watch on police and security forces. All seven are suspects, and a court has not found any of them guilty.

What Coahuila Prosecutors Announced

Federico Fernández Montañez, Coahuila’s chief prosecutor, said the cell had seven members. He said the arrests followed a series of operations that began after two priority targets were detained on 19 October.

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“In Coahuila there is no room for criminal gangs,” the prosecutor said. He said his office will seek the maximum penalties at the proper stage.

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How the Arrests Unfolded

Investigators first looked for two priority targets, Luis Ángel N, 23, and a woman named Mabel, 37. Police detained both in Piedras Negras on 19 October and handed them to prosecutors on suspicion of drug possession and an offense against security functions.

Those arrests opened new leads that led to Juan Antonio N, 47, whom authorities call the cell’s leader. Police detained him on Tuesday 3 November in Piedras Negras.

Criminal investigation agents then detained three more men, and municipal police detained one more person. That made seven suspects in all.

Lookout Points Found

Authorities say they found several locations the group used to watch the movements of police and security forces. The prosecutor did not give their location or say what was seized.

The prosecutor did not detail the charges against the five people detained after 19 October. He also did not say what stage their cases have reached before a judge.

Why the US Border Is Part of the Story

The US Treasury calls the Northeast Cartel, formerly known as Los Zetas, a US-designated foreign terrorist organization. It says the group exerts significant influence over the US-Mexico border, including the Laredo, Texas, point of entry.

Treasury says the cartel’s reach in Nuevo Laredo and Piedras Negras has affected communities on both sides of the border. It sanctioned three high-ranking members and one associate of the group on 6 August 2025.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The Northeast Cartel, known in Spanish as Cártel del Noreste, is a Mexican drug-trafficking group that grew out of Los Zetas. Our explainer on the Northeast Cartel covers its history and US sanctions.

The Fiscalía General del Estado is Coahuila’s state prosecutor’s office, led by Federico Fernández Montañez. Piedras Negras is a border city of Coahuila, the state where the arrests took place.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the case matters because Piedras Negras lies across the border from Texas. Treasury says the cartel’s influence reaches both sides of the line.

The arrests do not show the cartel is finished in the region. Treasury has already targeted its leaders and money, as our report on US sanctions on the cartel’s network shows.

What Is Not Known

The charges against the five people detained after 19 October are not public. Coahuila’s state prosecutor’s office can say when each suspect appears before a judge.

Whether more arrests follow is open. Prosecutors said the investigation continues, and they promised to report progress.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was arrested in Coahuila?

Prosecutors say seven people in a Northeast Cartel cell were detained, including a 47-year-old man named as its leader. All are suspects, and no court has found them guilty.

Where did the arrests happen?

The arrests took place in Piedras Negras, a border city in Coahuila. The city lies on the Rio Grande opposite Texas.

What is the Northeast Cartel?

It is a Mexican drug-trafficking group, formerly known as Los Zetas. The US Treasury calls it a designated foreign terrorist organization.

What did the group allegedly do?

Authorities say members watched police and security forces from lookout points. Prosecutors did not give more detail on the charges.

Sources: Coahuila State Prosecutor’s Office (Fiscalía General del Estado), announcement by Federico Fernández Montañez, 4 November 2026; US Department of the Treasury, Treasury Sanctions Additional Members and Associate of Narco-Terrorist Cartel del Noreste, 6 August 2025.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief