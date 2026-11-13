Meta Wins Record US$93M in Brazil Ad Spend
On Friday 13 November 2026, partial filings show that Meta, owner of Facebook and Instagram, has taken at least R$522.7 million (about US$93.1 million) from Brazil’s 2026 campaigns, according to partial filings with the TSE, the Superior Electoral Court. That is a record among suppliers to candidates and parties, and roughly four times the 2022 total.
Meta is listed on Nasdaq in the United States (ticker META), and Brazil’s electoral court has just fined it. For US readers this is context on how Brazil treats American platforms, not investment advice.
Key Facts
—Record. Meta has received at least R$522.7 million (about US$93.1 million), roughly four times the 2022 total.
—PL. The Liberal Party (PL), the party of former president Jair Bolsonaro’s family, paid R$119.3 million (about US$21.2 million).
—PT. The Workers’ Party (PT) of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid R$64.7 million (about US$11.5 million).
—Fine. On Tuesday 10 November, Brazil’s electoral court (TSE) fined Meta R$7.5 million (about US$1.34 million).
—Next. Second-round campaigns are due to file final accounts this weekend, so totals can still grow.
Brazilian election campaigns have become a record customer of Meta, mostly to pay for boosted posts that reach more voters.
What The Campaign Filings Show
Most of the money buys impulsionamento, the paid boosting of posts so that more voters see them. Boosting is the main way campaigns pay Meta.
The figures are partial campaign-finance data filed with the TSE, Brazil’s Superior Electoral Court. We convert reais at the central bank’s rate of R$5.6143 per US$ on 12 November 2026, and because the data are partial every total here is a floor, not a final figure.
The Liberal Party (PL) paid Meta about R$119.3 million (about US$21.2 million), while the Workers’ Party (PT) paid about R$64.7 million (about US$11.5 million). PL therefore spent almost twice as much as PT.
Among candidates, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro of PL paid Meta R$18.4 million (about US$3.3 million), about 16% of his campaign spending. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid R$13.5 million (about US$2.4 million).
Why The Money Matters
Meta’s share of the electoral spending reported so far is about 8%, on partial data. In plain terms, about eight cents of every real reported go to one company’s platforms.
On Tuesday 10 November 2026 the TSE fined Meta R$7.5 million (about US$1.34 million) for failing to comply with court orders during the elections. The TSE is the body that runs and judges Brazil’s elections.
The fine is small next to Meta’s campaign income, but it shows that the court is watching how platforms behave in the campaign. Court fights between Brazil and US platforms are a regulatory risk for companies that sell advertising there, which is why the story matters beyond Brazil.
What Is Not Known
Final totals are not known, because the figures are partial and still rising. The record may therefore turn out higher once all campaigns have filed.
It is also unknown whether the court will take further steps over the fine. No data show how much of the boosting went to content that attacked opponents.
Meta’s own account of the technical failures has not been independently verified in the data we have. The same applies to the effect of the unequal reach on voters, which no figure we hold can measure.
What To Watch Next
Second-round campaigns are due to file final accounts this weekend, by Saturday 14 November 2026. Those filings will show whether the record grows and whether the party ranking changes.
Any further TSE ruling on the pending actions would show how Brazil treats platform conduct in elections. We follow that theme in our Brazil news.
Sources
Primary sources: TSE campaign finance portal (DivulgaCandContas); TSE news page; Banco Central do Brasil, PTAX exchange rates.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much have Brazil’s campaigns paid Meta?
At least R$522.7 million (about US$93.1 million at R$5.6143 per US$), based on partial campaign-finance data filed with the TSE. The total is still rising.
What is impulsionamento?
It is the paid boosting of posts so that more voters see them. Most of the money Meta received buys this service.
Why did the TSE fine Meta?
On Tuesday 10 November 2026 the court fined Meta R$7.5 million (about US$1.34 million) for failing to comply with court orders during the elections.
Which party paid Meta the most?
The Liberal Party (PL) paid about R$119.3 million (about US$21.2 million), almost twice the Workers’ Party (PT) at about R$64.7 million (about US$11.5 million).
In depth
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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