Mali’s cabinet has approved a draft decree for a time-limited mining permit, but financing, construction and a start date remain open.

Illustrative photo: diggers work an artisanal gold site in Mali. Industrial mines, which are counted separately, produced 23.5 tonnes in the first half of 2026. (Photo: MOISESFOCUS, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.)

MALI · GOLD

Mali’s cabinet adopted a draft decree on Friday 27 November 2026 that would give Roscan Gold, a Canadian-listed explorer, a permit to build and run a large gold mine in western Mali. The Council of Ministers, which met at the presidential palace in Koulouba under head of state Assimi Goïta, an army general, said so in its communiqué CM N°2026-46/SGG.

The permit would cover Kandiolé-Nord, a site in the Kéniéba circle, an administrative area, of the Kayes region, and last 12 years at most. The communiqué says earlier exploration work there showed “an economically exploitable deposit in the form of a large mine” (our translation from the French).

Key Facts Who. Mali’s Council of Ministers, the cabinet, and Roscan Gold Mali SARL, a limited-liability company.

What. Draft decree granting a large-scale gold mining permit.

Where. Kandiolé-Nord, Kéniéba circle, Kayes region, western Mali.

When. Adopted at the cabinet meeting of Friday 27 November 2026.

As of. 28 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

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Mali’s cabinet has approved a draft decree for a time-limited mining permit, but financing, construction and a start date remain open.

File photo, February 2026. The Third Bridge over the Niger River in Bamako, Mali. (Photo: Awinch1001, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

The communiqué calls the text a draft decree, in French a “projet de décret”, and gives no date for its signature. It states no investment figure, no job numbers and no estimate of state revenue.

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The communiqué says Roscan Gold Mali SARL, the company named in the decree, applied under Mali’s mining code and its law on local content in the mining sector. The research permit was formed by merging the original Kandiolé-Nord permit with the neighbouring Mankounké permit, which a firm called Ouani-Or SARL had transferred.

Roscan Gold Corporation, an explorer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, Canada’s market for smaller companies, published a preliminary economic assessment of the project on 2 March 2026. That early-stage study describes an open-pit mine feeding about 2.5 million tonnes of ore a year to a processing plant over a life of about 13 years.

In that release Nana Sangmuah, the company’s president and chief executive, said: “Our mining permit application is in the final stages of review, and we anticipate approval in the near term.” Sangmuah added: “We have also initiated project financing discussions aimed at securing funding shortly after permits are granted.”

The study, by the consultancy Bara Consulting with an effective date of 27 February 2026, puts the initial capital cost at US$218.7 million. At the company’s assumed gold price of US$3,100 an ounce it estimates an after-tax net present value, the worth today of future cash flows, of US$498 million, with the investment earned back in 2.8 years.

The release projects more than 830,000 ounces of gold over the mine’s life, and about 92,786 ounces a year in the first four years. It puts all-in sustaining cost, the full yearly cost of producing an ounce, at US$1,200 in those years and US$1,568 over the whole life.

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At US$4,000 an ounce the same study shows a net present value of US$836 million and an internal rate of return, the yearly yield on the investment, of 62%, against 43% at the base price. The model includes Mali’s royalties and a 33% corporate income tax.

For US investors, Roscan shares trade over the counter, meaning off the main exchanges, on the OTCQB market as RCGCF, alongside listings in Toronto and Frankfurt. The company gave those tickers in its release.

If the decree is signed, the project would move from exploration towards a possible mine. Our earlier reports on Mali’s gold exports and on the Barrick chief’s meeting with the prime minister give the wider sector picture.

The permit would run for 12 years at most, while the study assumes a mine life of about 13 years, and the communiqué does not say whether it can be extended. We found no word on a financing package or a construction date, and no Roscan statement on the decree.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Roscan permit final?

Not yet: the cabinet adopted a draft decree, and the communiqué gives no date for signing. We found no company statement on it yet.

Can US investors trade Roscan?

Yes, its shares trade on the OTCQB, a US over-the-counter market, under the ticker RCGCF. Roscan’s own study is a preliminary assessment, an early stage before a full feasibility study.

What happens after a permit?

Roscan’s release lists a pre-feasibility study, an environmental and social impact assessment and project financing as next steps. We found no announced dates for them.

Sources Communiqué CM N°2026-46/SGG of the Council of Ministers of Mali, 27 November 2026, as republished on a Malian news site on 28 November 2026 (the presidency’s own site had not listed it by that morning): communiqué text; Roscan Gold Corporation news release “Positive Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Kandiolé Gold Project in Mali”, 2 March 2026: news release

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