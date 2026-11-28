Ghana’s rights commission says it found no evidence that the president shaped the award of the Damang gold mine to his brother’s firm. It still wants written rules for any future private-jet use.

Golden Jubilee House, also called the Flagstaff House, seen from a road in Accra in a file photo. Photo: jbdodane / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Politics: Ghana

Ghana’s anti-corruption and human-rights watchdog has cleared President John Mahama of a conflict of interest over a gold mine that his brother’s company now runs. The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) dismissed the complaint in a decision dated Wednesday 25 November 2026, and the ruling became public on Friday 27 November.

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It also found no wrongdoing by Vice-President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang or by the president’s brother, businessman Ibrahim Mahama, and it cleared the president’s use of that brother’s private jet. For readers abroad, the case tests how Ghana polices the line between political power and family business in its mining sector.

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Key Facts Who. CHRAJ, Ghana’s anti-corruption and human-rights commission, cleared President John Mahama, his deputy and his brother Ibrahim.

What. It found no evidence of influence over the Damang gold mine award or the private-jet use.

Next. It urges written, disclosed terms for any future private-jet use and clearer rules on stepping aside.

As of. 28 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

Ghana’s rights commission says it found no evidence that the president shaped the award of the Damang gold mine to his brother’s firm. It still wants written rules for any future private-jet use.

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The mine at the centre of the dispute is Damang, which the South African miner Gold Fields ran until this year. Gold Fields chief executive Mike Fraser told a media roundtable on 20 February 2026 that the lease expired in April 2025 and that the government had indicated a preference for Ghanaian ownership.

A transition team appointed by the minister in charge of mining began working beside Gold Fields’ site managers in July 2025, Fraser said. Gold Fields set Saturday 18 April 2026 as the day it would formally hand over ownership and control.

The company that took over is Engineers and Planners, known as E&P, which Ibrahim Mahama owns. The CHRAJ decision says the process began under the previous government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), when the then lands minister issued E&P a no-objection letter in March 2024 to explore a takeover.

A small-scale gold mining site near Tarkwa in Ghana’s Western Region. File photo, not the Damang mine.

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The jet became a second front. On Thursday 26 March 2026 Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, the NPP’s ranking member on the parliamentary lands committee, told reporters in Accra that the opposition Minority caucus wanted the president to stop using his brother’s aircraft.

“The Minority is demanding that the President immediately cease the use of his brother’s private jet for official travel,” he said, adding that the caucus was preparing a petition to CHRAJ. The Presidency has defended the flights as a temporary cost-saving measure while the state aircraft is under technical review, according to that briefing.

The complaint CHRAJ ruled on came from a private citizen, Emmanuel Senyo Amekplenu, who filed it in May 2026. We found no record that the Minority’s own petition was ever filed.

Amekplenu alleged that Cabinet, the government’s top decision-making body, approved the takeover under the president’s chairmanship. He also said the jet use, and the airlift of the vice-president abroad for urgent medical care, blurred the line between public office and family interest.

CHRAJ found that the president recused himself, meaning he stepped aside, from the Cabinet meeting of Wednesday 18 March 2026 where the mine was discussed. The vice-president told Cabinet of his recusal and chaired the meeting herself.

On the tender, the decision said: “The Commission has no evidence that the 2nd Respondent and 1st Respondent influenced the tender committee of the Minerals Commission to recommend the award of the Damang Mine to the 3rd Respondent.” The first respondent is the president, the second the vice-president and the third Ibrahim Mahama, whose company the regulator, the Minerals Commission, recommended.

CHRAJ said neither the president nor the vice-president holds a stake in E&P or sits on its board. It also treated E&P as a legal entity separate from its owner.

On the jet, CHRAJ gave three reasons for finding no conflict of interest. It saw no evidence of cost to the state, found that state officials also used the aircraft, and noted that the president no longer uses it for official travel.

The vice-president’s medical airlift took place in March 2025, almost a year before Cabinet took up Damang, and CHRAJ said it had no evidence that the help swayed her at that meeting. It added that the complainant offered no sufficient factual evidence and did not appear for the interview it offered him.

Dismissing the complaint, CHRAJ still recommended that any future use of a private jet owned by someone with business before government rest on a written, approved and fully disclosed agreement. It also asked for clearer rules on stepping aside when a Cabinet matter touches a presiding officer’s close relative.

The decision also noted that Parliament has since ratified the mining lease between the government and Damang Gold Mining Limited. We found no reaction to the ruling from the NPP Minority or from Amekplenu, and no announced appeal.

The case sits within a wider state push to control the country’s mineral wealth, which we covered in Ghana Sets Dates to End Raw Mineral Exports. Our Ghana news pages also follow the sector, including Ghana Denies Illegal Mining Fight Has Failed.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why did CHRAJ dismiss the complaint?

It found no evidence that the president or vice-president influenced the mine tender. It also found that the president had stepped out of the Cabinet meeting.

Does the president still use his brother’s jet?

CHRAJ noted that he no longer uses it for official travel. It recommends a written, disclosed agreement for any future use.

What happens next?

The decision names no further step, and we found no announced appeal. The recommendations on jets and recusal now sit with the government.

Sources Published Saturday 28 November 2026 · Source: CHRAJ decision dated 25 November 2026 and statement signed by CHRAJ head Dr Joseph Whittal; Gold Fields statements of February 2026; NPP Minority press briefing of 26 March 2026; CHRAJ · Gold Fields · Minerals Commission · Parliament of Ghana

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