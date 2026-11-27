Algiers says mediation is off the table, the FLA says it has no political pact with an al-Qaeda-linked group, and Mali’s Foreign Ministry did not comment when approached by a French broadcaster.

Algiers, the capital, seen over its bay in December 2023. Photo: Muhammed amine benloulou / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Politics: Mali

Algeria’s foreign minister, Ahmed Attaf, said in Algiers on Thursday 26 November 2026 that conditions “are not at all in place for the moment” for a restart of Algerian “intercession”, his word for mediation, in Mali. The Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), a northern alliance of independence movements, mostly Tuareg (a nomadic Saharan people) who call their homeland Azawad, answered the same day in a statement dated Kidal, a town in northern Mali.

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Attaf’s words shut the door, for now, on Algerian efforts to restart talks between Mali’s government and the northern movements. Northern Mali borders Algeria, and the United States designated JNIM (the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims), the al-Qaeda-linked group at the centre of the dispute, a terrorist organisation in 2018.

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Who. Algeria’s foreign minister Ahmed Attaf and the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA), northern Mali’s independence alliance.

What. On Thursday 26 November 2026: Attaf accused the FLA of allying with “terrorist groups”; the FLA denied it.

Stakes. Algeria says conditions for mediation are absent; the FLA denies any political pact with the al-Qaeda-linked JNIM.

As of. Friday 27 November 2026, 19:30 GMT.

Algiers says mediation is off the table, the FLA says it has no political pact with an al-Qaeda-linked group, and Mali’s Foreign Ministry did not comment when approached by a French broadcaster.

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Algeria brokered the 2015 peace accord between Bamako, Mali’s capital, and the northern movements, and Mali’s military government ended it unilaterally in January 2024. A bitter rift followed, with Bamako accusing Algiers of interference, and Algeria restored ties with Mali’s transitional authorities in July 2026.

Algeria wants to keep its place as the Sahel’s mediator, with both Bamako and the northern movements still talking. The FLA, founded in late 2024, wants foreign forces gone and rejected the “terrorist” label of Mali’s authorities in early May 2026.

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Attaf said, in remarks translated from French, that the movements “have taken a grave decision to ally with terrorist groups” and that this is “not acceptable for Algeria”. The group he meant is JNIM, formally the Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims.

He added that the movements “are looking for foreign interventions”, saying: “You see where I am pointing my finger.” He did not name a country, and said the region already suffers from too many foreign interventions.

Bamako, Mali’s capital. File photo, 2022. The terminal of Bamako-Sénou International Airport at night. (Photo: Lin Diallo, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The FLA’s statement, signed by spokesman Mohamed Elmaouloud Ramadane, rejected the minister’s remarks and said the movement has never asked for foreign intervention. It said it demands the withdrawal of all foreign military forces and mercenaries from Azawad.

It also said it has never formed an alliance with any terrorist organisation and condemns terrorism in all its forms. It still stated its respect for Algeria’s role in the region.

Ramadane blamed Mali’s military authorities for the crisis and for bringing in Russia’s Africa Corps, the successor to the Wagner group. He accused the army of near-daily drone and air strikes on civilians, a charge that has not been independently verified.

Speaking separately, Ramadane said the FLA’s “coordination on the ground” with JNIM targets a common enemy, the Malian army and its Russian partner Africa Corps, the former Wagner group. He said it is no political alliance and that he was “deeply surprised” by accusations he called unfounded.

Amar Belani, a former spokesman of Algeria’s foreign ministry, said in a public post after the FLA statement that talks between Azawad leaders and JNIM began in early 2025. He said they led to an open military alliance, confirmed by the coordinated attacks of 25 April 2026 on several Malian towns.

FLA leader Bilal Ag Cherif had earlier denied any alliance with JNIM, citing a shared region and a shared enemy. Mali’s Foreign Ministry did not comment when approached by a French broadcaster.

A mediator stepping back leaves the military options in place, which is the risk for Mali’s neighbours. The two sides now trade accusations by statement, while the ground contacts that Ramadane described continue.

All three positions on the record point the same way for now: there is no prospect of negotiations. The peace accord that Algeria brokered in 2015 remains ended.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Algeria say mediation cannot restart?

Attaf said the movements ally with “terrorist groups” and seek foreign intervention, and called that unacceptable for Algeria. Mali’s Foreign Ministry did not comment when approached by a French broadcaster.

Does the FLA deny working with JNIM?

It denies any political alliance but says it coordinates on the ground with the group against a common enemy. Algeria’s former spokesman Belani says the link is a military alliance.

What happens to talks between Bamako and the north?

No party has announced new talks. The peace accord that Algeria brokered stays ended.

Sources Statement of the Azawad Liberation Front issued in Kidal; press conference of Algeria’s foreign minister Ahmed Attaf in Algiers; Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

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