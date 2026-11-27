Mali’s army says two days of strikes hit armed groups in the west. It gives no casualty figures and names no partners, so the claims stand unconfirmed.

Conflict: Mali

Mali’s army says it hit armed groups it calls terrorists on Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 November 2026, in sectors near Kayes, a regional capital in western Mali. The Army General Staff, the military’s top command, announced the strikes in a communiqué reported on Friday 27 November 2026.

The General Staff gave no exact count of fighters killed or captured. The army’s account has not been independently verified.

Key Facts Who. Mali’s army, through its General Staff, the military’s top command.

What. It says it neutralised “several” fighters and destroyed one pickup truck.

Where. Sectors near Kayes, a regional capital in western Mali.

When. Wednesday 25 and Thursday 26 November 2026.

As of. 27 November 2026, 11:30 GMT

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Mali’s army says two days of strikes hit armed groups in the west. It gives no casualty figures and names no partners, so the claims stand unconfirmed.

The communiqué describes ground and air actions in several sectors under Operation Dougoukoloko, the army’s name for its strikes and offensives against armed groups. The General Staff says the Malian armed forces, known as FAMa (Forces armées maliennes), “neutralised several terrorist fighters”, seized weapons and motorbikes and destroyed one pickup truck.

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On Wednesday 25 November, a reconnaissance mission in the Ségala sector, in the Torossi area about 70 km south-east of Kayes, targeted an armed group. A motorised detachment backed by helicopters engaged it and returned to base “without incident”, the General Staff says.

File photo: pirogues on the Niger river near Bamako, the capital of Mali. Photo: Carolinerre, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The same day, in the Inafarak sector, a strike destroyed a vehicle the army describes as terrorist. On Thursday 26 November, the General Staff says, “concentration points” holding fighters and logistics were hit “with precision” within 45 km of Dandougou, a locality the communiqué names.

This follows an earlier communiqué on the same operation, which reported strikes on 26 and 27 October 2026 on what it called a suspected terrorist grouping some 75 km north-west of Léré, a town in the Timbuktu region. It also reported a strike on a site 24 km east of Diabaly, a town in the Ségou region, and said patrols were continuing to assess results.

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Western Mali has been under pressure from JNIM, the Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, an al-Qaeda affiliate, which announced a blockade of Kayes and Nioro du Sahel, a town in western Mali, in early September 2025. JNIM also announced a ban on fuel imports.

The communiqué does not say whether that blockade still holds. Nor does it say whether the group it targeted was JNIM.

The General Staff says surveillance continues to assess the overall impact and to “neutralise possible residual threats”, and it called on the population to keep supporting the forces. It says the actions were carried out “supported by their partners” without naming them.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Mali’s army say it did?

It says its forces struck armed groups it calls terrorists in western Mali and seized weapons and motorbikes. It gave no casualty figures.

Is the army’s account confirmed?

No. The claims come from the army’s own communiqué and have not been independently verified.

Sources: Communiqué of Mali’s Army General Staff (État-Major Général des Armées), reported 27 November 2026; earlier General Staff communiqué on strikes of 26 and 27 October 2026; JNIM announcement of a blockade of Kayes and Nioro du Sahel (early September 2025).

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