Lula Seeks Pork Relief in Southeast Asia

BRAZIL · TRADE AND DIPLOMACY

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva left Antalya, Turkey, on the night of Thursday 12 November and is due in Manila on Friday 13 November for a state visit and an appearance at the summit of Asean, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, while Brazil seeks higher Asean status and relief from a Philippine pork-import curb. The Philippines is Brazil’s main fresh-pork customer by the account of ABPA, the Brazilian animal-protein association, so the curb matters to the exporters, as our report on the Philippine pork curb and the Brazilian meat group MBRF explains.

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Status Brazil seeks promotion from Sectoral Dialogue Partner to Dialogue Partner, two Asean partnership levels for outsiders; request pending.

Summit Guest of the Chair (invited by the host) at the 49th Asean summit; Brazil’s schedule: Sunday 15 November.

Pork The Philippine Department of Agriculture, the farm ministry, announced a 60-day pork import curb on 9 November.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

Brazil wants a seat closer to the table in Southeast Asia. It also needs to defend its biggest pork export market.

Why Lula Is in Manila

Lula left the COP31 climate summit, the United Nations climate conference, in Antalya, Turkey, on the night of Thursday 12 November. He is due in Manila on Friday 13 November.

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On Saturday 14 November he holds a state visit with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines. The welcome ceremony is at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Lula is invited as Guest of the Chair, meaning invited by the host chair, to the 49th Asean summit. Brazil’s schedule for the trip places his appearance on Sunday 15 November.

It is the first visit to the Philippines by a sitting Brazilian president. The two countries mark 80 years of diplomatic ties, established on 4 July 1946.

The agenda covers trade and investment, agriculture, energy, science and technology, defence and technical cooperation. The Philippines chairs Asean in 2026.

The Palácio do Planalto, the presidential office in Brasília, in a 2020 file photo. Photo: Senado Federal, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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The Asean Upgrade Brazil Wants

Brazil asked in January 2026 to move from Sectoral Dialogue Partner to Dialogue Partner of Asean, the bloc’s levels of partnership for outside countries. The request is pending.

Brazil-Asean trade rose from US$3 billion in 2003 to US$38 billion in 2025, according to Brazilian government figures. That is about 12% a year.

In Plain English Asean is the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a regional bloc the Philippines chairs in 2026.

is the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a regional bloc the Philippines chairs in 2026. Dialogue Partner and Sectoral Dialogue Partner are the bloc’s levels of partnership for outside countries.

and are the bloc’s levels of partnership for outside countries. Safeguard is a temporary protective import curb.

is a temporary protective import curb. ABPA is the Brazilian animal-protein association, a meat-industry body.

The Philippine Pork Curb

On Monday 9 November 2026 the Philippine Department of Agriculture, the country’s farm ministry, announced a 60-day safeguard, a temporary protective import curb, on pork from supplier countries. It reportedly covers fresh and frozen pork cuts, carcasses and edible offal (organ meat), because we have not seen the order text.

It is not a ban aimed only at Brazil. The stated basis is a preliminary safeguard investigation, launched in a letter dated 19 October 2026 and announced on 22 October by Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.

The investigation looks at the effect of rising imports on local producers between 2021 and August 2026. Cited harm includes falling farm-gate prices (what farmers receive).

Reports point to 24 November as the start date, and it is not confirmed. The order was signed on 7 November and announced on 9 November.

Why It Matters

Brazil exported US$530.9 million (222,700 tonnes) of fresh pork to the Philippines from January to September, according to Brazilian industry figures. ABPA says Brazil is currently the Philippines’ main pork supplier.

ABPA filed a technical defence in late October. It also joins the Brazilian mission to Manila.

What to Watch Next

The first checkpoints are the state visit on Saturday 14 November and Brazil’s scheduled Asean appearance on Sunday 15 November. Reports point to 24 November as the pork curb start date, and it is not confirmed.

What It Means for You

Anyone following Brazilian food exporters should watch the Philippine curb first, because the Philippines took US$530.9 million of Brazilian fresh pork from January to September. Related reading on Brazilian agriculture includes a pork firm’s emergency safety deal and farm debt relief heading to Lula’s desk.

What Is Not Known

No source says whether Asean will grant Brazil full Dialogue Partner status at this summit. It is also unknown whether Brazil will be exempted or treated differently under the pork curb.

Reports point to 24 November as the start date of the curb, but it is not confirmed. The order was signed on 7 November and announced on 9 November.

The Philippine agency has said the curb could be extended, and whether it will be is not known. We have not seen the Philippine order itself, so details rest on the department’s announcement and reports.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Lula in the Philippines?

Lula is due in Manila on Friday 13 November after leaving Antalya, Turkey, on the night of 12 November. He has a state visit on Saturday 14 November, and Brazil seeks a higher Asean status and relief from a Philippine pork curb.

What is Asean Dialogue Partner status?

It is one of Asean’s levels of partnership for outside countries. Brazil asked in January 2026 to be upgraded from Sectoral Dialogue Partner, and the request is pending.

What is the Philippine pork curb?

It is a 60-day safeguard, a temporary protective import curb, announced on Monday 9 November. It reportedly covers fresh and frozen pork cuts, carcasses and edible offal, and applies to supplier countries, not only Brazil.

How much pork does Brazil sell to the Philippines?

Brazil exported US$530.9 million (222,700 tonnes) of fresh pork to the Philippines from January to September, according to Brazilian industry figures. The Philippines is Brazil’s main fresh-pork customer by ABPA’s account.

Sources: Planalto, Brazilian presidency; Itamaraty, Brazilian foreign ministry; Philippine Department of Agriculture; Asean; ABPA, Brazilian animal-protein association.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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