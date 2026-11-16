Brazil’s next government could open with 40 ministries, the largest cabinet since democracy returned in 1985. Lula, as President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is known, starts a fourth term on 5 January 2027.

The first new post would be a Ministry of Public Security, split from the Justice Ministry, and the plan is meant to make room for allies in Congress. That matters to US investors because the president needs those allies to pass his fiscal adjustment package (a bill that saves money through spending and tax-benefit cuts), which our Brazil news coverage has tracked.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Brazil story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Who. Lula, re-elected on 25 October 2026, weighs up to 40 ministries when his term starts on 5 January 2027. —What. A Ministry of Public Security, split from Justice, would be the first planned new post. —Record. As of 7 November Brazil had 38 ministries; the record is 39, held by former president Dilma Rousseff in 2015. —Why. The plan is meant to make room for allies, including the Centrão, a bloc of centre-right parties. —Unknown. The presidency has confirmed no new post and announced no names. —Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition). —As of. 16 November 2026, 06:30 UTC

A bigger cabinet would hand Lula’s allies in Congress more posts as he seeks their votes for his budget plan.

What Happened

Lula’s team is weighing a start to the new term with up to 40 ministries, as of 16 November 2026. Brazil had 38 ministries as of 7 November 2026, and the earlier record of 39 belongs to Dilma Rousseff, a former Workers’ Party (PT) president, at the start of her 2015 second term.

Lula won the 25 October 2026 runoff against Senator Flávio Bolsonaro of the conservative Liberal Party (PL), son of former president Jair Bolsonaro. His fourth term starts on 5 January 2027, a date set by a 2021 constitutional change.

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The first planned step is a Ministry of Public Security, split from the Justice Ministry. The Senate, Brazil’s upper house, approved the Public Security Amendment (PEC 18/2025, a constitutional amendment) on Tuesday 3 November 2026 by 73 votes to 0 in the first round and 75 to 0 in the second.

Aides say splitting Justice would add no posts or staff costs apart from the minister. Adding it would bring the total to 39, equal to Rousseff’s record.

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How the Record Compares

Earlier cabinets were smaller, and Lula began his third term in 2023 with 37 ministries. Fernando Henrique Cardoso, a centre-right former president, peaked at 30.

Michel Temer, a centre-right former president, cut the cabinet to 29. Jair Bolsonaro, a conservative former president, peaked at 23.

A ministry building on the Esplanada dos Ministérios in Brasília, the avenue that houses Brazil’s federal ministries. File photo, 21 July 2022. Photo: Agência Senado, the Senate’s news service, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Where the Extra Posts Could Come From

A Ministry for the Elderly is under consideration, an early idea in preliminary talks with aides. With the Security Ministry, it would lift the total from 38 to 40.

A Digital Communication ministry is also being studied but is less developed. It would probably sit under the Social Communication Secretariat (Secom), which already has ministry status.

The government says the new posts answer bottlenecks in public security, an ageing population and the regulation of digital platforms. The expansion is also meant to make room for allies, including the Centrão, a loose bloc of centre-right parties in Congress that trade votes for posts.

Lula has been abroad on a trip to Turkey and the Philippines and is expected to start shaping his cabinet on his return. The presidency has announced no appointments.

Why It Matters

Posts for allies can help secure votes, and Lula needs those votes for his fiscal adjustment package. The government estimates the package would save up to R$60 billion in 2027 (about US$10.6 billion at R$5.67 per US$, the 13 November 2026 close).

The Senate approved the base text on Thursday 12 November 2026 by 45 votes to 31. The bill then goes to the Chamber of Deputies, Brazil’s lower house.

What to Watch

The first checkpoint is Tuesday 17 November 2026, when the Senate is expected to vote on amendments to the fiscal package. After that vote, the bill moves to the Chamber of Deputies.

The second is 5 January 2027, when Lula’s fourth term begins. That is the date by which the cabinet plan is due to take shape.

What Is Not Known

The final number of ministries is not known, and neither is whether the Elderly and Digital Communication ministries will be created. The presidency has confirmed none of the plan.

No names for any minister have been announced, and no date is set for the Security Ministry split. The presidency has announced no appointments.

What It Means for You

US investors in Brazil track whether Lula can pass fiscal measures, and the Centrão’s appetite for posts bears directly on that. A cabinet of 40 ministries would put more parties in government, and the cost would be coordination and the political price of each post, not salaries.

Readers following Brazilian assets can watch the Senate vote on 17 November and the Chamber stage that follows. Our report on Lula’s finance-chief choice, published on 15 November, covers the other big appointment.

In Plain English

Cabinet: the group of ministers who run Brazil’s government departments.

the group of ministers who run Brazil’s government departments. Centrão: a loose bloc of centre-right parties in Congress that trade votes for posts.

a loose bloc of centre-right parties in Congress that trade votes for posts. PT and PL: Lula’s Workers’ Party and Flávio Bolsonaro’s conservative Liberal Party.

Lula’s Workers’ Party and Flávio Bolsonaro’s conservative Liberal Party. Chamber of Deputies: the lower house of Brazil’s Congress.

the lower house of Brazil’s Congress. Secom: the Social Communication Secretariat, which already has ministry status.

the Social Communication Secretariat, which already has ministry status. PEC: a proposed constitutional amendment.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many ministries could Lula’s cabinet have?

Up to 40 are under consideration as of 16 November 2026, against 38 today. The earlier record is 39, held by Dilma Rousseff in 2015.

What would the first new ministry do?

A Ministry of Public Security would be split from the Justice Ministry. It follows the Senate’s approval of the Public Security Amendment on 3 November 2026.

Why would allies in Congress get more posts?

The Centrão, a loose bloc of centre-right parties, trades votes for posts. Allies’ support in Congress decides whether the fiscal package passes.

Has Lula named any new ministers?

No, the presidency has announced no appointments. Lula is expected to start shaping his cabinet after a trip abroad.

Sources Brazilian Senate (Public Security Amendment vote, 3 November 2026; fiscal package vote, 12 November 2026) · Ministry of Planning and Budget (2027 savings estimate) · Superior Electoral Court (TSE, 25 October 2026 runoff) · Presidency of Brazil

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