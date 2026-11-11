Liberia Gets US$15 Million Solar Guarantee

Energy: Liberia

The Climate Investment Funds (CIF), a global fund that backs clean energy in developing countries, announced a US$15 million guarantee for Liberia’s solar and battery-storage program at COP31, the UN climate summit in Antalya, Turkey. The CIF expects the guarantee to help attract about US$200 million of investment.

It is not cash for the government: it is a promise to cover certain payment risks, so that private companies will build solar plants. For US readers, it shows how development finance tries to lure private money to a West African country settled in the 1820s by freed Black Americans.

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Key Facts Who. The Climate Investment Funds, a global clean-energy fund, is backing Liberia’s utility-scale solar and battery program.

What. A US$15 million guarantee that covers payment risk, expected to help attract about US$200 million of investment.

Gap. Only 34.9% of Liberians had access to electricity in 2024, up from 32.5% in 2023.

Separate. A new finance coalition for electrification launched on Tuesday 10 November, apart from the Liberia guarantee.

As of. 11 November 2026, 23:30 GMT

A new risk guarantee for Liberia’s solar and battery plants arrives alongside a global electrification finance coalition, but the coalition itself has not promised Liberia any money.

What the Guarantee Does

A first-loss payment guarantee promises to cover the first missed payments if the buyer of the electricity cannot pay. Here it is meant to reduce the risk investors see in selling solar power to the utility that buys it, known as the off-taker.

The guarantee sits under LESSAP-2, the second phase of the Liberia Electricity Sector Strengthening and Access Project, which is carried out with the World Bank, the global development lender. It is risk cover, not a cash grant to the government.

File photo. A commercial building in central Monrovia, Liberia, in 2015. Photo: Jefferson Krua, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.

The CIF expects the cover to help mobilise about US$200 million in private investment for solar and battery projects. Batteries matter because they store daytime solar power for use after sunset.

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Why Liberia Needs It

World Bank development indicators show 34.9% of Liberia’s population had access to electricity in 2024, up from 32.5% in 2023 and 31.8% in 2022. That means roughly two in three Liberians still lack it.

The guarantee targets one risk: that the utility buying the solar power might not pay on time. Investors cannot build the plants without that confidence.

The Separate Coalition at COP31

The Electrify Now Finance Coalition launched on Tuesday 10 November at COP31, the 31st UN climate conference. Its organisers describe it as a group of governments, development banks and private finance groups that will run until COP33 in 2028.

The World Bank Group will co-chair it in 2027, and the African Development Bank, the continent’s main development lender, is also expected to co-lead. Its launch came with analysis from Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), an international energy-access organisation.

It found that developing economies drive about 80% of global electricity demand growth, yet about 90% of energy-transition investment goes to advanced economies and China, with Africa receiving about 2%. The CIF also announced the first five investments under AMPLIFi, its program of catalytic finance, money meant to attract private capital: US$94 million that aims to mobilise more than US$1.2 billion in private money.

Our coverage of the summit tracks the wider climate-finance talks.

What Is Not Known

The coalition’s launch announcement does not say which countries qualify for its support or how much it will direct to any one of them. Its launch does not by itself promise new money for Liberia.

We found no timeline for when the solar plants backed by the guarantee will be built. The private developers have not been announced.

What It Means for You

Investors can read the guarantee as one test of whether risk cover can bring private money into power projects in frontier markets. Whether private money follows will show in the first plant contracts, which we have not seen announced.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is a first-loss payment guarantee?

It is a promise to absorb the first losses if a payment is missed, so investors carry less risk. In Liberia’s case it covers payment risk on the electricity buyer.

Does Liberia receive US$15 million in cash?

No, it is risk cover rather than a cash grant. The Climate Investment Funds expects it to help attract about US$200 million of investment.

What is the Electrify Now Finance Coalition?

It is a time-limited group of governments, development banks and private financiers launched at COP31 on 10 November. It will help developing countries prepare and fund electrification projects until 2028.

Sources: Climate Investment Funds, COP31 announcements (10 November 2026); Electrify Now, Electrify Now Finance Coalition launched at COP31 (10 November 2026); World Bank, access to electricity, Liberia (2024 data). Related: Turkey’s green push at COP31, Liberia news.

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