Chile Stocks Slip 0.09% as Copper Retreats | Chile Market Report, Nov 3

Key Facts The S&P IPSA, Chile’s main stock index, slipped 0.09% to 10,366 ; it now sits 10.9% below its 12-month high of 11,628, set on 28 January.

; it now sits 10.9% below its 12-month high of 11,628, set on 28 January. The peso weakened as the dollar rose 0.38% to 981.43 pesos , helped by a fresh dip in copper, the metal Chile lives on.

, helped by a fresh dip in copper, the metal Chile lives on. Over four weeks the picture is bleak ; the index is down 6.81% over 20 sessions and down 3.72% over five, though still 11.2% above its November 2025 low of 9,323.

; the index is down 6.81% over 20 sessions and down 3.72% over five, though still 11.2% above its November 2025 low of 9,323. Under the surface the market was split ; Vapores shipping rose 3.6%, Cencosud 1.8% and Copec 1.7%, while LATAM Airlines fell 1.9% and the mall owner Cencomalls fell 4.1%.

; Vapores shipping rose 3.6%, Cencosud 1.8% and Copec 1.7%, while LATAM Airlines fell 1.9% and the mall owner Cencomalls fell 4.1%. Our own price history since 2007 offers a cautious comfort; after 36 earlier falls this size, the index was higher 20 sessions later in 22 cases, or 61%.

Today’s Focus Chile’s stock market barely moved on the day — the S&P IPSA, the index of the 30 or so biggest companies listed in Santiago, slipped 0.09% to 10,366. Beneath that calm surface sits a hard month: the index is down 6.81% over 20 sessions. The peso told the clearer story. The US dollar rose 0.38% to 981.43 pesos, because copper, which pays for much of Chile’s imports and public spending, slid again. Wall Street, by contrast, rose, which suggests the softness in Santiago was local and copper-led. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. So this was a pause, not a verdict. The index is 10.9% below its January peak but 11.2% above its low of a year ago. What matters today. A flat index hides a weak month, and the line to watch is 10,000, with copper and the dollar deciding whether it holds.

Chile’s IPSA and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Think of Chile’s market as a ship holding steady in a swell. The S&P IPSA closed at 10,366, down 0.09%, after a session that never found a clear direction.

The peso was the weaker party. The dollar finished at 981.43 pesos, up 0.38%, so a dollar buys more pesos and imported goods cost Chileans slightly more.

Winners and losers cancelled out. Shipping, telecoms, retail and fuel rose, while airlines, shopping centres and construction names fell.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Chile ranks 3rd of 14 with 62.9 points. Strongest pillar: state capacity & security (86); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (38). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Assessment — A tired market, not yet a broken one MEDIUM The usual drivers leaned against Chile: the dollar index rose 0.14%, the US 10-year Treasury yield rose 7 basis points to 4.97%, and copper retreated, according to local press. Yet the index lost only 0.09%, so buyers of banks, retailers and fuel stocks cushioned the blow, even as the US S&P 500 rose 0.36%. I read this as a market digesting a 7.9% fall over 60 sessions rather than starting a new leg down, with medium confidence because the peso has weakened 7.4% over the same 60 sessions. The variable to watch is copper: if it keeps sliding, the 10,000 support gets tested.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read S&P IPSA 10,366 −0.09% Flat day; 10.9% below its 12-month high of 11,628 USD/CLP (pesos per US dollar) 981.43 +0.38% Peso weaker; dollar 1.4% below its 995.39 peak of 23 October Session range — — Session high and low not reported for this session 52-week position, IPSA 9,323 low to 11,628 high — Now 11.2% above the low, 10.9% below the high 52-week position, dollar 851.67 low to 995.39 high — Dollar is 15.2% above its February low Key technical level 10,000 — Round-number support; the 9,323 low sits underneath US S&P 500 7,569 +0.36% Wall Street firmer, Santiago did not follow

The table shows a market that is resting, not running. The index sits in the lower half of its yearly range, closer to the November 2025 floor than to the January ceiling.

The currency range is wider. The peso has lost 7.4% against the dollar over 60 sessions, though the dollar has eased 0.32% over five sessions, so the worst of the peso’s slide may be behind it.

Live Market IntelligenceChile — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Chile — Live Market Board S&P IPSA · benchmark 10,465.26 -1.52% L 10,346day rangeH 10,741 Market breadth · 11 names 9% advancing 1 ▲ advancing10 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 977.94 +1.18% Copper 6.20 -3.15% Gold 4,099 +0.64% Sector heatmap · average move today Materials -0.36% SQM-B, CMPC Consumer Disc. -0.93% FALABELLA Financials -1.31% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE Utilities -1.74% ENELAM Industrials -1.76% LATAM AIR Energy -2.76% COPEC Consumer Staples -4.32% CENCOSUD Other -4.82% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 166,191.45 -0.82% Ibovespa166,191.45 -0.82% Mexico 70,879.44 +0.08% S&P/BMV IPC70,879.44 +0.08% Chile 10,465.26 -1.52% S&P IPSA10,465.26 -1.52% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,484.43 -0.88% MSCI COLCAP2,484.43 -0.88% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA 10,465.26 -1.52% — 10,627.08 10,741 10,346 — USD/CLP 977.94 +1.18% +3.33% 966.50 980.85 962.10 — COPPER 6.20 -3.15% +24.94% 6.40 6.47 6.19 69,446 SQM-B 55,320 -0.82% +23.73% 55,775 58,024 54,619 239,232 COPEC 6,340 -2.76% -6.42% 6,520 6,583 6,311 649,179 BSANTANDER 79.10 -1.43% +16.63% 80.25 80.62 78.06 96,487,675 FALABELLA 6,499 -0.93% +9.32% 6,560 6,700 6,334 1,225,565 ENELAM 81.50 -1.74% -7.93% 82.94 83.73 81.50 30,990,208 CENCOSUD 1,620 -4.32% -44.56% 1,693 1,708 1,611 2,965,883 CMPC 905.00 +0.11% -32.21% 904.00 919.96 904.00 2,478,692 BANCO CHILE 189.69 -1.19% +12.24% 191.98 194.00 187.00 64,780,607 LATAM AIR 22.95 -1.76% +8.82% 23.36 23.66 22.47 1,057,627,165 SOUTHERN COPPER 165.38 -6.48% +26.40% 176.84 178.17 162.19 1,591,770 Largest moves today SOUTHERN COPPER 165.38 -6.48% CENCOSUD 1,620 -4.32% COPPER 6.20 -3.15% COPEC 6,340 -2.76% LATAM AIR 22.95 -1.76% ENELAM 81.50 -1.74% IPSA 10,465.26 -1.52% BSANTANDER 79.10 -1.43% The session read The S&P IPSA eased 1.52%, with breadth negative — 1 of 11 names higher. Materials led, while Other lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026 Copper Miner Lundin Posts US$1.1B Quarter Read →

03 Why it moved — copper and a firmer dollar

First cause, and the heaviest: copper. Local press reported another retreat in the red metal, and Chile is the world’s biggest producer, so a softer price means fewer dollars flowing in and a weaker peso (high confidence).

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Second cause: a firmer dollar. The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback against six major currencies, rose 0.14%, and the US 10-year Treasury yield, the return on American government debt, climbed 7 basis points to 4.97%. Higher US yields pull money away from emerging markets such as Chile (medium confidence).

Third cause: the cross-asset check. Wall Street rose and the VIX fear gauge fell, so global risk appetite was not the cause (medium confidence).

The cross-asset check is mixed. The US S&P 500 gained 0.36%, the VIX fear gauge fell 1.51% to 20.83, oil via the USO fund rose 0.83% and gold via the GLD fund fell 0.66%, so risk appetite abroad was fine and Chile’s softness was local and copper-led.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note Banco Santander Chile (BSANTANDER) $22m traded +0.4% Most traded name of the day LATAM Airlines (LTM) $18m traded −1.9% Second most traded; biggest drag among the large names Banco de Chile (CHILE) $14m traded +0.1% Steady; the banks held the line BCI (bank) $8m traded −1.1% Softer SQM-B (lithium and fertiliser miner) $7m traded −0.8% Lithium bellwether eased Falabella (retailer) $6m traded +1.1% Retail’s brighter spot Vapores (shipping) Top gainer +3.6% Biggest domestic gainer Cencosud (retailer) Top-five gainer +1.8% Supermarket-to-malls group Copec (fuel and forestry) Top-five gainer +1.7% Oil firmer helped sentiment Cencomalls (shopping centres) Biggest faller −4.1% Worst on the board

Turnover is small by global standards: the busiest stock, Banco Santander Chile, changed hands for just $22m. That is a quiet, thinly traded market where a few orders move prices.

The split is telling. Consumer and fuel names such as Cencosud, Falabella and Copec rose, while the airline LATAM and the mall owner Cencomalls fell, and SQM-B slipped 0.8% as lithium stayed in the shadows.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change S&P IPSA Chile −0.09% Ibovespa Brazil −1.42% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico +0.52% COLCAP Colombia +1.32%

Latin America traded in two camps on the day. Mexico and Colombia rose, while Brazil and Argentina fell, and Chile sat in the middle; the live market board above carries the full closes.

For a reader in São Paulo or Buenos Aires, the lesson is that Chile did not drag the region down. For Lima and Santiago, the shared exposure is copper, because both countries ship it by the shipload and both currencies feel its price.

06 The technical picture

Charts are just a map of where buyers and sellers have previously met. The nearest support is the round 10,000 mark, with the 12-month low of 9,323 (set on 4 November 2025) below it.

Resistance sits far above, at the 12-month high of 11,628 from 28 January. The index has fallen 7.9% over 60 sessions, so a quick return there looks unlikely.

Our own price history since 2007 gives a sober base rate. After 36 earlier falls at least as large as the 6.8% drop of the past 20 sessions, the index was higher 20 sessions later in 22 cases, or 61%, with a median gain of 3.0% and a worst case of −21.7%.

History is not a forecast, but it says deep falls often fade — and occasionally do not. For the peso, the level to know is 995.39, the October high.

What it means for you: if you earn or save in pesos, a flat index hides a weak month, so check how much of your return depends on copper. If you hold dollars or travel to Chile, the peso near 981 per dollar still makes imports and trips cheaper for you, and a drop below the 10,000 line on the IPSA or a copper rebound are the two signals that would change that picture.

07 What to watch

Chile’s central bank minutes: The bank publishes the minutes of its latest rate meeting on 4 November at 11:30 Lisbon time (UTC) in the RT calendar; they show how worried policymakers are about the weaker peso and inflation.

The bank publishes the minutes of its latest rate meeting on 4 November at 11:30 Lisbon time (UTC) in the RT calendar; they show how worried policymakers are about the weaker peso and inflation. Copper: Chile’s pay cheque. Another leg lower would pressure the peso towards its 995.39 October high, while a rebound would ease it.

Chile’s pay cheque. Another leg lower would pressure the peso towards its 995.39 October high, while a rebound would ease it. The 10,000 line: A close below it would put the 9,323 low back in view; holding it would support the ‘pause’ reading.

A close below it would put the 9,323 low back in view; holding it would support the ‘pause’ reading. US yields: The 10-year Treasury yield at 4.97% and the dollar index at 101.89 set the tone for emerging markets.

Background: Chile Stocks Rise 1.18% as the Peso Gains.

Background: Chile Stocks Fall 2.76% on Wall Street Rout.

More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did the Chile stock market close?

The S&P IPSA, Chile’s main index, closed at 10,366, down 0.09%, and sits 10.9% below its 12-month high of 11,628.

Why did the Chilean peso weaken?

The dollar rose 0.38% to 981.43 pesos as copper retreated and US yields rose.

Is Chile’s stock market in a downtrend?

Yes over four weeks: it is down 6.81% over 20 sessions. Over twelve months it remains 11.2% above its November 2025 low of 9,323.

What should expats and travellers take from this?

A weaker peso makes imports pricier for residents but stretches a visitor’s dollars further; at 981.43 pesos per dollar, the rate is still 1.4% below its October high.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from Bolsa de Santiago

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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