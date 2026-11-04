Chile Stocks Slip 0.09% as Copper Retreats | Chile Market Report, Nov 3
Key Facts
- The S&P IPSA, Chile’s main stock index, slipped 0.09% to 10,366; it now sits 10.9% below its 12-month high of 11,628, set on 28 January.
- The peso weakened as the dollar rose 0.38% to 981.43 pesos, helped by a fresh dip in copper, the metal Chile lives on.
- Over four weeks the picture is bleak; the index is down 6.81% over 20 sessions and down 3.72% over five, though still 11.2% above its November 2025 low of 9,323.
- Under the surface the market was split; Vapores shipping rose 3.6%, Cencosud 1.8% and Copec 1.7%, while LATAM Airlines fell 1.9% and the mall owner Cencomalls fell 4.1%.
- Our own price history since 2007 offers a cautious comfort; after 36 earlier falls this size, the index was higher 20 sessions later in 22 cases, or 61%.
Today’s Focus
Chile’s stock market barely moved on the day — the S&P IPSA, the index of the 30 or so biggest companies listed in Santiago, slipped 0.09% to 10,366. Beneath that calm surface sits a hard month: the index is down 6.81% over 20 sessions.
The peso told the clearer story. The US dollar rose 0.38% to 981.43 pesos, because copper, which pays for much of Chile’s imports and public spending, slid again.
Wall Street, by contrast, rose, which suggests the softness in Santiago was local and copper-led.
So this was a pause, not a verdict. The index is 10.9% below its January peak but 11.2% above its low of a year ago.
What matters today. A flat index hides a weak month, and the line to watch is 10,000, with copper and the dollar deciding whether it holds.
01 The session in one read
Think of Chile’s market as a ship holding steady in a swell. The S&P IPSA closed at 10,366, down 0.09%, after a session that never found a clear direction.
The peso was the weaker party. The dollar finished at 981.43 pesos, up 0.38%, so a dollar buys more pesos and imported goods cost Chileans slightly more.
Winners and losers cancelled out. Shipping, telecoms, retail and fuel rose, while airlines, shopping centres and construction names fell.
The usual drivers leaned against Chile: the dollar index rose 0.14%, the US 10-year Treasury yield rose 7 basis points to 4.97%, and copper retreated, according to local press. Yet the index lost only 0.09%, so buyers of banks, retailers and fuel stocks cushioned the blow, even as the US S&P 500 rose 0.36%.
I read this as a market digesting a 7.9% fall over 60 sessions rather than starting a new leg down, with medium confidence because the peso has weakened 7.4% over the same 60 sessions. The variable to watch is copper: if it keeps sliding, the 10,000 support gets tested.
02 The day’s numbers
|Measure
|Level
|Change
|Read
|S&P IPSA
|10,366
|−0.09%
|Flat day; 10.9% below its 12-month high of 11,628
|USD/CLP (pesos per US dollar)
|981.43
|+0.38%
|Peso weaker; dollar 1.4% below its 995.39 peak of 23 October
|Session range
|—
|—
|Session high and low not reported for this session
|52-week position, IPSA
|9,323 low to 11,628 high
|—
|Now 11.2% above the low, 10.9% below the high
|52-week position, dollar
|851.67 low to 995.39 high
|—
|Dollar is 15.2% above its February low
|Key technical level
|10,000
|—
|Round-number support; the 9,323 low sits underneath
|US S&P 500
|7,569
|+0.36%
|Wall Street firmer, Santiago did not follow
The table shows a market that is resting, not running. The index sits in the lower half of its yearly range, closer to the November 2025 floor than to the January ceiling.
The currency range is wider. The peso has lost 7.4% against the dollar over 60 sessions, though the dollar has eased 0.32% over five sessions, so the worst of the peso’s slide may be behind it. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceChile — Live Market Board
Chile — Live Market Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA
10,465.26
-1.52%
—
10,627.08
10,741
10,346
—
USD/CLP
977.94
+1.18%
+3.33%
966.50
980.85
962.10
—
COPPER
6.20
-3.15%
+24.94%
6.40
6.47
6.19
69,446
SQM-B
55,320
-0.82%
+23.73%
55,775
58,024
54,619
239,232
COPEC
6,340
-2.76%
-6.42%
6,520
6,583
6,311
649,179
BSANTANDER
79.10
-1.43%
+16.63%
80.25
80.62
78.06
96,487,675
FALABELLA
6,499
-0.93%
+9.32%
6,560
6,700
6,334
1,225,565
ENELAM
81.50
-1.74%
-7.93%
82.94
83.73
81.50
30,990,208
CENCOSUD
1,620
-4.32%
-44.56%
1,693
1,708
1,611
2,965,883
CMPC
905.00
+0.11%
-32.21%
904.00
919.96
904.00
2,478,692
BANCO CHILE
189.69
-1.19%
+12.24%
191.98
194.00
187.00
64,780,607
LATAM AIR
22.95
-1.76%
+8.82%
23.36
23.66
22.47
1,057,627,165
SOUTHERN COPPER
165.38
-6.48%
+26.40%
176.84
178.17
162.19
1,591,770
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 Why it moved — copper and a firmer dollar
First cause, and the heaviest: copper. Local press reported another retreat in the red metal, and Chile is the world’s biggest producer, so a softer price means fewer dollars flowing in and a weaker peso (high confidence).
Second cause: a firmer dollar. The dollar index, a gauge of the greenback against six major currencies, rose 0.14%, and the US 10-year Treasury yield, the return on American government debt, climbed 7 basis points to 4.97%. Higher US yields pull money away from emerging markets such as Chile (medium confidence).
Third cause: the cross-asset check. Wall Street rose and the VIX fear gauge fell, so global risk appetite was not the cause (medium confidence).
The cross-asset check is mixed. The US S&P 500 gained 0.36%, the VIX fear gauge fell 1.51% to 20.83, oil via the USO fund rose 0.83% and gold via the GLD fund fell 0.66%, so risk appetite abroad was fine and Chile’s softness was local and copper-led.
04 The day’s movers
|Driver
|Level / Move
|Change
|Note
|Banco Santander Chile (BSANTANDER)
|$22m traded
|+0.4%
|Most traded name of the day
|LATAM Airlines (LTM)
|$18m traded
|−1.9%
|Second most traded; biggest drag among the large names
|Banco de Chile (CHILE)
|$14m traded
|+0.1%
|Steady; the banks held the line
|BCI (bank)
|$8m traded
|−1.1%
|Softer
|SQM-B (lithium and fertiliser miner)
|$7m traded
|−0.8%
|Lithium bellwether eased
|Falabella (retailer)
|$6m traded
|+1.1%
|Retail’s brighter spot
|Vapores (shipping)
|Top gainer
|+3.6%
|Biggest domestic gainer
|Cencosud (retailer)
|Top-five gainer
|+1.8%
|Supermarket-to-malls group
|Copec (fuel and forestry)
|Top-five gainer
|+1.7%
|Oil firmer helped sentiment
|Cencomalls (shopping centres)
|Biggest faller
|−4.1%
|Worst on the board
Turnover is small by global standards: the busiest stock, Banco Santander Chile, changed hands for just $22m. That is a quiet, thinly traded market where a few orders move prices.
The split is telling. Consumer and fuel names such as Cencosud, Falabella and Copec rose, while the airline LATAM and the mall owner Cencomalls fell, and SQM-B slipped 0.8% as lithium stayed in the shadows.
05 The regional scoreboard
|Index
|Country
|Change
|S&P IPSA
|Chile
|−0.09%
|Ibovespa
|Brazil
|−1.42%
|S&P/BMV IPC
|Mexico
|+0.52%
|COLCAP
|Colombia
|+1.32%
Latin America traded in two camps on the day. Mexico and Colombia rose, while Brazil and Argentina fell, and Chile sat in the middle; the live market board above carries the full closes.
For a reader in São Paulo or Buenos Aires, the lesson is that Chile did not drag the region down. For Lima and Santiago, the shared exposure is copper, because both countries ship it by the shipload and both currencies feel its price.
06 The technical picture
Charts are just a map of where buyers and sellers have previously met. The nearest support is the round 10,000 mark, with the 12-month low of 9,323 (set on 4 November 2025) below it.
Resistance sits far above, at the 12-month high of 11,628 from 28 January. The index has fallen 7.9% over 60 sessions, so a quick return there looks unlikely.
Our own price history since 2007 gives a sober base rate. After 36 earlier falls at least as large as the 6.8% drop of the past 20 sessions, the index was higher 20 sessions later in 22 cases, or 61%, with a median gain of 3.0% and a worst case of −21.7%.
History is not a forecast, but it says deep falls often fade — and occasionally do not. For the peso, the level to know is 995.39, the October high.
What it means for you: if you earn or save in pesos, a flat index hides a weak month, so check how much of your return depends on copper. If you hold dollars or travel to Chile, the peso near 981 per dollar still makes imports and trips cheaper for you, and a drop below the 10,000 line on the IPSA or a copper rebound are the two signals that would change that picture.
07 What to watch
- Chile’s central bank minutes: The bank publishes the minutes of its latest rate meeting on 4 November at 11:30 Lisbon time (UTC) in the RT calendar; they show how worried policymakers are about the weaker peso and inflation.
- Copper: Chile’s pay cheque. Another leg lower would pressure the peso towards its 995.39 October high, while a rebound would ease it.
- The 10,000 line: A close below it would put the 9,323 low back in view; holding it would support the ‘pause’ reading.
- US yields: The 10-year Treasury yield at 4.97% and the dollar index at 101.89 set the tone for emerging markets.
Background: Chile Stocks Rise 1.18% as the Peso Gains.
Background: Chile Stocks Fall 2.76% on Wall Street Rout.
More: Chile news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
How did the Chile stock market close?
The S&P IPSA, Chile’s main index, closed at 10,366, down 0.09%, and sits 10.9% below its 12-month high of 11,628.
Why did the Chilean peso weaken?
The dollar rose 0.38% to 981.43 pesos as copper retreated and US yields rose.
Is Chile’s stock market in a downtrend?
Yes over four weeks: it is down 6.81% over 20 sessions. Over twelve months it remains 11.2% above its November 2025 low of 9,323.
What should expats and travellers take from this?
A weaker peso makes imports pricier for residents but stretches a visitor’s dollars further; at 981.43 pesos per dollar, the rate is still 1.4% below its October high.
Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from Bolsa de Santiago
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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