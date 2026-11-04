Mexico Stocks Rise 0.52% as Peso Weakens | Mexico Market Report, Nov 3
Key Facts
- Mexico’s S&P/BMV IPC, the benchmark index of the country’s biggest listed companies, closed at 70,143, up 0.52% on the day after the Day of the Dead break.
- The index now sits 2.0% below its 12-month high of 71,601, set on 11 February, and 13.7% above its 12-month low of 61,672 from 20 November 2025.
- The peso weakened to 18.83 per US dollar, a 1.35% rise for the dollar and within 0.2% of the dollar’s 12-month high of 18.87.
- There was no trading on 2 November, because the Mexican exchange was shut for the Day of the Dead holiday, so 3 November was the first session after the break.
- Over 20 sessions the IPC is up about 8%, and about 1% over five sessions.
Today’s Focus
Mexico’s stock exchange was closed on Monday 2 November for Día de Muertos, the Day of the Dead. When it reopened on 3 November, the S&P/BMV IPC rose 0.52% to 70,143.
That is a solid step in a short time. The index has gained about 8% over 20 sessions and sits 2.0% below its 12-month high of 71,601, so the February peak is within reach.
The peso moved the other way. The dollar rose 1.35% to 18.83 pesos, because the currency had been quoted unusually strong in thin holiday dealing and then gave that back.
Our best reading is a mix of post-holiday catch-up with a firmer Wall Street and a weaker peso that flatters companies earning money abroad. We hold that view with medium confidence.
What matters today. A stock index near its yearly high and a currency near its weakest in a year can both be true at once, because a weaker peso lifts companies that earn abroad.
01 The session in one read
Mexico’s stock exchange did not trade on Monday 2 November. It was closed for Día de Muertos, the Day of the Dead, according to the exchange’s own holiday calendar (bmv.com.mx), so the first session after the break was 3 November.
The S&P/BMV IPC, the benchmark index tracking Mexico’s largest listed companies, closed at 70,143, up 0.52%.
The peso went the other way, and the dollar rose 1.35% to 18.83 pesos. On the holiday itself the peso had been quoted stronger in thin electronic dealing, with local banks shut, so part of this move is the currency giving that back.
The two moves are less odd than they look. A weaker peso makes dollar and foreign earnings worth more once converted back into pesos, which tends to help the big exporters and international groups on the index.
The evidence points to two helpers: Wall Street rose after a soft start to the week, and a weaker peso raises the peso value of foreign earnings. Neither is proven stock by stock, because our scan carries no company-level moves for the session.
Against that, US bond yields rose, which normally weighs on emerging markets, so the rally did not have easy conditions. The variable to watch is whether the index can clear 71,601 while the dollar stays below 18.87.
02 The day’s numbers
|Measure
|Level
|Change
|Read
|S&P/BMV IPC close
|70,143
|+0.52%
|Gain after the holiday break
|Session range
|—
|—
|Intraday high and low are not in our scan
|USD/MXN (pesos per US dollar)
|18.83
|+1.35%
|Peso weaker; dollar is 0.2% below its 12-month high of 18.87
|IPC 52-week position
|61,672 to 71,601
|—
|2.0% below the high; 13.7% above the low
|USD/MXN 52-week position
|16.89 to 18.87
|—
|11.5% above the low set on 4 September
|IPC over 20 sessions
|70,143
|+7.9%
|A strong month
|Key technical level
|71,601
|—
|12-month high from 11 February
Read the table as a stretch rather than a snapshot. The index has climbed from a low of 61,672 last November to within touching distance of its February high, and it is up about 1% over five sessions.
The peso tells a different story. The dollar is up 4.70% over 20 sessions and 10.1% over 60, so the currency has been losing ground for months even as shares rose. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market Board
Mexico — Live Market Board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX
70,879.44
+0.08%
+12.16%
70,819.80
71,422
70,331
182,333,478
USD/MXN
18.72
+0.51%
+0.22%
18.62
18.96
18.53
—
WALMEX
53.68
+2.40%
-13.79%
52.42
53.70
52.25
10,650,036
GMEXICO
219.00
-2.76%
+38.57%
225.21
228.63
218.00
6,807,399
FEMSA
241.46
+0.14%
+38.22%
241.12
244.71
240.00
2,393,928
CEMEX
20.20
-1.17%
+5.71%
20.44
20.65
19.78
31,958,139
GFNORTE
211.28
+2.50%
+19.25%
206.13
212.44
206.14
5,588,759
BIMBO
69.60
+3.46%
+5.97%
67.27
69.95
67.00
2,528,860
TELEVISA
8.80
+2.68%
-15.23%
8.57
8.99
8.36
9,306,930
AMX
23.59
+1.42%
+10.68%
23.26
23.83
23.35
25,525,498
GAP
440.78
+1.91%
+9.19%
432.50
444.99
430.80
809,855
ASUR
264.42
-0.44%
-14.17%
265.59
267.53
259.80
27,324
OMA
256.01
+1.73%
+3.02%
251.66
256.41
249.41
974,665
KOF
215.58
-0.63%
+30.64%
216.95
221.04
213.51
1,204,412
GRUMA
256.38
+0.87%
-20.67%
254.18
260.96
253.51
554,416
KIMBER
39.49
+2.97%
+12.67%
38.35
39.62
38.40
5,091,956
AMX ADR
25.11
+0.32%
+10.57%
25.03
25.39
24.90
3,327,508
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
03 Why it moved — holiday catch-up and a weaker peso
First cause, medium confidence: a post-holiday catch-up with a firmer US tape. Wall Street had slipped on Monday on technology weakness while Mexico was shut, and then recovered on 3 November, when the S&P 500 rose 0.36% and the Nasdaq 0.83%.
The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, eased 1.51% to 20.83. That is still an elevated reading, but it fell on the day.
Second cause, medium-to-low confidence: the weaker peso. When the dollar rises 1.35% against the peso, foreign earnings are worth more pesos, which supports exporters and international groups such as the cement maker Cemex and the telecoms giant America Movil.
The usual drivers only partly agree. The US dollar index, a gauge of the dollar against major currencies, rose just 0.14%, while the US 10-year Treasury yield rose 7 basis points to 4.97%; higher yields usually hurt emerging markets, so Mexican shares rose against that pull.
Third, low confidence: domestic news was mixed. Mexico published its September fiscal balance during the session, and local commentary is debating whether Banxico, the central bank, can keep cutting its benchmark interest rate.
04 The day’s movers
|Driver
|Level / Move
|Change
|Note
|S&P/BMV IPC
|70,143
|+0.52%
|The session’s main story
|America Movil, Femsa, Banorte, Walmex, Cemex, airports
|—
|—
|Single-stock moves and turnover are not in our scan; none is quoted here
|S&P 500 (US large companies)
|7,569
|+0.36%
|Supportive tone from Wall Street
|US 10-year Treasury yield
|4.97%
|+7 basis points
|Higher yields are normally a headwind for emerging markets
|US dollar index
|101.89
|+0.14%
|Mild broad dollar strength
|Oil fund (USO)
|158.17
|+0.83%
|A US-listed fund, not a Brent price
|Gold fund (GLD)
|359.26
|−0.66%
|Safe-haven demand eased
We cannot name the day’s best and worst Mexican shares with their percentage moves, because the scan does not carry them. Rather than guess, we show the outside forces that set the mood.
The table shows a market lifted by a calmer Wall Street despite a rising US bond yield. A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point, so 7 basis points is a small but noticeable step.
05 The regional scoreboard
|Index
|Country
|Change
|Ibovespa
|Brazil
|−1.42%
|IPSA
|Chile
|−0.09%
|COLCAP
|Colombia
|+1.32%
Mexico was one of only two bright spots in the region, with Colombia’s COLCAP (the 20 most-traded companies in Bogotá) the other. Brazil’s Ibovespa, the main index in São Paulo, fell 1.42%, and Argentina’s Merval, Buenos Aires’ main index, also fell.
The dollar rose against several regional currencies: 1.01% against Brazil’s real, 0.38% against Chile’s peso and 1.35% against Mexico’s. The live market board above carries the full closes.
For a Mexico City saver, the weaker peso raises the cost of imported goods and US travel while lifting dollar earners. For a foreign investor, a stock gain of 0.52% was more than given back by the currency, since a 1.35% weaker peso erodes dollar returns.
06 The technical picture
The nearest ceiling is 71,601, the 12-month high set on 11 February, only 2.0% above the close. Above it, there is no earlier peak on the one-year chart to act as a barrier.
The first floor is the round 70,000 mark, just below where the index closed. The 12-month low of 61,672 from 20 November 2025 is far below and matters only in a major reversal.
For the peso, the dollar’s ceiling is 18.87, set on 29 October, and the 12-month low of 16.89 on 4 September shows how far the currency has fallen. Banxico’s own survey of analysts pencils in 18.25 pesos per dollar at a coming year-end close, a stronger peso than today.
For the dollar against the peso, the record is a coin toss: higher in 24 of 48 similar cases, or 50%, with a median of +0.2%. History is not a forecast.
07 What to watch
- The 71,601 ceiling: A close above the February high of 71,601 would confirm a new phase for the IPC; a slip back below 70,000 would suggest the holiday jump was a one-off.
- The 18.87 dollar line: A dollar close above 18.87, the 12-month high set on 29 October, would mark a fresh low for the peso.
- Mexican consumer confidence, 4 November: The reading is forecast at 45 against 45.1 before; it shows how households feel about the economy.
- US services data and yields, 4 November: The ISM services index is forecast at 54.8 against 54.9 before, and the 10-year yield near 4.97% sets the tone for emerging markets.
- Factory and business surveys: The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for Mexico (forecast 50.1, previous 50.3) and the Business Confidence index (forecast 48.2, previous 48) had no published readings in the RT economic calendar when we wrote.
Background: Mexico Stocks Fall 0.12% as Peso Gains.
Background: Mexico Stocks Rise 0.87% as Peso Falls 1.2%.
More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Mexico’s stock market not trade on 2 November?
The exchange was closed for Día de Muertos, the Day of the Dead, according to its holiday calendar. Trading resumed on 3 November.
Where did the S&P/BMV IPC close?
It closed at 70,143, up 0.52%. That is 2.0% below its 12-month high of 71,601.
Why can shares rise while the peso falls?
Many large Mexican companies earn money abroad, and a weaker peso makes those earnings worth more pesos. The dollar rose 1.35% to 18.83 pesos on the same day the IPC gained.
What should an expat or traveller take from this?
A peso near its weakest in a year makes dollars go further in Mexico, but imports and trips abroad cost more. Check the rate before large transfers, since the dollar sits close to its 12-month high of 18.87.
Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BMV
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief
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