Mexico Stocks Rise 0.52% as Peso Weakens | Mexico Market Report, Nov 3

Key Facts Mexico’s S&P/BMV IPC, the benchmark index of the country’s biggest listed companies, closed at 70,143 , up 0.52% on the day after the Day of the Dead break.

, up 0.52% on the day after the Day of the Dead break. The index now sits 2.0% below its 12-month high of 71,601 , set on 11 February, and 13.7% above its 12-month low of 61,672 from 20 November 2025.

, set on 11 February, and 13.7% above its 12-month low of 61,672 from 20 November 2025. The peso weakened to 18.83 per US dollar , a 1.35% rise for the dollar and within 0.2% of the dollar’s 12-month high of 18.87.

, a 1.35% rise for the dollar and within 0.2% of the dollar’s 12-month high of 18.87. There was no trading on 2 November , because the Mexican exchange was shut for the Day of the Dead holiday, so 3 November was the first session after the break.

, because the Mexican exchange was shut for the Day of the Dead holiday, so 3 November was the first session after the break. Over 20 sessions the IPC is up about 8%, and about 1% over five sessions.

Today’s Focus Mexico’s stock exchange was closed on Monday 2 November for Día de Muertos, the Day of the Dead. When it reopened on 3 November, the S&P/BMV IPC rose 0.52% to 70,143. That is a solid step in a short time. The index has gained about 8% over 20 sessions and sits 2.0% below its 12-month high of 71,601, so the February peak is within reach. The peso moved the other way. The dollar rose 1.35% to 18.83 pesos, because the currency had been quoted unusually strong in thin holiday dealing and then gave that back. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. Our best reading is a mix of post-holiday catch-up with a firmer Wall Street and a weaker peso that flatters companies earning money abroad. We hold that view with medium confidence. What matters today. A stock index near its yearly high and a currency near its weakest in a year can both be true at once, because a weaker peso lifts companies that earn abroad.

Mexico’s IPC and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Mexico’s stock exchange did not trade on Monday 2 November. It was closed for Día de Muertos, the Day of the Dead, according to the exchange’s own holiday calendar (bmv.com.mx), so the first session after the break was 3 November.

The S&P/BMV IPC, the benchmark index tracking Mexico’s largest listed companies, closed at 70,143, up 0.52%.

The peso went the other way, and the dollar rose 1.35% to 18.83 pesos. On the holiday itself the peso had been quoted stronger in thin electronic dealing, with local banks shut, so part of this move is the currency giving that back.

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The two moves are less odd than they look. A weaker peso makes dollar and foreign earnings worth more once converted back into pesos, which tends to help the big exporters and international groups on the index.

Assessment — Holiday catch-up with a weak-peso tailwind MEDIUM The evidence points to two helpers: Wall Street rose after a soft start to the week, and a weaker peso raises the peso value of foreign earnings. Neither is proven stock by stock, because our scan carries no company-level moves for the session. Against that, US bond yields rose, which normally weighs on emerging markets, so the rally did not have easy conditions. The variable to watch is whether the index can clear 71,601 while the dollar stays below 18.87.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read S&P/BMV IPC close 70,143 +0.52% Gain after the holiday break Session range — — Intraday high and low are not in our scan USD/MXN (pesos per US dollar) 18.83 +1.35% Peso weaker; dollar is 0.2% below its 12-month high of 18.87 IPC 52-week position 61,672 to 71,601 — 2.0% below the high; 13.7% above the low USD/MXN 52-week position 16.89 to 18.87 — 11.5% above the low set on 4 September IPC over 20 sessions 70,143 +7.9% A strong month Key technical level 71,601 — 12-month high from 11 February

Read the table as a stretch rather than a snapshot. The index has climbed from a low of 61,672 last November to within touching distance of its February high, and it is up about 1% over five sessions.

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The peso tells a different story. The dollar is up 4.70% over 20 sessions and 10.1% over 60, so the currency has been losing ground for months even as shares rose.

Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark 70,879.44 +0.08% L 70,331day rangeH 71,422 +12.16% over 12 months Market breadth · 15 names 73% advancing 11 ▲ advancing4 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 18.72 +0.51% Brent crude 99.19 +4.83% Gold 4,098 +0.62% Sector heatmap · average move today Financials +2.50% GFNORTE Telecom +2.05% TELEVISA, AMX Consumer Staples +1.54% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF Industrials +1.07% GAP, ASUR, OMA Other +0.32% AMX ADR Materials -1.17% CEMEX Mining -2.76% GMEXICO Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 166,191.45 -0.82% Ibovespa166,191.45 -0.82% Mexico 70,879.44 +0.08% S&P/BMV IPC70,879.44 +0.08% Chile 10,465.26 -1.52% S&P IPSA10,465.26 -1.52% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,484.43 -0.88% MSCI COLCAP2,484.43 -0.88% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 70,879.44 +0.08% +12.16% 70,819.80 71,422 70,331 182,333,478 USD/MXN 18.72 +0.51% +0.22% 18.62 18.96 18.53 — WALMEX 53.68 +2.40% -13.79% 52.42 53.70 52.25 10,650,036 GMEXICO 219.00 -2.76% +38.57% 225.21 228.63 218.00 6,807,399 FEMSA 241.46 +0.14% +38.22% 241.12 244.71 240.00 2,393,928 CEMEX 20.20 -1.17% +5.71% 20.44 20.65 19.78 31,958,139 GFNORTE 211.28 +2.50% +19.25% 206.13 212.44 206.14 5,588,759 BIMBO 69.60 +3.46% +5.97% 67.27 69.95 67.00 2,528,860 TELEVISA 8.80 +2.68% -15.23% 8.57 8.99 8.36 9,306,930 AMX 23.59 +1.42% +10.68% 23.26 23.83 23.35 25,525,498 GAP 440.78 +1.91% +9.19% 432.50 444.99 430.80 809,855 ASUR 264.42 -0.44% -14.17% 265.59 267.53 259.80 27,324 OMA 256.01 +1.73% +3.02% 251.66 256.41 249.41 974,665 KOF 215.58 -0.63% +30.64% 216.95 221.04 213.51 1,204,412 GRUMA 256.38 +0.87% -20.67% 254.18 260.96 253.51 554,416 KIMBER 39.49 +2.97% +12.67% 38.35 39.62 38.40 5,091,956 AMX ADR 25.11 +0.32% +10.57% 25.03 25.39 24.90 3,327,508 Largest moves today BIMBO 69.60 +3.46% KIMBER 39.49 +2.97% GMEXICO 219.00 -2.76% TELEVISA 8.80 +2.68% GFNORTE 211.28 +2.50% WALMEX 53.68 +2.40% GAP 440.78 +1.91% OMA 256.01 +1.73% The session read The S&P/BMV IPC rose 0.08%, with breadth positive — 11 of 15 names higher. Financials led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 5 Nov 2026 Mexico’s Leader Seeks Trump Talks in China Read →

03 Why it moved — holiday catch-up and a weaker peso

First cause, medium confidence: a post-holiday catch-up with a firmer US tape. Wall Street had slipped on Monday on technology weakness while Mexico was shut, and then recovered on 3 November, when the S&P 500 rose 0.36% and the Nasdaq 0.83%.

The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, eased 1.51% to 20.83. That is still an elevated reading, but it fell on the day.

Second cause, medium-to-low confidence: the weaker peso. When the dollar rises 1.35% against the peso, foreign earnings are worth more pesos, which supports exporters and international groups such as the cement maker Cemex and the telecoms giant America Movil.

The usual drivers only partly agree. The US dollar index, a gauge of the dollar against major currencies, rose just 0.14%, while the US 10-year Treasury yield rose 7 basis points to 4.97%; higher yields usually hurt emerging markets, so Mexican shares rose against that pull.

Third, low confidence: domestic news was mixed. Mexico published its September fiscal balance during the session, and local commentary is debating whether Banxico, the central bank, can keep cutting its benchmark interest rate.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note S&P/BMV IPC 70,143 +0.52% The session’s main story America Movil, Femsa, Banorte, Walmex, Cemex, airports — — Single-stock moves and turnover are not in our scan; none is quoted here S&P 500 (US large companies) 7,569 +0.36% Supportive tone from Wall Street US 10-year Treasury yield 4.97% +7 basis points Higher yields are normally a headwind for emerging markets US dollar index 101.89 +0.14% Mild broad dollar strength Oil fund (USO) 158.17 +0.83% A US-listed fund, not a Brent price Gold fund (GLD) 359.26 −0.66% Safe-haven demand eased

We cannot name the day’s best and worst Mexican shares with their percentage moves, because the scan does not carry them. Rather than guess, we show the outside forces that set the mood.

The table shows a market lifted by a calmer Wall Street despite a rising US bond yield. A basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point, so 7 basis points is a small but noticeable step.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil −1.42% IPSA Chile −0.09% COLCAP Colombia +1.32%

Mexico was one of only two bright spots in the region, with Colombia’s COLCAP (the 20 most-traded companies in Bogotá) the other. Brazil’s Ibovespa, the main index in São Paulo, fell 1.42%, and Argentina’s Merval, Buenos Aires’ main index, also fell.

The dollar rose against several regional currencies: 1.01% against Brazil’s real, 0.38% against Chile’s peso and 1.35% against Mexico’s. The live market board above carries the full closes.

For a Mexico City saver, the weaker peso raises the cost of imported goods and US travel while lifting dollar earners. For a foreign investor, a stock gain of 0.52% was more than given back by the currency, since a 1.35% weaker peso erodes dollar returns.

06 The technical picture

The nearest ceiling is 71,601, the 12-month high set on 11 February, only 2.0% above the close. Above it, there is no earlier peak on the one-year chart to act as a barrier.

The first floor is the round 70,000 mark, just below where the index closed. The 12-month low of 61,672 from 20 November 2025 is far below and matters only in a major reversal.

For the peso, the dollar’s ceiling is 18.87, set on 29 October, and the 12-month low of 16.89 on 4 September shows how far the currency has fallen. Banxico’s own survey of analysts pencils in 18.25 pesos per dollar at a coming year-end close, a stronger peso than today.

For the dollar against the peso, the record is a coin toss: higher in 24 of 48 similar cases, or 50%, with a median of +0.2%. History is not a forecast.

07 What to watch

The 71,601 ceiling: A close above the February high of 71,601 would confirm a new phase for the IPC; a slip back below 70,000 would suggest the holiday jump was a one-off.

A close above the February high of 71,601 would confirm a new phase for the IPC; a slip back below 70,000 would suggest the holiday jump was a one-off. The 18.87 dollar line: A dollar close above 18.87, the 12-month high set on 29 October, would mark a fresh low for the peso.

A dollar close above 18.87, the 12-month high set on 29 October, would mark a fresh low for the peso. Mexican consumer confidence, 4 November: The reading is forecast at 45 against 45.1 before; it shows how households feel about the economy.

The reading is forecast at 45 against 45.1 before; it shows how households feel about the economy. US services data and yields, 4 November: The ISM services index is forecast at 54.8 against 54.9 before, and the 10-year yield near 4.97% sets the tone for emerging markets.

The ISM services index is forecast at 54.8 against 54.9 before, and the 10-year yield near 4.97% sets the tone for emerging markets. Factory and business surveys: The S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for Mexico (forecast 50.1, previous 50.3) and the Business Confidence index (forecast 48.2, previous 48) had no published readings in the RT economic calendar when we wrote.

Background: Mexico Stocks Fall 0.12% as Peso Gains.

Background: Mexico Stocks Rise 0.87% as Peso Falls 1.2%.

More: Mexico news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Mexico’s stock market not trade on 2 November?

The exchange was closed for Día de Muertos, the Day of the Dead, according to its holiday calendar. Trading resumed on 3 November.

Where did the S&P/BMV IPC close?

It closed at 70,143, up 0.52%. That is 2.0% below its 12-month high of 71,601.

Why can shares rise while the peso falls?

Many large Mexican companies earn money abroad, and a weaker peso makes those earnings worth more pesos. The dollar rose 1.35% to 18.83 pesos on the same day the IPC gained.

What should an expat or traveller take from this?

A peso near its weakest in a year makes dollars go further in Mexico, but imports and trips abroad cost more. Check the rate before large transfers, since the dollar sits close to its 12-month high of 18.87.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BMV

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

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