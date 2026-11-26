The Latin America mood on 26 November: Brazil curbs card debt, Chile cheers its budget, Argentines spend less and Colombia's peso slides.

Rio Times · Latin America

Key Facts —Brazil Cautious: rules approved on 25 November cut card limits for clients who keep financing unpaid bills. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every LatAm Pulse story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Mexico Anxious: Ricardo Monreal calls insurer regulation a priority as health-insurance premiums climb. —Chile Relieved: the lower house passed the 2027 budget deal 113 to 9 on 25 November. —Argentina Thrifty: supermarket sales fell 3% in September, ninth straight drop; Caputo says China swap could pay debt. —Colombia Unsettled: the peso keeps sliding as a court orders President De la Espriella to affirm secular rights. —Venezuela Hopeful: power-grid accords with Siemens Energy signed on 25 November, no price disclosed.

Power Index 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · full ranking of 14

Latin America spent 25 November counting the cost of money, from card debt in Brazil to empty trolleys in Argentina, while asking whether its institutions can be trusted.

The day across Latin America at a glance.

The Continent’s Mood Today

The mood on 25 November was tight-fisted and watchful. Brazil moved to curb card debt, Argentines bought 3% less at supermarkets, and Colombia’s peso kept sliding.

Prices and exchange rates are covered in our market reports below. Underneath the day sits a harder question of trust, in banks, senates and ballot boxes.

Brazil – A Careful Hand on the Credit Card

On 25 November the National Monetary Council and the central bank approved rules to curb household debt. Issuers must gradually cut the limit of clients who, in six months, failed to pay three or more bills in full and financed the rest through the rotativo, the card’s revolving credit line (InfoMoney, Agência Brasil).

The restriction ends when the client clears the balance or pays six bills in full in a row, and the rules start on 1 July 2027. The central bank’s Financial Stability Report of 27 October said the number of Brazilians in risky debt grew 75% in five years, to 20.3 million in June 2026.

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That is the wound beneath the headline: many Brazilian families have lived for years on the minimum payment. Elsewhere the mood was brighter but edgy, as the real strengthened.

For a foreigner in Brazil, card credit will tighten from mid-2027, so pay bills in full. Asset holders see a firmer real.

Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,684.61

+1.58% +6.91% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.82 -1.41% USD / MXN 19.58 +0.88% USD / CLP 1,038 +0.44% USD / COP 3,553 +0.84% USD / ARS 1,602 +0.60% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,684.61

+1.58%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,438.37

+0.20%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,416.21

+0.82%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,684.61 +1.58% +6.91% 164,089.81 — — — IPSA 10,416.21 +0.82% — 10,331.15 10,429 10,173 — IPC MEX 69,438.37 +0.20% +12.90% 69,301.41 71,441 69,091 216,850,077 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.82 -1.41% +8.25% 5.91 5.82 5.82 — EUR/BRL 6.39 -1.07% +2.82% 6.46 6.39 6.39 — USD/MXN 19.58 +0.88% +6.50% 19.41 19.63 19.56 — USD/CLP 1,038 +0.44% +11.03% 1,034 1,038 1,038 — USD/COP 3,553 +0.84% -6.56% 3,524 3,684 3,537 — USD/PEN 3.46 -0.50% +2.75% 3.48 3.48 3.46 — USD/ARS 1,602 +0.60% +10.68% 1,593 1,613 1,592 — USD/UYU 40.70 +3.72% +4.14% 39.24 40.72 40.70 — USD/PYG 6,399 +3.19% -6.65% 6,201 6,399 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.78 +3.48% +74.85% 11.38 11.78 11.70 — USD/DOP 59.57 +0.03% -3.99% 59.55 59.69 59.57 — USD/CRC 441.10 +1.88% -9.25% 432.97 441.10 440.90 — USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.36% +2.52% 7.40 7.65 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/UYU

40.70

+3.72% USD/BOB

11.78

+3.48% USD/GTQ

7.65

+3.36% USD/PYG

6,399

+3.19% USD/CRC

441.10

+1.88% IBOV

166,684.61

+1.58% USD/BRL

5.82

-1.41% EUR/BRL

6.39

-1.07% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.58%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPSA led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 25 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 25, 2026 Read →

Mexico – Worried About the Bill

Ricardo Monreal, Morena’s leader in the Chamber of Deputies, has called regulation of health insurers a priority after premium rises of up to 80% (Expansión).A separate initiative from the PRI, an opposition party, would cap premium rises above inflation and freeze hospital costs for insured patients (Expansión). Families who bought cover to feel safe now feel exposed.

The wider picture is steadier: Mexico’s current account showed a surplus of US$1.1 billion in the third quarter (RT economic calendar, RT).

If you live in Mexico, check your insurance renewal terms now.

Chile – A Quiet Win

Chile’s lower house approved the 2027 budget deal on 25 November by 113 votes to 9 and sent it to the Senate for its last legislative step. That is a rare cross-party mood for a budget, and it gives the government a calm end to the year.

Foreigners in Chile can expect a budget with broad backing and fewer surprises.

Argentina – Empty Trolleys, Careful Promises

INDEC, the national statistics office, showed supermarket sales fell 3% in real terms in September from a year earlier, the ninth straight month of decline. From January to September the contraction reaches 2.9%.

Economy minister Luis Caputo acknowledged that Argentina could use part of the activated US$5 billion swap with China to pay debt if refinancing fails (TiempoAr). Argentines have lived through defaults and devaluations, so every payment calendar is read like a weather forecast.

Foreigners in Argentina will find quieter shops and watchful prices. Peso and bond holders should follow debt-payment news.

Colombia – A Slipping Peso, Courts Speaking Up

The peso slid again on Wednesday, which shows up at the till for households buying imported goods. Colombia’s Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, gave President Abelardo de la Espriella five days from notification to say publicly that non-religious beliefs are constitutionally protected (Vanguardia, 14 November).

Foreigners paid in dollars gain buying power in Colombia. Peso earners face dearer imports.

Venezuela – Power Deals

Pdvsa, the state oil company, and Siemens Energy signed power-sector accords in Caracas on 25 November, and no price or timetable has been disclosed (Rio Times report). For a country long used to blackouts, a power deal speaks directly to daily life.

Foreigners in Venezuela should expect power and politics to stay uncertain. Asset holders should treat the deals as signals, not guarantees.

The Shared Mood

From Brasília to Buenos Aires, people are counting, checking and hoping. They count debt and supermarket receipts, and check whether senates, courts and central banks deserve belief.

The practical lesson for foreigners is to keep cash buffers and watch the local currency in every country. Daily prices sit in the Rio Times market reports linked below.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main mood in Latin America today?

Caution about money. Brazil is limiting card debt, Argentines are spending less, and Colombia’s peso is weakening, while Chile and Mexico show more confidence.

What did Brazil decide on household debt?

On 25 November the National Monetary Council and central bank approved rules to cut card limits for repeat rotativo users. They start on 1 July 2027.

What did Chile’s lower house decide?

It approved the 2027 budget deal 113 to 9 on 25 November and sent it to the Senate for its last step.

Sources: InfoMoney: CMN and BC approve measures on indebtedness, Agência Brasil: new rules to curb household debt, Metrópoles: BC rules to restrict credit to indebted clients, Expansión, Vanguardia and TiempoAr

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error