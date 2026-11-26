Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 26, 2026
Executive Summary
The Latin America mood on 26 November: Brazil curbs card debt, Chile cheers its budget, Argentines spend less and Colombia's peso slides.
Rio Times · Latin America
Key Facts
—Brazil Cautious: rules approved on 25 November cut card limits for clients who keep financing unpaid bills.
—Mexico Anxious: Ricardo Monreal calls insurer regulation a priority as health-insurance premiums climb.
—Chile Relieved: the lower house passed the 2027 budget deal 113 to 9 on 25 November.
—Argentina Thrifty: supermarket sales fell 3% in September, ninth straight drop; Caputo says China swap could pay debt.
—Colombia Unsettled: the peso keeps sliding as a court orders President De la Espriella to affirm secular rights.
—Venezuela Hopeful: power-grid accords with Siemens Energy signed on 25 November, no price disclosed.
Latin America spent 25 November counting the cost of money, from card debt in Brazil to empty trolleys in Argentina, while asking whether its institutions can be trusted.
The Continent’s Mood Today
The mood on 25 November was tight-fisted and watchful. Brazil moved to curb card debt, Argentines bought 3% less at supermarkets, and Colombia’s peso kept sliding.
Prices and exchange rates are covered in our market reports below. Underneath the day sits a harder question of trust, in banks, senates and ballot boxes.
Brazil – A Careful Hand on the Credit Card
On 25 November the National Monetary Council and the central bank approved rules to curb household debt. Issuers must gradually cut the limit of clients who, in six months, failed to pay three or more bills in full and financed the rest through the rotativo, the card’s revolving credit line (InfoMoney, Agência Brasil).
The restriction ends when the client clears the balance or pays six bills in full in a row, and the rules start on 1 July 2027. The central bank’s Financial Stability Report of 27 October said the number of Brazilians in risky debt grew 75% in five years, to 20.3 million in June 2026.
That is the wound beneath the headline: many Brazilian families have lived for years on the minimum payment. Elsewhere the mood was brighter but edgy, as the real strengthened.
For a foreigner in Brazil, card credit will tighten from mid-2027, so pay bills in full. Asset holders see a firmer real.
Live Market IntelligenceLatin America — Cross-Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Latin America — Cross-Market Board
+1.58%
166,684.61
+1.58%
69,438.37
+0.20%
10,416.21
+0.82%
2,848,945
—
2,452.46
—
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|166,684.61
|+1.58%
|+6.91%
|164,089.81
|—
|—
|—
|IPSA
|10,416.21
|+0.82%
|—
|10,331.15
|10,429
|10,173
|—
|IPC MEX
|69,438.37
|+0.20%
|+12.90%
|69,301.41
|71,441
|69,091
|216,850,077
|MERVAL
|2,848,945
|—
|—
|2,848,945
|—
|—
|—
|COLCAP
|2,452.46
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|USD/BRL
|5.82
|-1.41%
|+8.25%
|5.91
|5.82
|5.82
|—
|EUR/BRL
|6.39
|-1.07%
|+2.82%
|6.46
|6.39
|6.39
|—
|USD/MXN
|19.58
|+0.88%
|+6.50%
|19.41
|19.63
|19.56
|—
|USD/CLP
|1,038
|+0.44%
|+11.03%
|1,034
|1,038
|1,038
|—
|USD/COP
|3,553
|+0.84%
|-6.56%
|3,524
|3,684
|3,537
|—
|USD/PEN
|3.46
|-0.50%
|+2.75%
|3.48
|3.48
|3.46
|—
|USD/ARS
|1,602
|+0.60%
|+10.68%
|1,593
|1,613
|1,592
|—
|USD/UYU
|40.70
|+3.72%
|+4.14%
|39.24
|40.72
|40.70
|—
|USD/PYG
|6,399
|+3.19%
|-6.65%
|6,201
|6,399
|6,399
|—
|USD/BOB
|11.78
|+3.48%
|+74.85%
|11.38
|11.78
|11.70
|—
|USD/DOP
|59.57
|+0.03%
|-3.99%
|59.55
|59.69
|59.57
|—
|USD/CRC
|441.10
|+1.88%
|-9.25%
|432.97
|441.10
|440.90
|—
|USD/GTQ
|7.65
|+3.36%
|+2.52%
|7.40
|7.65
|7.64
|—
40.70
+3.72%
11.78
+3.48%
7.65
+3.36%
6,399
+3.19%
441.10
+1.88%
166,684.61
+1.58%
5.82
-1.41%
6.39
-1.07%
Mexico – Worried About the Bill
Ricardo Monreal, Morena’s leader in the Chamber of Deputies, has called regulation of health insurers a priority after premium rises of up to 80% (Expansión).A separate initiative from the PRI, an opposition party, would cap premium rises above inflation and freeze hospital costs for insured patients (Expansión). Families who bought cover to feel safe now feel exposed.
The wider picture is steadier: Mexico’s current account showed a surplus of US$1.1 billion in the third quarter (RT economic calendar, RT).
If you live in Mexico, check your insurance renewal terms now.
Chile – A Quiet Win
Chile’s lower house approved the 2027 budget deal on 25 November by 113 votes to 9 and sent it to the Senate for its last legislative step. That is a rare cross-party mood for a budget, and it gives the government a calm end to the year.
Foreigners in Chile can expect a budget with broad backing and fewer surprises.
Argentina – Empty Trolleys, Careful Promises
INDEC, the national statistics office, showed supermarket sales fell 3% in real terms in September from a year earlier, the ninth straight month of decline. From January to September the contraction reaches 2.9%.
Economy minister Luis Caputo acknowledged that Argentina could use part of the activated US$5 billion swap with China to pay debt if refinancing fails (TiempoAr). Argentines have lived through defaults and devaluations, so every payment calendar is read like a weather forecast.
Foreigners in Argentina will find quieter shops and watchful prices. Peso and bond holders should follow debt-payment news.
Colombia – A Slipping Peso, Courts Speaking Up
The peso slid again on Wednesday, which shows up at the till for households buying imported goods. Colombia’s Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, gave President Abelardo de la Espriella five days from notification to say publicly that non-religious beliefs are constitutionally protected (Vanguardia, 14 November).
Foreigners paid in dollars gain buying power in Colombia. Peso earners face dearer imports.
Venezuela – Power Deals
Pdvsa, the state oil company, and Siemens Energy signed power-sector accords in Caracas on 25 November, and no price or timetable has been disclosed (Rio Times report). For a country long used to blackouts, a power deal speaks directly to daily life.
Foreigners in Venezuela should expect power and politics to stay uncertain. Asset holders should treat the deals as signals, not guarantees.
The Shared Mood
From Brasília to Buenos Aires, people are counting, checking and hoping. They count debt and supermarket receipts, and check whether senates, courts and central banks deserve belief.
The practical lesson for foreigners is to keep cash buffers and watch the local currency in every country. Daily prices sit in the Rio Times market reports linked below.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the main mood in Latin America today?
Caution about money. Brazil is limiting card debt, Argentines are spending less, and Colombia’s peso is weakening, while Chile and Mexico show more confidence.
What did Brazil decide on household debt?
On 25 November the National Monetary Council and central bank approved rules to cut card limits for repeat rotativo users. They start on 1 July 2027.
What did Chile’s lower house decide?
It approved the 2027 budget deal 113 to 9 on 25 November and sent it to the Senate for its last step.
Sources: InfoMoney: CMN and BC approve measures on indebtedness, Agência Brasil: new rules to curb household debt, Metrópoles: BC rules to restrict credit to indebted clients, Expansión, Vanguardia and TiempoAr
Connected Coverage
Brazil Stocks Rise 1.58% as the Real Firms | Brazil Market Report, Nov 25
Mexico Stocks Rise 0.20% as Peso Weakens | Mexico Market Report, Nov 25
Colombian Peso Weakens to 3,592 per Dollar | Colombia Market Report, Nov 25
Argentine Peso Hits 1,603 per Dollar | Argentina Market Report, Nov 25
Chile Stocks Rise 0.82% as Peso Weakens | Chile Market Report, Nov 25
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
Read More from The Rio Times