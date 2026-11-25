Two very different protests share one Wednesday in the capital, and the police agenda sets no total closures on the highways. Police also expect 5,000 people at the Monumento a la Revolución, the largest crowd on the agenda, for a city-workers’ union rally.

Photo: Mikemamer / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Mexico: Women’s March and Gas Protest

Mexico City’s police expect three marches today, Wednesday 25 November 2026, for 25N, the United Nations’ International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. The main one, by the feminist coalition Coordinación 8M, sets off from Paseo de la Reforma at 15:30 local time (4:30 p.m. US Eastern).

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Separately, a national association of cooking-gas distributors was scheduled to protest from 11:00 local time (12:00 p.m. US Eastern) at toll booths on four highways into the capital. The city’s Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC), the police authority, lists no total highway closures in its daily agenda of mobilisations.

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Key Facts Who. Coordinación 8M, a feminist coalition, and Gremio Gasero Nacional, a cooking-gas distributors’ association.

What. Three 25N marches, more than 1,500 people expected, and a gas protest of about 250, in Mexico City.

When. Wednesday 25 November 2026; main march 15:30, or 4:30 p.m. US Eastern (as of 18:50 GMT).

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

Two very different protests share one Wednesday in the capital, and the police agenda sets no total closures on the highways. Police also expect 5,000 people at the Monumento a la Revolución, the largest crowd on the agenda, for a city-workers’ union rally.

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The UN General Assembly, the main body of the United Nations, set 25 November as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women in 1999. In Mexico City the date is known as 25N, and feminist groups march again this year.

The coalition behind the capital’s 8 March marches, Coordinación 8M, uses this slogan in the police agenda: “¡No llegamos todas mientras una mujer siga viviendo en violencia!” (our translation: “We don’t all arrive while one woman lives in violence”). The agenda lists it as the march’s rallying call.

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The demands listed in the agenda include an end to femicides, meaning killings of women because they are women, and justice for victims and the disappeared. They also ask that attempted femicide become a crime, that feminist collectives stop being criminalised and that the right to decide be defended.

File photo. A crowd in the Zócalo during an earlier public celebration. Photo: AlejandroLinaresGarcia / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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The demands also include solidarity with the madres buscadoras, mothers who search for their disappeared relatives. The police agenda estimates more than 1,500 people across the three marches.

The first group is the Observatorio de Deudores Alimentarios, a group of families fighting unpaid child support, which gathers at 11:00 (12:00 p.m. US Eastern) and sets off at 13:00 (2:00 p.m. US Eastern). It walks from the Glorieta de la Joven de Amajac, a traffic circle on Reforma, to the Zócalo.

It wants attention for economic and “vicarious” violence, meaning harm done to children or relatives to punish a woman. At 11:30 it also puts up a “tendedero”, a public clothesline of complaints.

At 14:30 (3:30 p.m. US Eastern) the Red de Mujeres por el Bienestar Pilares, a women’s network from the city’s PILARES community centres, leaves the Monumento a la Revolución. It goes to the traffic circle and then to the Hemiciclo a Juárez, a monument on Avenida Juárez.

The main Coordinación 8M march follows from 15:30, again from the traffic circle toward the Zócalo, the square beside the National Palace. The coalition says it marches against femicide, impunity and the criminalisation of protest.

The routes run along Paseo de la Reforma, the avenue where the US Embassy stands, and through the historic centre. Visitors staying nearby are closest to the marches listed in the police plan.

The Gremio Gasero Nacional groups distributors of liquefied petroleum gas (cooking gas). It plans to gather from 11:00 at toll booths on the roads to Querétaro, Pachuca, Cuernavaca and Puebla.

The police agenda puts that crowd at 250 people and sets no total highway closures. Its listed demands are an end to alleged extortion by authorities, fair operating margins and commissions, no unfair competition and faster vehicle paperwork.

Drivers and freight crews on those four roads may meet slower toll lanes, though the agenda gives no times for any slowdown. How long the gathering lasts is not stated.

Plataformas Unidas del Poniente, a protest group, gathers at 07:00 at the Costco in Santa Fe, a business district in the west of the city, against a mobility-ministry proposal on plates and licences for delivery motorcyclists. City-government workers’ union members rally at 09:00 at the Monumento a la Revolución to close their union-election campaign.

The agenda lists four marches and 11 demonstrations, and the fourth march, at 10:00, is by security-agency workers over medical care at a hospital. The plan changes through the day, and turnout, toll-road traffic and any closures are not known.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is 25N?

It is the United Nations’ International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, marked on 25 November, and the start of the 16 Days of Activism campaign that UN Women, the UN’s gender-equality agency, runs until 10 December. In Mexico City, groups hold marches and rallies on the day.

Will the gas protest close the highways?

The police agenda sets no total closures at those toll booths. Whether any follow is not known.

Where is the official plan published?

The city’s Secretariat of Citizen Security publishes a daily agenda of mobilisations. It changes through the day, so the day’s final plan may differ.

Sources Secretaría de Seguridad Ciudadana de la Ciudad de México, agenda de movilizaciones, 25 November 2026 · UN Women, 16 Days of Activism, 25 November to 10 December

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error