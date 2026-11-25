Rio Times · Latin America

Key Facts —Brazil Relief and unease: 353 deputies passed the fiscal bill, yet overdue debt hit a record. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every LatAm Pulse story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Mexico Tired of impunity: the election authority still lacks a permanent chief and inflation reached 3.96%. —Argentina Squeezed: the peso hit 1,592 per dollar and country risk passed 1,100 points. —Chile Grief and anger: Delfina Guzmán died at 98, and the Justice Ministry opened files on 41,200 sentence cuts. —Colombia and Ecuador Fear and floods: a Cartagena store siege, a car bomb, 27 dead in Ecuador rains.

Power Index 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · full ranking of 14

Latin America ended 24 November guarded and tired: Brazil found some relief in a fiscal vote, while Colombia, Ecuador and Argentina counted the cost of fear, floods and a weak peso.

Apartment towers lit at night in a Brazilian city.

The Continent’s Mood Today

Latin America spent 24 November checking its costs and its exits. Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies passed a fiscal bill by 353 votes on the evening of 23 November, while armed men held shoppers inside a supermarket in Cartagena.

The mood is guarded. Governments are tightening budgets, and ordinary people are watching prices, rain and security at the same time.

Brazil – Relief With a Bill Attached

Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies passed the government’s fiscal-adjustment bill unchanged on the evening of Monday 23 November, by 353 votes to 128, with 5 abstentions. It now goes to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has 15 working days, until about 15 December, to sign or veto it.

The Senate had approved the bill’s supplementary round 69 to 2 on 18 November, according to Brazil’s National Congress vote record. Finance Minister Dario Durigan calls the bill a first step.

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In years when the government must cut spending, the bill limits real spending growth to 2%. Brazilians remember years of spending rows and inflation scares, so a cap on spending reads as a promise to keep the house in order.

The relief is thin at street level. FecomercioSP, the São Paulo state commerce federation, said on 24 November that overdue debt of families and companies reached a record R$371.1 billion (about US$62.9 billion) in the third quarter, the highest since its series began in 2011.

Consumer confidence also slipped to 83.5 in November from 84.7 (FGV, a Brazilian economics institute, 24 November). For foreigners, the vote signals that the government wants to rein in spending, which matters for anyone holding Brazilian assets or planning a long stay.

Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,089.81

-0.43% +5.67% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 50% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.90 -0.47% USD / MXN 19.46 +1.48% USD / CLP 1,033 +1.62% USD / COP 3,607 +8.99% USD / ARS 1,592 +0.76% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

164,089.81

-0.43%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,932.54

+0.83%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,331.15

-1.13%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,089.81 -0.43% +5.67% 164,796.05 — — — IPSA 10,331.15 -1.13% — 10,449.62 10,444 10,263 — IPC MEX 69,932.54 +0.83% +10.84% 69,355.62 70,179 69,141 155,016,795 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.90 -0.47% +9.58% 5.93 5.91 5.89 — EUR/BRL 6.46 -0.97% +4.20% 6.52 6.48 6.46 — USD/MXN 19.46 +1.48% +5.24% 19.18 19.48 19.40 — USD/CLP 1,033 +1.62% +9.80% 1,016 1,033 1,033 — USD/COP 3,607 +8.99% -4.86% 3,310 3,613 3,605 — USD/PEN 3.47 +0.52% +2.82% 3.46 3.48 3.47 — USD/ARS 1,592 +0.76% +11.77% 1,580 1,592 1,592 — USD/UYU 40.72 +3.56% +3.70% 39.32 40.72 40.72 — USD/PYG 6,399 +4.83% -7.07% 6,104 6,399 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.72 +3.82% +73.52% 11.29 11.72 11.72 — USD/DOP 59.74 +2.38% -4.42% 58.35 60.00 59.64 — USD/CRC 440.90 +1.97% -9.78% 432.38 440.90 440.90 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.48% +2.03% 7.39 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/COP

3,607

+8.99% USD/PYG

6,399

+4.83% USD/BOB

11.72

+3.82% USD/UYU

40.72

+3.56% USD/GTQ

7.64

+3.48% USD/DOP

59.74

+2.38% USD/CRC

440.90

+1.97% USD/CLP

1,033

+1.62% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.43%, with breadth evenly split — 1 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 24 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 24, 2026 Read →

Mexico – Weary of Impunity, Watching Prices

Mexico’s national election authority has had no permanent president since its president, Guadalupe Taddei, resigned on 26 October. The lower house of Congress, led by the governing Morena party, has not yet published the call to choose a successor.

Ricardo Monreal, Morena’s leader in the Chamber, is waiting for an electoral-court ruling of about 20 to 23 days. The conservative National Action Party (PAN) says it will mobilise if Morena imposes a pick, its leader Jorge Romero said on 15 November.

The sense that the well-connected escape justice runs through the news. Inés Gómez Mont, a former television host wanted by Mexican prosecutors since 2021, was detained in Florida on 30 October, according to Publimetro, a Mexican news site, and the US broadcaster Univision.

Prices are the other worry. Annual inflation reached 3.96% in the first half of November, above the 3.92% forecast, while core inflation slowed to 3.68% (INEGI, Mexico’s statistics agency, 24 November).

For foreigners, the electoral institute will run the 6 June 2027 vote for 500 deputies and 17 governors, so the empty chair is worth watching.

Argentina – A Long Squeeze

The Argentine peso hit 1,592 per dollar. Country risk, the extra yield investors demand to hold Argentine bonds, passed 1,100 points.

For households, these are not abstract numbers, because they decide what rent, flights and imported goods cost next month. Economic activity fell 1.2% in September from a year earlier, worse than the 0.6% drop forecast (INDEC, Argentina’s statistics institute, via the RT economic calendar).

Patience is thinning. The General Confederation of Labour (CGT), Argentina’s main union group, will march on the state health regulator on Thursday 26 November and is preparing short work stoppages of two to four hours in December.

For foreigners, holding pesos remains costly in a slide like this, while dollar earners find Argentina cheap but unpredictable.

Chile – Grief for an Actress, Anger at the Courts

Chile mourned the actress Delfina Guzmán, who died on 24 November at 98, her family said. The government decreed official mourning for 24 and 25 November, and a funeral mass follows at the Santiago cathedral on Thursday 26 November.

For a generation shaped by the dictatorship, she was a face of dignity. The mourning came as anger found another target: the Justice Ministry gave a congressional commission a count of more than 41,200 sentence reductions granted since 2003.

The papers arrived while Justice Minister Fernando Rabat faces a constitutional accusation, an impeachment-style process; the commission’s chair sees a likely Chamber vote on Monday 30 November. For foreigners, Chile’s institutions remain stable, but the justice debate is raw.

Colombia – Fear in Cartagena

Armed, hooded men took about 30 people hostage inside an Éxito supermarket, part of a national retail chain, in Cartagena on 24 November, according to President Abelardo de la Espriella. The president first spoke of about 30 hostages and five women freed; late on 24 November, El Universal, a Cartagena daily, reported that the siege had not ended and about 20 people were still held.

The fear is physical and local. Cartagena lives on tourists and shoppers, and a siege at a supermarket makes ordinary errands feel dangerous.

Elsewhere, a car bomb that hurt at least 23 people outside the governor’s office in Meta, a Colombian department, on Monday night was blamed by the president on dissidents of the former FARC rebel army, a preliminary attribution. Colombia has lived through such violence before, and each attack reopens that memory.

The money side was uneasy too: Corficolombiana, an investment bank, urged a rise of close to 8% in the 2027 minimum wage. For foreigners, Cartagena needs extra care this week.

Ecuador – Rain, Darkness and a Vote

Ecuador is under strain from water and from power. El Niño rains have killed at least 27 people since a national red alert on 29 August, the national risk-management agency says, and Babahoyo, a river city in Los Ríos province, declared a 90-day flood emergency.

Power cuts hit Quito and Guayaquil at the same time on Monday night. After the 2024 blackouts, a dark evening carries a heavy memory for Ecuadorians.

President Daniel Noboa lifted the minimum wage to US$500 from 1 January 2027, and the International Monetary Fund released about US$377 million. Ecuador also dropped the quick count for Sunday’s 29 November local elections, which leaves people waiting longer for results.

For foreigners, floods can cut roads on the coast, so check routes and keep a power backup before Sunday.

The Shared Mood

From Cartagena to Babahoyo, people are asking the same question: who will keep things steady? Brazil answered with a spending cap, while Ecuador and Colombia are still searching for their answer.

The common feeling is fatigue with shocks. People want fewer surprises in their prices, their power and their streets; market moves are in the Market Reports linked below.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the mood in Latin America today?

Guarded and tired. Brazil felt some relief after its fiscal vote, while Colombia, Ecuador and Argentina dealt with fear, floods and a weak peso.

What did Brazil’s Chamber pass on 23 November?

It passed the fiscal-adjustment bill unchanged by 353 votes to 128. President Lula has until about 15 December to sign or veto it.

What happened in Cartagena?

Armed men took about 30 people hostage in an Éxito supermarket on 24 November. Late that day about 20 were still held and no resolution had been reported.

Sources: Brazil’s National Congress vote record, FecomercioSP, FGV, INEGI, INDEC, Ecuador’s risk-management agency, Chile’s Justice Ministry and Colombian government statements, as reported by The Rio Times on 23 and 24 November 2026.

Companion: the Latin America Power Index, with today’s ranking and signals; members can download the full report (PDF).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error