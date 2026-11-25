Oaxaca’s dissident teachers close schools for two days after months of near-constant protest. The authorities have not yet answered the call.

A plaza in the centre of Oaxaca City, the state capital. (File photo) Photo: LBM1948, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

Society: Mexico

Section 22, the Oaxaca branch of Mexico’s dissident teachers’ movement, has called a state march for Wednesday 25 November and a 48-hour school strike on Thursday 26 and Friday 27 November. The union says it wants solutions to problems at every level of schooling and plans road blockades while classes stop.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

Section 22 belongs to the SNTE, Mexico’s national union of education workers, but it is the stronghold of the CNTE, a coordinating body of dissident teachers. A plantón is a protest camp these teachers pitch in public squares.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Section 22, the Oaxaca branch of Mexico’s dissident teachers’ movement.

What. A state march on Wednesday, then a two-day school strike on Thursday and Friday.

Next. Christmas break begins on Monday 21 December.

Power Index. Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 70.8 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 07:30 GMT.

Oaxaca’s dissident teachers close schools for two days after months of near-constant protest. The authorities have not yet answered the call.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Oaxaca (Mexico) Email address Follow

According to the call, published on 24 November, the union’s planned actions include road and junction blockades, opening toll booths and closing access to a Pemex fuel distribution plant at Santa María El Tule, near Oaxaca City. A closed depot can leave filling stations short if the closure lasts.

The union has not said how long it will hold the depot gates, and neither the Education Ministry, the state education institute IEEPO nor Governor Salomón Jara of Oaxaca has answered the call so far. The union also says it will demand investigations into alleged aggression and arbitrary detentions of teachers and activists.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Mexico ranks 2nd of 14 with 70.8 points. Strongest pillar: economic relationships (90); weakest: state capacity & security (46). Alignment group: Hedging. Watch21 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.7 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Section 22 has been in near-permanent protest this year, part of wider teacher unrest across Mexico. On 25 May it began an open-ended strike and set up a plantón in Oaxaca City, and in June its members voted to carry on in a count some teachers disputed.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Petrobras plans US$122 billion of investment” Get the brief

On Friday 16 October the union stopped work for a day to demand an outside audit of the IEEPO, the state institute that runs Oaxaca’s public schools, over alleged irregularities in how teaching posts were handed out. Teachers blocked the road junction at Oaxaca’s airport that day, and passengers had to walk to the terminal while flights kept operating.

The federal government’s line is that talks make strikes unnecessary. Education Minister Mario Delgado said on 21 May: “We have a lot of dialogue with them, and there is no need to go on strike” (translated from Spanish).

For parents, a strike on Thursday and Friday means finding childcare midweek, and the authorities have not said whether the lost class days will be made up. Travellers should expect delays on main roads into the city, although Oaxaca airport is not named in the call.

The school calendar set by the Education Ministry puts the Christmas break from Monday 21 December, which leaves the union about three school weeks to press its demands. Earlier this year a teacher plantón held central Mexico City before the World Cup.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Section 22?

It is the Oaxaca branch of the SNTE, Mexico’s national teachers’ union, and the backbone of the dissident CNTE movement. It organises the state’s strikes and marches.

Will the airport in Oaxaca close?

The union’s call does not name the airport among its targets. In the October strike, the airport kept operating while the road junction outside it was blocked.

Sources: Section 22 call of 24 November 2026 (text); Education Minister Mario Delgado, remarks of 21 May 2026 (text); Education Ministry school calendar 2026-2027.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error