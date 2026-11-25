Peru · Business

Carlos Tori, chief executive of Interbank, one of Peru’s largest banks, said in an interview published on Wednesday 25 November that credit in Peru’s financial system could grow by up to 10% in 2027. He spoke at CADE 2026, the annual summit of Peru’s business leaders, and tied the forecast to economic growth of 3% despite an extraordinary El Niño, a warming of Pacific waters that brings floods to Peru.

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The base He assumes 3% economic growth in 2027 despite an extraordinary El Niño.

The help Interbank will offer grace periods to clients hit by El Niño floods.

The rate Peru’s central bank raised its benchmark interest rate to 4.50% on 12 November.

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Peru’s credit could keep growing near today’s pace, but only if El Niño and rising rates allow it. Conversions use the market rate of S/3.478 per US dollar on 25 November. As of 25 November 2026, 19:20 GMT.

File photo: the Costa Verde coast road in Lima, Peru.

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Tori put credit growth near 6% in a slow year and at 9% or 10% in a stronger one, starting from his expectation of 3% growth in gross domestic product (GDP). He expects a slower first half while the El Niño rains last, and a faster second half once they ease.

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That range sits close to where lending is today. Peru’s central bank, the Banco Central de Reserva del Perú (BCRP), reported in its September data, that total private-sector credit grew 10.3% year on year.

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The weather is the main risk to that picture. ENFEN, the national commission that tracks El Niño, said in communiqué No. 20-2026 of 13 November that the event should stay extraordinary off Peru’s coast at least until February 2027.

Tori rejected the idea that the flood season would tip Peru into a downturn. “Even with an extraordinary El Niño we do not expect to enter a recession,” he said in the interview (translated from Spanish), adding that farming, fishing and higher mineral prices for exports should drive a rebound in the second half.

His 3% is more cautious than the government’s. The Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF) projected in its Multiannual Macroeconomic Framework 2027-2030, published at the end of August, GDP growth of 3.4% in both 2026 and 2027, up from 3.2% in its April forecast.

Interest rates are the second brake. The BCRP raised its benchmark interest rate on Thursday 12 November from 4.25% to 4.50%, citing supply shocks, higher inflation expectations and strong domestic demand, after annual inflation in Lima rose from 4.5% in September to 5.3% in October.

Tori said a further rise would make funding dearer and could slow credit growth, though he still expects lending to expand. The BCRP said it will watch core inflation (prices excluding food and energy), expectations and the length of supply shocks before deciding more, and its next rate meeting is on Thursday 10 December.

For borrowers hit by floods, Tori said Interbank will offer grace periods, meaning a pause on repayments, or credit extensions. The bank has already widened credit lines to builders and building-materials suppliers so they can stock up for the rise in activity he expects.

The bank is already paying for the risk. In its third-quarter filing of Monday 9 November, Intercorp Financial Services (IFS), Interbank’s New York-listed parent, said Interbank had set aside S/185 million (about US$53.2 million) against El Niño losses, which cut group net profit by about S/86 million (about US$24.7 million) after tax.

Tori said Interbank’s consumer loans grew 18% in 12 months and its loans to small and medium-sized firms (pymes) 30%. Almost 90% of Interbank clients use digital channels, which he said lowers service costs and helps the bank offer competitive rates.

The bank still keeps about 150 branches. Tori said it plans to keep growing organically and is not weighing any specific acquisition.

For holders of IFS shares in New York, loan growth drives the bank’s earnings, while money set aside for El Niño losses and a higher benchmark rate pull the other way. IFS reported that its interest and similar income rose 5.4% year on year in the third quarter, a line that loan growth feeds.

Tori did not say how much of the expected credit growth Interbank itself would take, and IFS has not said how large El Niño losses will be. The next tests are the BCRP rate decision on 10 December and IFS fourth-quarter results, whose date has not been confirmed.

Our earlier coverage: IFS third-quarter profit flat on El Niño cost and Tori’s call for a record mortgage year. Company data are in our IFS profile and Interbank profile.

More: Peru news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Will credit in Peru grow faster in 2027?

Tori expects a slower first half and a faster second half as the El Niño rains ease. The outcome depends on the weather and on whether interest rates rise again.

How is Interbank helping customers hit by El Niño?

Tori said it will offer grace periods or credit extensions to affected clients. It has also widened credit lines to builders and materials suppliers.

Why does this matter for US investors?

Interbank is the main business of IFS, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Lending growth and money set aside for El Niño losses therefore feed directly into the parent’s earnings.

Sources: IFS third-quarter 2026 results, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on 9 November 2026 (US SEC filing); BCRP monetary programme decision of 12 November 2026 and private-credit data for September 2026 (BCRP); ENFEN official communiqué No. 20-2026, 13 November 2026 (ENFEN); Multiannual Macroeconomic Framework 2027-2030 (MEF); Rio Times conversion at S/3.478 per US$, 25 November 2026.