Key Facts Official rate: Colombia’s official dollar rate (TRM) rose 2.46% to 3,592.03 pesos for 25 November.

Colombia’s official dollar rate (TRM) rose 2.46% to 3,592.03 pesos for 25 November. Run: the rate was 3,316.70 on 17 November, so the dollar gained 8.3% in eight days.

the rate was 3,316.70 on 17 November, so the dollar gained 8.3% in eight days. Lag: the TRM is set from the previous day’s trades, so it trails the session.

the TRM is set from the previous day’s trades, so it trails the session. COLCAP: we print no close for Colombia’s main stock index because our sources disagree.

we print no close for Colombia’s main stock index because our sources disagree. Global drivers: the US dollar index slipped 0.11% and oil rose, so this was not global.

Today’s Focus Colombia’s peso weakened again for 25 November. The official dollar rate, the TRM, was 3,592.03 pesos, up 2.46% from 3,505.92 a day earlier. The TRM is set from the previous day’s trades. It has climbed from 3,316.70 on 17 November, a rise of 8.3% in eight days. We print no close for the COLCAP, the index of Colombia’s biggest listed companies, because our sources disagree. No single trigger is confirmed, and the global drivers pointed the other way: the US dollar index slipped 0.11% and oil rose. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. For anyone paid, saving or spending in pesos, the currency matters more than the stock index: the official rate is 13.7% above its 3,158.43 level of 26 October.

Colombia’s central bank, Banco de la República, in Bogotá. (File photo)

01 The session in one read

Colombia’s dollar kept climbing. The official TRM rose 2.46% to 3,592.03 pesos (Banco de la República, 25 November), after 3,461.92 on 23 November and 3,415.10 on 20 November.

From 3,316.70 on 17 November, the official rate has gained 8.3% in eight days. A dollar now costs noticeably more than a week ago.

Assessment — A local currency run, not global panic MEDIUM The usual global drivers do not explain this move. The US dollar index (a gauge of the dollar against six major currencies) slipped 0.11%, the US 10-year yield fell 7 basis points and oil rose, all of which normally help emerging-market currencies (RT, 25 November close). We rate this medium confidence because we have no single confirmed trigger. The variable to watch is whether the official rate moves above 3,600 pesos.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read Official dollar rate (TRM) 3,592.03 +2.46% Set from the previous day’s trades; 3,505.92 a day earlier TRM on 17 November 3,316.70 — The rate has gained 8.3% in eight days TRM on 26 October 3,158.43 — The rate is 13.7% higher since COLCAP (Colombia’s main stock index) — — No close printed; our sources disagree Key technical level 3,600 / 3,700 — Round numbers that matter first

The table shows a currency under pressure and an index we cannot confirm. The official rate is the figure we rely on.

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Because it is an average of the previous day’s trades, it can differ from a closing quote.

Live Market IntelligenceColombia — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Colombia — Live Market Board MSCI COLCAP · benchmark 2,452.46 — Market breadth · 6 names 83% advancing 5 ▲ advancing1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / COP 3,553 +0.84% Brent crude 90.63 -0.84% WTI crude 84.01 +2.39% Sector heatmap · average move today Industrials +3.24% TECNOGLASS Energy +3.13% ECOPETROL Financials +1.28% BANCOLOMBIA, GRUPO AVAL, CREDICORP Other +0.52% BRENT, WTI, SOUTHERN COPPER Mining 0.00% BUENAVENTURA Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 166,684.61 +1.58% Ibovespa166,684.61 +1.58% Mexico 69,438.37 +0.20% S&P/BMV IPC69,438.37 +0.20% Chile 10,416.21 +0.82% S&P IPSA10,416.21 +0.82% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/COP 3,553 +0.84% -6.56% 3,524 3,684 3,537 — BRENT 90.63 -0.84% +45.05% 91.40 90.74 90.45 138 WTI 84.01 +2.39% +44.97% 82.05 84.15 83.80 1,951 ECOPETROL 13.34 +3.13% +35.06% 12.93 13.42 12.71 1,404,794 BANCOLOMBIA 82.67 +0.60% +31.87% 82.17 83.17 79.87 371,191 GRUPO AVAL 3.52 +3.23% -15.38% 3.41 3.55 3.26 239,776 TECNOGLASS 57.28 +3.24% +16.73% 55.48 57.86 54.12 986,680 CREDICORP 351.13 +0.00% +37.23% 351.13 352.50 331.93 482,189 BUENAVENTURA 20.29 +0.00% -16.43% 20.29 20.57 19.07 2,205,286 SOUTHERN COPPER 140.99 +0.00% +10.29% 140.99 141.24 130.31 2,602,777 Largest moves today TECNOGLASS 57.28 +3.24% GRUPO AVAL 3.52 +3.23% ECOPETROL 13.34 +3.13% WTI 84.01 +2.39% USD/COP 3,553 +0.84% BRENT 90.63 -0.84% BANCOLOMBIA 82.67 +0.60% COLCAP 2,452.46 — The session read The MSCI COLCAP was little changed on the session, with breadth positive — 5 of 6 names higher. Industrials led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 25 Nov 2026 Bancolombia Owner Gets Fintech Deal Go-Ahead Read →

03 Why it moved — no confirmed trigger, and global drivers pointed the other way

First, the global drivers did not cause the move. The US dollar index fell 0.11% to 103.70 and the US 10-year yield eased 7 basis points to 4.86%, while the oil fund USO rose 3.29% (RT, 25 November close).

Evidence that this is local: Brazil’s real strengthened, with USD/BRL at 5.8245, down 1.39%. The Mexican peso (USD/MXN 19.573, up 0.84%) and Chilean peso (USD/CLP 1,039, up 0.53%) also weakened (RT, 25 November close).

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Second, the global mood was nervous. The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, rose 7.32% to 28.29, and the S&P 500 slipped 0.25% (RT, 25 November close).

We have no confirmed trigger for the rest of the move and rate this medium confidence. A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note Oil (USO fund) 139.89 +3.29% A US-listed oil fund, not the barrel price; Colombia’s anchor export US dollar index 103.70 −0.11% The dollar did not strengthen globally US 10-year yield 4.86% −7 basis points Lower US rates normally ease pressure on peso assets VIX fear gauge 28.29 +7.32% Investors paid more for protection S&P 500 7,183 −0.25% Mild US weakness Gold fund (GLD) 327.45 +0.61% Mild safe-haven bid

No per-company data is verified for Colombia today, so we name no stocks. The table shows the outside forces instead.

Oil is the macro anchor because Colombia sells crude abroad, and a stronger oil price usually props up the peso. Not today, so oil did not shield the peso.

One primary source for the oil backdrop: the US Energy Information Administration (eia.gov) reported commercial crude stocks of 418.9 million barrels for the week ending 20 November 2026, up 1.1 million barrels.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil +1.58% IPC Mexico +0.20% IPSA Chile +0.82%

Colombia’s currency is on a longer run than its neighbours’. Brazil’s real gained, while Mexico’s peso (USD/MXN 19.573, up 0.84%) and Argentina’s (USD/ARS 1,603, up 0.66%) lost a little (RT, 25 November close).

A Colombian importer or a company with dollar debt feels this directly. A Brazilian or Chilean investor holding Colombian assets sees the loss in currency before the stock price.

06 The technical picture

On the chart, round numbers matter first. The official rate sits just below 3,600; a rate above it would be a fresh high for the run, with 3,700 the next round number.

The run is steep: 3,316.70 on 17 November, 3,415.10 on 20 November and 3,592.03 on 25 November. History is not a forecast, and we print no price-history statistics for the peso because our data series for it has gaps. Does this stop? Not on its own: it needs calmer markets, and that is a matter of weeks, not hours.

07 What to watch

The 3,600 level: An official rate above it would extend the run; a fall back toward 3,500 would be the first sign the peso is recovering.

An official rate above it would extend the run; a fall back toward 3,500 would be the first sign the peso is recovering. Oil prices: Colombia earns its dollars from crude, so a sustained oil rise is the peso’s best natural support.

Colombia earns its dollars from crude, so a sustained oil rise is the peso’s best natural support. The VIX at 28.29: If the fear gauge climbs further, emerging-market currencies such as the peso usually come under more pressure.

Background: Colombian Peso Slips as Dollar Tops 3,500.

Background: Colombian Peso Slips as Dollar Tops 3,500.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the dollar do against the Colombian peso?

The official dollar rate (TRM) for 25 November was 3,592.03 pesos, up 2.46% from 3,505.92. It has gained 8.3% since 17 November.

What did the COLCAP do?

We print no close for the COLCAP, the index of Colombia’s biggest listed companies, because our sources disagree.

Why did the peso fall?

No single trigger is confirmed. The US dollar index slipped 0.11% and oil rose, which normally help emerging-market currencies, so the move looks local. We rate this medium confidence.

What should a traveller or expat do?

Anyone paid in dollars gets more pesos, while those paying dollar bills face higher costs. Moves this fast often pause or partly reverse, so avoid converting everything at once.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BVC

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