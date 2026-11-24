The Latin America mood on 24 November: Brazil sends its fiscal package to Lula, Chile's government feels the strain, and Colombia braces for more violence.

Rio Times · Latin America

Key Facts —Brazil Tense relief: deputies passed the fiscal package 353-128 and sent it to Lula. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every LatAm Pulse story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Mexico Weary calm: another cartel boss is arrested and the violence goes on. —Chile Cautious: President Kast’s approval rose to 23% while the justice minister could face impeachment. —Argentina Old nerves: Milei defends the central bank’s gold hedge after an audit reported a US$1.023bn loss. —Colombia Uneasy: drones reportedly hit a police command in Cúcuta and explosives hit a police substation in Tibú. —Peru Soaked and shaken: El Niño rains flooded Piura and a quake brought emergencies in 21 districts.

Power Index 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · full ranking of 14

Latin America began Tuesday worrying about money and safety in equal measure, as governments faced doubts over budgets and security.

Apartment towers in São Paulo at night. File photo.

The Continent’s Mood Today

Latin America woke on 24 November with its mind on money. Brazil’s deputies voted on public finances on Monday, while Argentina’s president defended the central bank’s gold hedge.

Beneath that sits an old fear: that a weak currency can undo years of careful work. A weak currency is felt first by people who are paid in local pesos and reais.

Brazil — Relief, With a Clenched Jaw

On Monday the Chamber of Deputies approved the base text of the government’s fiscal adjustment, PLP 299/2026, by 353 votes to 128, with five abstentions. Government estimates put the 2027 gain at R$45.1bn to R$56.1bn (about US$7.6bn to US$9.5bn).

The text caps real spending growth at 2% instead of 2.5% in years when the government holds back money. It also trims some tax breaks and limits how companies use tax credits.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Chile and Argentina pesos hit one-year lows” Get the brief

The Liberal Party (PL), the main opposition force, opposed parts of the text. The Chamber’s news agency, Agência Câmara, reported on 24 November that the text passed without changes and now goes to President Lula for signature.

The vote came hours before the São Paulo stock exchange reopened, so investors will read the result at Tuesday’s open. The mood is that of a household paying an overdue bill with a frown.

For a foreigner, the real is likely to stay jumpy as the package reaches Lula’s desk, so leave slack in any budget paid in reais.

Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 164,796.05

-0.95% +6.13% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.93 -0.33% USD / MXN 19.16 -0.02% USD / CLP 1,017 -0.59% USD / COP 3,505 +0.62% USD / ARS 1,580 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

164,796.05

-0.95%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

69,490.83

+1.26%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,449.80

+0.96%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 164,796.05 -0.95% +6.13% 166,376.43 — — — IPSA 10,449.80 +0.96% — 10,350.41 10,453 10,368 — IPC MEX 69,490.83 +1.26% +10.93% 68,629.46 69,681 68,823 134,200,665 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.93 -0.33% +9.76% 5.95 5.93 5.92 — EUR/BRL 6.47 -0.33% +5.82% 6.49 6.47 6.47 — USD/MXN 19.16 -0.02% +3.71% 19.16 19.19 19.14 — USD/CLP 1,017 -0.59% +8.33% 1,023 1,022 1,013 — USD/COP 3,505 +0.62% -5.72% 3,483 3,505 3,505 — USD/PEN 3.47 +0.27% +4.77% 3.46 3.47 3.45 — USD/ARS 1,580 -0.02% +10.88% 1,580 1,580 1,580 — USD/UYU 40.61 +0.00% +3.55% 40.61 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,212 +0.00% -9.94% 6,212 6,212 6,212 — USD/BOB 11.64 +0.00% +72.93% 11.64 11.64 11.64 — USD/DOP 59.54 +0.03% -4.55% 59.52 60.00 59.47 — USD/CRC 441.73 +0.00% -9.48% 441.73 441.73 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +0.00% +2.09% 7.64 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today IPC MEX

69,490.83

+1.26% IPSA

10,449.80

+0.96% IBOV

164,796.05

-0.95% USD/COP

3,505

+0.62% USD/CLP

1,017

-0.59% USD/BRL

5.93

-0.33% EUR/BRL

6.47

-0.33% USD/PEN

3.47

+0.27% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.95%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 23 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Monday, November 23, 2026 Read →

Mexico — Cartel Headlines, Weary Calm

Mexican security forces arrested a cartel boss wanted by the FBI this month, and four soldiers died in a raid on another. Our reporting notes that Mexico keeps arresting cartel commanders, so this feels like another entry in a long ledger.

People have learned that a big arrest rarely ends the violence. The mood is weary steadiness.

For a foreigner, daily life looks stable this week, but news of cartel arrests will keep coming.

Chile — A Government Under Strain

President José Antonio Kast won back some ground, with 23% approving of his work in the Agenda Criteria poll published on 22 November, five points more than a week earlier. Yet 68% still disapprove, according to Criteria, a Chilean polling firm.

Copper is slumping, which our coverage says tests the deficit plan. Trust in the cabinet is the other nerve: Justice Minister Fernando Rabat could face a constitutional accusation, Chile’s impeachment procedure.

For a foreigner, Chile feels orderly but dependent on copper, so peso-based assets move with the metal.

Argentina — The Gold Hedge Row

President Javier Milei has defended Argentina’s central bank against critics of its gold hedge, a set of contracts that protects the value of its gold. The state audit office said the bank lost US$1.023bn on gold contracts in 2025, while the bank says the same position produced a net gain of US$2.505bn.

For a foreigner, expect volatile exchange rates and prices, and avoid assuming that last week’s dollar quote will hold.

Colombia — A Nervous Border

Security news sharpened the unease. Drones reportedly hit the police command in Cúcuta, and explosives hit a police substation in Tibú on Sunday 22 November.

The mood is wary, with people hoping for calm at the border but expecting more violence. For a foreigner, the risk sits near the Venezuelan border, so avoid travel to Cúcuta and Tibú.

Peru — Soaked and Shaken

El Niño rains flooded a town in Piura, and the fishmeal and food industries are counting the cost. Then the ground moved.

A quake killed one person, aftershocks continue, and the government has declared an emergency in 21 districts. Politics adds a second layer of tension.

Lima’s mayor proclamation is set for Wednesday, and an ex-mayor calls the ban on his candidacy “vote theft”.The mood is that of people bracing for another wet season on top of an old distrust of politicians. For a foreigner, check travel routes and insurance cover in Piura and on the coast before moving goods or people.

The Shared Mood

The mood across the continent is of people pricing in a bad surprise: a weaker currency, a flood, a bomb or a bigger bill. Governments are responding with budget rules and emergency decrees, and citizens judge them by whether prices stay bearable.

Behind it all is a memory that most of these countries share: the years when inflation or devaluation wiped out savings overnight. That is why a vote on spending in Brasília and a dollar quote in Buenos Aires matter to ordinary families.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Brazil’s Chamber of Deputies approve on 23 November 2026?

It approved the base text of PLP 299/2026, the government’s fiscal adjustment, by 353 votes to 128 with five abstentions. The Chamber’s news agency reported that it passed unchanged and goes to President Lula for signature.

Why is Argentina’s central bank under fire?

The state audit office said its gold hedge lost US$1.023bn in 2025, while the bank says the position gained US$2.505bn. President Milei has defended the bank.

How strong is Chile’s government?

President Kast’s approval rose to 23% in the Agenda Criteria poll of 22 November, but 68% disapprove. Justice Minister Fernando Rabat could face a constitutional accusation, Chile’s impeachment procedure.

Sources: Agência Câmara, the Chamber of Deputies’ news agency (24 November 2026) Brasil de Fato — Câmara aprova ajuste fiscal, Exame — Câmara aprova pacote de ajuste fiscal, Metrópoles — Câmara, ajuste fiscal, Lula, Mixvale — Ajuste fiscal tem texto-base aprovado

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error