Polymarket traders put the chance of Netanyahu leaving office this year at 60.5%, a 12-point rise in a day, with no single trigger reported.

File photo: the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem.

ISRAEL · POLITICS · PREDICTION MARKETS

Traders now give Benjamin Netanyahu a 60.5% chance of being out as Israel’s prime minister by 31 December, up 12 points in 24 hours. On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, a “Yes” share on that outcome cost about 60.5 cents at 3:25 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday 25 November.

The price was 35.5% on the night of Sunday 22 November, so it has risen 25 points in under three days. It matters to US readers because Israel, a major US security partner, still has no new government after its 27 October election.

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Netanyahu stays caretaker prime minister, meaning he keeps running the state until a new government wins a vote in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. The rival holding the formal task of building one is Gadi Eisenkot, a former army chief who leads his own party, Yashar.

Key Facts Prediction markets Polymarket: 60.5% for Netanyahu out by 31 December 2026, up 12 points in 24 hours (3:25 p.m. ET, 25 November).

Trigger No outlet tied the move to a single event.

Volume About US$70,000 traded on the event in 24 hours and US$125.7 million in total.

Talks Likud (Netanyahu’s party) and Yashar (Eisenkot’s party) held a fourth round on Wednesday 25 November.

Deadline Eisenkot’s mandate, his formal task to form a government, runs to 6 December, extendable by 14 days.

Polymarket traders put the chance of Netanyahu leaving office this year at 60.5%, a 12-point rise in a day, with no single trigger reported.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket’s event “Netanyahu out by…?” asks whether he leaves office by a series of dates. Its rules for the 31 December row say it resolves “Yes” if he “ceases to be Prime Minister of Israel for any period of time” by the end date, and that an announced resignation or removal “will immediately resolve this market to ‘Yes’”.

An announcement alone is therefore enough, even if the exit takes effect later. Traders price the three live date rows as follows at 3:25 p.m. ET on 25 November.

By 31 December 2026: 60.5%, up 12 points in 24 hours by Polymarket’s own measure and up 16 points in a week; about US$51,000 traded in 24 hours.

60.5%, up 12 points in 24 hours by Polymarket’s own measure and up 16 points in a week; about US$51,000 traded in 24 hours. By 31 March 2027: about 70%; about US$9,000 traded in 24 hours.

about 70%; about US$9,000 traded in 24 hours. By 30 June 2027: about 81%, though the last trade was at 77% and bids and offers are far apart; about US$9,500 traded in 24 hours.

Across the whole event, about US$70,000 changed hands in 24 hours and about US$125.7 million since it opened. That is above the US$50,000 level we use to call a market liquid, but most of it sits in the 31 December row, so the two later rows are thinly traded.

Polymarket’s hourly prices for the 31 December row show 46.0% at about 1 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 51.0% at 10 a.m. and 59.5% at 1 p.m. The low of the past week was 35.5% at about 11 p.m. ET on Sunday 22 November. Kalshi, the exchange regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), showed no contract on the timing of Netanyahu’s exit when we searched at 3:25 p.m. ET, though it lists related ones on his successor and on his arrest.

These prices are bets, not polls.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

A price cannot tell us whether Eisenkot has the votes for a government, only what traders pay today. It also cannot say whether a caretaker prime minister counts as “out” before a successor is sworn in.

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Why the Odds Moved

No single trigger was reported for the jump, and we do not claim one. Our search found no dated report from the Jerusalem Post or the Times of Israel, both Israeli news outlets, that ties the rise to a specific event.

The background is a coalition standoff. The Jerusalem Post reported on 25 November that Wednesday’s meeting of Likud, Netanyahu’s party, and Yashar was the fourth round of talks in two weeks.

Avigdor Liberman, who leads the nationalist Yisrael Beytenu party, told Kan, Israel’s public broadcaster, that his party’s talks with Yashar had effectively concluded, the Jerusalem Post reported on 25 November. “There will be no minority government; there will be a government with a Jewish majority,” he said, according to the same report.

On Tuesday 24 November the Democrats, a party led by Yair Golan, halted coalition talks with Yashar over its continued talks with Likud, the Jerusalem Post reported that evening. “The Democrats will never agree to a unity government with Netanyahu,” Golan said, and the same report said Eisenkot and Liberman agreed that evening to sign a coalition agreement.

The Jerusalem Post’s live blog added that Yakov Asher, a negotiator for United Torah Judaism, an ultra-Orthodox alliance, received rabbinical approval on 24 November to continue talks. Ynet, the news site of the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth, reported that the two negotiating teams remained divided over whether National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the Otzma Yehudit party, would sit in the government.

It called a proposed rotation of the premiership another major obstacle. The Times of Israel reported on 20 November, citing Haaretz, an Israeli daily, and Ynet, that Eisenkot plans a Knesset vote on a minority government up to a week before his mandate expires if talks fail.

The plan relies on the Democrats, whose talks with Yashar are now paused. None of these reports mentions the market.

We therefore cannot show that any of them moved the price.

In plain English Polymarket is a platform where people buy “Yes” or “No” shares on future events. A price of 60.5 cents means traders collectively give the event about a 60.5% chance. Knesset is Israel’s 120-seat parliament. A mandate is the president’s formal task to one politician to build a governing majority within a set time. Likud is Netanyahu’s party; Yashar is Eisenkot’s. A caretaker prime minister runs the state until a new government is approved. A minority government takes office with fewer than 61 votes in favour, relying on others to abstain or stay out of its way.

Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Crypto — Live Market Board Bitcoin · benchmark 59,892

+0.24% L 57,294 day range H 60,180 -31.44% over 12 months Market breadth · 17 names 88% advancing 15 ▲ advancing 2 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 1,681 +0.19% Solana 70.15 +0.74% Gold 3,608 +1.28% USD / BRL 5.81 -1.56% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 59,892 +0.24% -31.44% 59,748 60,180 57,294 38,551,117,824 ETH 1,681 +0.19% -43.19% 1,678 1,693 1,609 13,001,126,912 SOL 70.15 +0.74% -49.49% 69.64 70.80 66.22 3,024,256,256 XRP 0.94 +1.16% -57.48% 0.92 0.94 0.89 2,002,043,648 BNB 551.20 +0.63% -36.06% 547.74 553.53 527.65 649,462,080 ADA 0.15 +1.32% -65.31% 0.14 0.15 0.14 241,852,208 DOGE 0.06 +0.66% -63.65% 0.06 0.06 0.05 478,235,360 AVAX 6.60 +0.54% -53.42% 6.56 6.62 6.27 208,696,496 LINK 9.07 +2.60% -30.60% 8.84 9.10 8.50 294,024,160 DOT 0.66 +1.24% -71.26% 0.65 0.67 0.62 61,477,348 LTC 42.43 +3.94% -50.25% 40.82 42.57 39.61 211,390,512 BCH 203.55 +3.13% -61.44% 197.37 205.08 191.20 117,617,960 TRX 0.30 -1.54% +10.46% 0.31 0.31 0.30 345,582,176 XLM 0.13 +2.70% -49.41% 0.12 0.13 0.12 126,510,648 HBAR 0.05 +2.76% -64.31% 0.05 0.05 0.05 51,868,200 NEAR 2.98 +3.48% +56.21% 2.88 3.02 2.72 524,410,336 ATOM 1.24 -0.24% -49.55% 1.25 1.27 1.20 29,784,532 AAVE 95.23 +1.43% -46.75% 93.88 95.83 90.06 198,626,160 Largest moves today LTC

42.43

+3.94% NEAR

2.98

+3.48% BCH

203.55

+3.13% HBAR

0.05

+2.76% XLM

0.13

+2.70% LINK

9.07

+2.60% TRX

0.30

-1.54% AAVE

95.23

+1.43% The session read The Bitcoin rose 0.24%, with breadth positive — 15 of 17 names higher. LTC led, while TRX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 23 Nov 2026 LatAm and Africa Prediction Markets, Week of 23 Nov Read →

How the Clock Runs

President Isaac Herzog gave Eisenkot the mandate on 8 November, with 28 days to form a government and a possible extension of 14 days, the Jerusalem Post’s live blog reported. That puts the deadline at Sunday 6 December, or Sunday 20 December if extended, both before the market’s 31 December end date.

In the 27 October election Netanyahu’s bloc won 53 of the 120 seats and Eisenkot’s bloc 48, with Arab-led parties taking the other 19, the Jerusalem Post’s live blog reported. Together with the Arab-led parties, the bloc seeking to replace Netanyahu therefore holds 67 seats, but those parties have not agreed to govern together.

What It Means for US Readers

Israel is the largest cumulative recipient of US foreign aid since World War II, and a ten-year agreement signed in 2016 covers US$38 billion in military aid for fiscal years 2019 to 2028. Who sits in its next government, and whether Netanyahu leads it, therefore matters in Washington as well as Jerusalem.

What Is Not Known

We do not know why the price rose by 9 points between about 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and no outlet has said. We also do not know whether Likud and Yashar will agree, whether Eisenkot can win a vote without Likud, or how the market would treat a caretaker prime minister.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does 60.5% mean here?

Polymarket traders price Netanyahu leaving office by 31 December 2026 at 60.5%, meaning a “Yes” share costs about 60.5 cents. It is a bet, not a forecast, and the price was 35.5% on Sunday night, 22 November.

Why did the odds rise?

No single trigger was reported. Likud and Yashar held a fourth round of unity talks on Wednesday 25 November, and Yisrael Beytenu said its talks with Yashar had effectively concluded, but no report links either event to the price.

What settles the market?

It resolves “Yes” if Netanyahu ceases to be prime minister for any period before the end date, and an announced resignation or removal counts at once. Official Israeli information decides, and credible reporting may also be used.

When must Eisenkot form a government?

By 6 December, or 20 December if President Herzog grants the 14-day extension, the Jerusalem Post reported. Both dates fall before the market’s 31 December end date.

How much is traded?

About US$70,000 changed hands on the whole event in the last 24 hours and about US$125.7 million since it opened. Most of the daily volume sits in the 31 December row.

Related coverage: Netanyahu year-end exit odds jump to 50.5% (24 November). All prediction-market reports.

Sources: Jerusalem Post, 25 November 2026; Jerusalem Post, 24 November 2026; Jerusalem Post live blog, 24 November 2026; Times of Israel, 20 November 2026; Ynet, November 2026; Polymarket and Kalshi public market data (read 25 November 2026, 3:25 p.m. ET).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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