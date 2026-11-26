Key Facts IPSA: Chile’s main stock index closed at 10,416, up 0.82%, still 10.4% below its January high.

Chile’s main stock index closed at 10,416, up 0.82%, still 10.4% below its January high. Peso: the US dollar rose 0.53% to 1,039 pesos, the peso’s weakest close in at least 12 months.

the US dollar rose 0.53% to 1,039 pesos, the peso’s weakest close in at least 12 months. Exporters led: lithium miner SQM (listed as SQM-B) rose 1.6%, shipper Vapores 2.9%; Cencosud fell 1.5%.

lithium miner SQM (listed as SQM-B) rose 1.6%, shipper Vapores 2.9%; Cencosud fell 1.5%. Copper: the CPER copper futures fund is down 19.39% over 20 sessions, which weighs on Chile’s currency.

the CPER copper futures fund is down 19.39% over 20 sessions, which weighs on Chile’s currency. Dollar: the US dollar index slipped 0.11% to 103.70, so the peso’s slide was a local story.

Today’s Focus Chile’s stock market rose on the session while its currency sank, and the two moves share a single cause. The S&P IPSA, the index of Chile’s largest listed companies, closed at 10,416, up 0.82%. The peso closed at 1,039 per US dollar, the weakest in at least 12 months. The likeliest culprit is copper, which pays for much of Chile’s economy and has slid for a month: the CPER copper fund is down 19.39% over 20 sessions (RT). A weaker peso makes dollar earners such as lithium and shipping companies look richer in local terms, which is why shares rose anyway. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Chile story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. For a foreign investor the headline gain is misleading, because most of the index’s 0.82% rise was eaten by the peso’s slide, and copper decides what happens next.

Chile’s IPSA and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Chile’s market produced a puzzle: shares rose while the currency fell. The S&P IPSA, the index of Chile’s largest and most traded companies, closed at 10,416, up 0.82% on the session.

The peso closed at 1,039 per US dollar, so the dollar gained 0.53% and reached its highest close in 12 months.

Think of Chile as a giant copper shop that sells in dollars and pays its bills in pesos. When the copper price drops, fewer dollars come in and the peso weakens, yet firms that earn in dollars feel richer when they convert them.

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That is why the index rose, but a dollar-based investor kept little of the gain. The peso’s slide wiped out most of the 0.82% rise.

Assessment — A weak peso is propping up shares MEDIUM Copper is the best-supported cause of the peso’s fall, because the broad US dollar did not rally: the dollar index slipped 0.11% to 103.70. The shares-up, peso-down split fits a market where exporters earn dollars and banks gain with the rebound, but one session cannot prove it. The IPSA remains 10.4% below its 12-month high and down 7.9% over 60 sessions, so this is a bounce inside a weak trend, not a new rally. The variable to watch is the copper price: another leg down would pressure both the peso and the shares.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read S&P IPSA close 10,416 +0.82% First up session after a down run Session range — — Intraday high and low not in our scan USD/CLP (pesos per US dollar) 1,039 +0.53% Highest dollar close of the past 12 months; weaker peso IPSA vs 12-month high 11,628 (28 Jan) −10.4% Index sits 10.4% below its peak IPSA vs 12-month low 9,803 (November 2025) +6.3% Index sits 6.3% above its low of a year ago USD/CLP vs 12-month low 851.67 (9 Feb) +22.0% Dollar costs 22.0% more than at its February low Key technical level 10,500 / 10,000 — Round-number resistance and support for the IPSA

The table shows a market caught between two stories. The index is 6.3% above its 12-month low of 9,803 but 10.4% below its January high of 11,628, so it sits in the lower half of its yearly range.

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The currency tells the sharper story. The dollar is up 3.06% over five sessions, up 5.18% over 20 sessions and up 10.8% over 60 sessions, and it closed at the very top of its 12-month range.

A quick gloss: USD/CLP is how many pesos one US dollar buys, so a higher number means a weaker peso. For travellers and importers, that is the number that hurts.

Live Market IntelligenceChile — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Chile — Live Market Board S&P IPSA · benchmark 10,416.21 +0.82% L 10,173day rangeH 10,429 Market breadth · 10 names 70% advancing 7 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / CLP 1,038 +0.44% Copper 5.48 +2.21% Gold 3,587 +0.70% Sector heatmap · average move today Financials +1.21% BSANTANDER, BANCO CHILE Other +1.11% COPPER, SOUTHERN COPPER Utilities +0.86% ENELAM Industrials +0.75% LATAM AIR Materials +0.39% SQM-B, CMPC Energy +0.31% COPEC Consumer Disc. -0.08% FALABELLA Consumer Staples -1.54% CENCOSUD Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 166,684.61 +1.58% Ibovespa166,684.61 +1.58% Mexico 69,438.37 +0.20% S&P/BMV IPC69,438.37 +0.20% Chile 10,416.21 +0.82% S&P IPSA10,416.21 +0.82% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPSA 10,416.21 +0.82% — 10,331.15 10,429 10,173 — USD/CLP 1,038 +0.44% +11.03% 1,034 1,038 1,038 — COPPER 5.48 +2.21% +9.63% 5.36 5.49 5.46 1,559 SQM-B 49,450 +1.56% -14.89% 48,689 49,536 46,527 383,250 COPEC 6,420 +0.31% -3.46% 6,400 6,434 6,331 513,406 BSANTANDER 80.10 +1.39% +17.38% 79.00 80.24 78.34 122,895,404 FALABELLA 6,620 -0.08% +9.64% 6,625 6,630 6,510 536,789 ENELAM 78.67 +0.86% -12.30% 78.00 79.96 77.51 8,245,796 CENCOSUD 1,610 -1.54% -43.21% 1,635 1,630 1,581 2,104,957 CMPC 936.50 -0.79% -28.02% 944.00 941.00 923.98 949,592 BANCO CHILE 189.21 +1.02% +10.32% 187.30 189.85 185.81 61,155,179 LATAM AIR 24.10 +0.75% +9.10% 23.92 24.15 23.23 794,534,269 SOUTHERN COPPER 140.99 +0.00% +10.29% 140.99 141.24 130.31 2,602,777 Largest moves today COPPER 5.48 +2.21% SQM-B 49,450 +1.56% CENCOSUD 1,610 -1.54% BSANTANDER 80.10 +1.39% BANCO CHILE 189.21 +1.02% ENELAM 78.67 +0.86% IPSA 10,416.21 +0.82% CMPC 936.50 -0.79% The session read The S&P IPSA rose 0.82%, with breadth positive — 7 of 10 names higher. Financials led, while Consumer Staples lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 25 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 25, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved — copper’s slide weakens the peso

Chile sells more copper than any other country, so a lower price means fewer dollars flowing in. The peso is the pressure valve.

Second cause, with medium confidence: nervous markets. The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, rose 7.32% to 28.29 (RT, 25 November close), and nervous money tends to leave emerging-market currencies first.

The usual drivers do not explain the move (RT, 25 November close). The dollar index fell 0.11% to 103.70, and the US 10-year Treasury yield, the benchmark borrowing cost, fell 7 basis points to 4.86%, where a basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Strong US data did not lift yields either: third-quarter US growth came in at 4.3% against 3.5% expected (RT economic calendar). So the peso’s fall is a Chile-and-copper story, not a global dollar rally.

Third cause, medium-to-low confidence: fuel. Oil, tracked by the USO fund, rose 3.29% to 139.89, a cost for Chile, which imports most of its fuel. US official data from the Energy Information Administration (eia.gov) showed commercial crude stocks up 1.1 million barrels to 418.9 million, so the jump was not about tight American supply.

Why did shares rise? Exporters earn dollars, so a weaker peso lifts the peso value of their sales, and banks gained with the rebound. We have not confirmed any central-bank action in the currency market, and the peso’s close suggests none stopped the slide.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note SQM-B Turnover US$18m +1.6% World-scale lithium producer; earns in dollars LTM (LATAM Airlines) Turnover US$19m −0.4% Most traded name; airlines suffer when fuel rises CHILE (Banco de Chile) Turnover US$11m +1.0% Largest bank by traded value on the day BSANTANDER (Santander Chile) Turnover US$9m +1.4% Banks gained with the market rebound MALLPLAZA Turnover US$7m +0.5% Shopping-centre owner PARAUCO (Parque Arauco) Turnover US$6m +0.5% Shopping-centre owner ANDINA-B Turnover US$5m −1.1% Coca-Cola bottler selling in pesos FALABELLA Turnover US$4m −0.1% Retail and banking group, flat on the day VAPORES Turnover — +2.9% Shipping group; biggest domestic gainer ILC Turnover — +2.3% Holding company with pensions and insurance stakes CAP Turnover — +1.9% Steel and iron-ore group, a dollar earner ITAUCL (Itaú Chile) Turnover — +1.9% Bank CENCOSUD Turnover — −1.5% Supermarket group

The pattern is the clearest part of the day. Companies that sell abroad or earn in dollars rose, namely SQM-B, Vapores and CAP, while retailers and consumer names that sell in pesos fell, with Cencosud down 1.5% and Andina-B down 1.1%.

SQM-B matters to outsiders because it is among the world’s leading lithium producers, the metal used in electric-car batteries.

The banks also rose. Banco de Chile gained 1.0%, Santander Chile 1.4% and Itaú Chile 1.9%, which suggests investors bought the rebound rather than the peso.

LATAM Airlines fell 0.4% on US$19m, the busiest tape of the day. A dearer dollar and dearer oil raise its costs, which is the likeliest reason, although the scan gives no company-specific news.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil +1.58% IPC Mexico +0.20%

Chile’s currency weakness was not a solo act. The dollar rose against the Mexican peso by 0.84% to 19.573 and against the Argentine peso by 0.66% to 1,603 (RT, 25 November close).

Brazil was the exception. The dollar fell 1.39% to 5.8245 reais, and the Ibovespa, Brazil’s main stock index, rose 1.58% to 166,685.

We print no close for Argentina, Colombia or Peru because our sources disagree. For Santiago and Mexico City, the shared theme is a stronger dollar against local currencies, and the live market board above carries the closes we can confirm.

06 The technical picture

On the chart, the IPSA is bouncing from weakness. It has lost 2.45% over 20 sessions and 7.9% over 60 sessions, so one up session of 0.82% does not change the direction.

Resistance comes first at the round number of 10,500, then at the January high of 11,628, which is 11.6% above today’s close. Support sits at 10,000, then at the 12-month low of 9,803, set in November 2025.

The dollar sits at its 12-month high, so there is no recent ceiling to point to. The round figure of 1,000 pesos is the first line to watch if the peso recovers.

Our own price history since 2007 gives a sober guide. The dollar rose 5.2% in 20 sessions, and in 49 earlier cases of a move that big, it was higher 20 sessions later in 25 cases, or 51%.

The median change was +0.1% and the worst was −7.1%, so a sharp reversal is as common as a further climb. History is not a forecast.

Does this stop? Only if copper stops falling, or if the central bank steps in, and neither is confirmed. Until then, the peso and the index will probably keep moving in opposite directions on days like this.

07 What to watch

Copper: The copper fund is down 19.39% over 20 sessions, and any bounce or fresh fall will move the peso first and the exporters’ shares second.

The copper fund is down 19.39% over 20 sessions, and any bounce or fresh fall will move the peso first and the exporters’ shares second. The peso near 1,039: A close above the 12-month high would extend the slide, and a confirmed central-bank intervention could reverse it.

A close above the 12-month high would extend the slide, and a confirmed central-bank intervention could reverse it. IPSA 10,500 and 10,000: A close above 10,500 would show the rebound has legs, while a drop below 10,000 would put the 12-month low of 9,803 in play.

A close above 10,500 would show the rebound has legs, while a drop below 10,000 would put the 12-month low of 9,803 in play. Risk appetite: The VIX at 28.29 decides whether money keeps leaving emerging markets.

Background: Chile Stocks Fall 1.13% as Copper Slides.

Background: Chile Stocks Rise 0.96% as Peso Firms.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Chile’s stock market rise when the peso fell?

Many Chilean companies, such as SQM, Vapores and CAP, earn dollars, so a weaker peso raises the peso value of their sales. A rebound in banks also helped the S&P IPSA close at 10,416, up 0.82%.

What is the S&P IPSA?

It is Chile’s main stock index, tracking the country’s largest and most traded listed companies. It closed at 10,416, which is 10.4% below its 12-month high of 11,628.

Is the weak peso good or bad for a traveller?

Good for a visitor spending dollars, since one dollar buys 1,039 pesos, the most in at least 12 months. Bad for Chileans buying imports or travelling abroad.

Will the weak peso reverse soon?

Not necessarily. In 49 earlier cases of a similar surge in our own data, the dollar was higher 20 sessions later in 25 cases, or 51%, with a median change of +0.1%; history is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from Bolsa de Santiago

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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