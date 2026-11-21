Latin America mood on 20 November 2026: Wall Street's AI sell-off, a dollar at 5.95 reals, a weak Chilean peso and a magnitude 6.7 quake in Peru.

Rio Times · Latin America

Key Facts —Brazil Holiday hush, jittery wallets: the dollar hit 5.95 reals while the exchange sat shut Free daily brief — no card needed Get every LatAm Pulse story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Mexico A flat mood: retail sales fell and the peso slipped past 19 per dollar —Argentina Nervous: shares slid in New York as investors took cover —Chile Weak peso: the currency sank to its weakest level since 2022 —Colombia Slow and sour: growth of 0.5% and Petro calling for the president to go —Peru Rattled: a magnitude 6.7 quake at 7:09pm and raids on the banking regulator

Power Index 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · full ranking of 14

Latin America spent Friday 20 November 2026 watching Wall Street’s AI sell-off and counting what it will cost at home, in weaker currencies and dearer credit.

The day across Latin America at a glance. Residential towers glow against the night sky. File photo.

The Continent’s Mood Today – Watching the Fire From Across the Street

Wall Street’s tech-heavy Nasdaq index fell sharply as the AI trade cracked, and Nvidia, the chip giant at its centre, was hit hardest. The S&P 500, the main US stock index, had a punishing week, and the VIX fear gauge jumped.

Latin America did not cause this, but it will pay for it. Argentine shares slid in New York, Chile’s peso hit its weakest level since 2022, and Brazil’s dollar reached 5.95 reals.

Underneath sits an old memory. Every US-led sell-off since the 1990s has ended with weaker currencies and costlier credit here, so people read the Nasdaq as a local weather report.

Brazil – A Holiday Hush With a Weak Real

Brazil’s exchange was shut for the Black Consciousness Day holiday, yet the dollar still hit 5.95 reals. Investors had to sit on their fear through a long weekend.

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The pressure showed elsewhere. Brazil halted trading in its retail government bonds as rates jumped, and bad loans climbed to 4.98%.

Politics added to the tiredness. Jair Bolsonaro, the former president, was taken to hospital with severe pain.

Weather frightened people too. A storm stripped roofs from one Brazilian town, and the 2024 floods in Rio Grande do Sul are still raw.

One real comfort: violent deaths hit a series low. For a foreigner in Brazil, a weak real makes living cheaper but dollar-priced imports and bond holdings more volatile.

Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,376.43

-0.69% L 165,833 day range H 168,498 +7.08% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 50% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.95 +0.24% USD / MXN 19.14 +0.30% USD / CLP 1,022 +0.52% USD / COP 3,483 +3.77% USD / ARS 1,580 +0.93% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,376.43

-0.69%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

68,456.71

-0.37%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,350.51

+0.16%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,376.43 -0.69% +7.08% 167,537.95 168,498 165,833 — IPSA 10,350.51 +0.16% — 10,333.77 10,351 10,249 — IPC MEX 68,456.71 -0.37% +11.28% 68,713.60 69,253 68,306 201,576,684 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.95 +0.24% +11.64% 5.93 5.95 5.90 — EUR/BRL 6.52 +1.12% +6.14% 6.45 6.54 6.49 — USD/MXN 19.14 +0.30% +4.51% 19.09 19.20 18.95 — USD/CLP 1,022 +0.52% +9.67% 1,017 1,023 1,012 — USD/COP 3,483 +3.77% -6.17% 3,357 3,508 3,404 — USD/PEN 3.45 +0.19% +2.23% 3.45 3.46 3.43 — USD/ARS 1,580 +0.93% +12.26% 1,565 1,580 1,562 — USD/UYU 40.61 +3.16% +3.31% 39.36 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,212 +2.34% -10.37% 6,070 6,212 6,212 — USD/BOB 11.64 +2.55% +72.76% 11.35 11.64 11.64 — USD/DOP 59.52 -0.80% -5.52% 60.00 60.00 59.47 — USD/CRC 441.73 +2.68% -9.50% 430.21 441.73 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.22% +2.03% 7.40 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/COP

3,483

+3.77% USD/GTQ

7.64

+3.22% USD/UYU

40.61

+3.16% USD/CRC

441.73

+2.68% USD/BOB

11.64

+2.55% USD/PYG

6,212

+2.34% EUR/BRL

6.52

+1.12% USD/ARS

1,580

+0.93% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.69%, with breadth evenly split — 1 of 2 names higher. IPSA led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 20 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Friday, November 20, 2026 Read →

Mexico – Little to Cheer, Plenty of Noise

Mexico’s mood was flat. September retail sales fell 0.3% on the month and rose 2.2% on the year, below the 2.7% forecast (INEGI, via the RT economic calendar).

In politics, the mayor walked out of the Mexico City Congress, and the peso slipped to about 19.1 per US dollar (RT, 20 November close). If you live in Mexico or hold pesos, a weaker currency makes imported goods dearer.

Argentina – Nerves Over Markets

Argentine shares slid in New York, a sign that investors are nervous. After 2001 and repeated crises, Argentines watch every swing in their markets closely.

For foreigners, a sharp slide in Argentine shares in New York is a reminder that the country’s assets still trade with a heavy risk premium.

Chile – A Currency Under Pressure

Chile’s peso sank to 1,022 per US dollar (RT, 20 November close), its weakest level since 2022.

There is quiet pride too: Chilean lithium venture sales topped US$4bn. Locals feel the country is rich in assets but nervous about its currency.

For anyone living in Chile, imported goods and dollar-linked rents will feel pricier, while dollar earners gain.

Colombia – A Slow Economy and a Sour Row

Colombia’s economy slowed to 0.5% growth, the national statistics office DANE reported on 17 November. Politics is bitter.

Former president Gustavo Petro urged the ouster of President De La Espriella, who warned his own ministers in turn. Daily life frays at the edges.

The Bancolombia app failed again, and a coal mine blast killed three workers. Yet airports are full as travellers surge.

Colombians feel the economy is stalling while elites quarrel. If you hold pesos or bank in Colombia, expect slower growth and keep a second payment route when apps fail.

Peru – Rattled in Lima, Watching the Watchdogs

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake struck central Peru at 7:09pm, the national geophysical institute IGP reported, and was felt in Lima. Indeci, Peru’s civil-defence institute, reported a cracked hospital in Pichanaqui and no injuries by Friday night.

Lima remembers Pisco in 2007, so even a distant quake makes people reach for their phones. Prosecutors also raided the banking regulator.

Peru’s president met Japan’s emperor and received US$22.5m in aid from China. Peruvians feel the institutions are under scrutiny just as the ground moves.

If you live or invest in Peru, keep an earthquake kit and watch the banking regulator case.

The Shared Mood – Waiting Out Someone Else’s Storm

From Santiago to Mexico City, the feeling is the same: a storm made elsewhere is passing through, and the umbrella is thin. People do not panic, but they check their phones more often.

Next week, the dollar and the Nasdaq will set the tone again. Local stories, from Brazil’s budget fight to Colombia’s political row, will keep competing for attention.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Wall Street on 20 November 2026?

The tech-heavy Nasdaq fell sharply as the AI trade cracked, and Nvidia was hit hardest. The S&P 500 had a punishing week.

How did it affect Latin America?

Brazil’s dollar hit 5.95 reals, Chile’s peso reached its weakest since 2022, and Argentine shares slid in New York.

What is weighing on Colombia?

Growth slowed to 0.5%, and former president Gustavo Petro urged the ouster of President De La Espriella.

Sources: Axios – Anthropic IPO and AI sell-off, Fox Business – Dow, S&P 500 enter correction, UPI – Nasdaq in correction territory, Yahoo Finance – Stock market today, 20 November

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error