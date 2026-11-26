Key Facts Peso: the dollar rose 0.84% to 19.57 pesos, the peso’s weakest close in 12 months.

the dollar rose 0.84% to 19.57 pesos, the peso’s weakest close in 12 months. Stock index: the S&P/BMV IPC, Mexico’s main index, rose 0.20% to 69,438, 3.6% below its November high.

the S&P/BMV IPC, Mexico’s main index, rose 0.20% to 69,438, 3.6% below its November high. Miners led: Grupo México, a copper miner, rose 7.1% and silver miner Peñoles 7.8%.

Grupo México, a copper miner, rose 7.1% and silver miner Peñoles 7.8%. Not the dollar: the US dollar index slipped 0.11% and the 10-year yield eased to 4.86%.

the US dollar index slipped 0.11% and the 10-year yield eased to 4.86%. Data: Mexico’s third-quarter current account surplus was US$1,142 million against US$3,000 million expected.

Today’s Focus The peso had its weakest close in 12 months on Wednesday 25 November, with the US dollar ending at 19.57 pesos — up 0.84% on the day and its sixth straight rise. Over the past 60 sessions the dollar has gained 15.3% against the peso, and it now stands 15.9% above its 12-month low of 16.89, reached on 4 September. Shares told a calmer story. The S&P/BMV IPC, Mexico’s main share index, rose 0.20% to 69,438, lifted by mining and cement stocks that earn in dollars. The index still sits 3.6% below its 12-month high of 72,006, set on 11 November. Over the past 20 sessions it is down 0.05%, so the last month has been a pause rather than a slide. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Mexico story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The likeliest cause is a retreat from risk across world markets. That hurts currencies that investors use for so-called carry trades, and the peso is a favourite. What matters today. A falling peso is not the same as falling Mexican shares — exporters gain, importers and dollar-based investors lose, and the 20.00 mark per dollar is the next test.

Mexico’s IPC and the peso.

01 The session in one read

Mexico’s shares and its currency pulled in opposite directions on Wednesday 25 November. The stock market held its ground; the peso did not.

The S&P/BMV IPC — the benchmark index of Mexico’s biggest listed companies, nicknamed the Mexbol — closed at 69,438, up 0.20%. The US dollar rose 0.84% to 19.57 pesos, the weakest close for the peso in 12 months.

That is the sixth rise in a row for the dollar, which has gained 3.79% over the past five sessions and 5.02% over the past 20. A weaker peso is a bargain for visitors and dollar earners, and a cost for anyone importing goods or repaying dollar loans.

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The share index barely moved because the winners were exporters that earn in dollars. Grupo México, a copper and mining giant, jumped 7.1% on US$98m of turnover — the value of shares that changed hands.

Assessment — Peso wobble, not a stock slump MEDIUM The evidence points to a currency-specific squeeze rather than a broad Mexican sell-off: shares rose while the peso fell, and the dollar index and US bond yields both eased. Global nervousness, mixed Mexican data and strong US numbers all fit, but none proves the case on its own, hence medium confidence. The variable to watch is the VIX fear gauge, which closed at 28.29.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read S&P/BMV IPC close 69,438 +0.20% Modest gain; up 0.41% over five sessions and down 0.05% over 20 Session range — — Intraday high and low are not in our verified data US dollar vs peso 19.57 pesos +0.84% Peso’s weakest close in 12 months; sixth dollar gain in a row IPC vs 12-month high 72,006 (11 Nov) −3.6% Index sits 3.6% below that high, and 11.1% above its 12-month low of 62,528 (17 Dec 2025) Dollar vs 12-month low 16.89 (4 Sep) +15.9% Dollar is 15.9% above that low and level with its 12-month high of 19.57 Key levels 70,000 / 20.00 — Round numbers: index hurdle and the peso’s next test

Read the table as an index in the middle of its yearly range and a currency at the edge of one. The IPC is 11.1% above its 12-month low of 62,528 but 3.6% below its high of 72,006.

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Over the past 60 sessions the index is up 6.0%, yet over the past 20 it is down 0.05%. The past month, in other words, has been a pause after a strong run.

The peso is the opposite case: its 12-month high for the dollar is today’s 19.57, and the dollar has gained 5.02% over 20 sessions. That is a fast move for a currency, even a volatile one.

Live Market IntelligenceMexico — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Mexico — Live Market Board S&P/BMV IPC · benchmark 69,438.37 +0.20% L 69,091day rangeH 71,441 +12.90% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 100% advancing 14 ▲ advancing0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / MXN 19.59 +0.95% Brent crude 90.63 -0.84% Gold 3,587 +0.70% Sector heatmap · average move today Mining +7.22% GMEXICO Materials +5.02% CEMEX Financials +3.63% GFNORTE Telecom +2.05% TELEVISA, AMX Consumer Staples +1.88% WALMEX, FEMSA, BIMBO, KOF Industrials +1.67% GAP, ASUR, OMA Other +1.02% AMX ADR Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 166,684.61 +1.58% Ibovespa166,684.61 +1.58% Mexico 69,438.37 +0.20% S&P/BMV IPC69,438.37 +0.20% Chile 10,416.21 +0.82% S&P IPSA10,416.21 +0.82% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IPC MEX 69,438.37 +0.20% +12.90% 69,301.41 71,441 69,091 216,850,077 USD/MXN 19.59 +0.95% +6.57% 19.41 19.60 19.56 — WALMEX 53.91 +0.56% -12.17% 53.61 54.54 53.01 16,259,626 GMEXICO 201.11 +7.22% +27.87% 187.57 201.88 183.07 8,689,494 FEMSA 251.14 +3.59% +45.07% 242.44 251.32 243.41 2,039,284 CEMEX 19.44 +5.02% +1.56% 18.51 19.58 18.42 27,528,076 GFNORTE 206.20 +3.63% +17.03% 198.98 207.47 196.50 5,912,418 BIMBO 73.25 +3.11% +23.40% 71.04 73.25 71.29 2,580,709 TELEVISA 8.15 +2.13% -18.52% 7.98 8.24 7.93 3,349,985 AMX 24.45 +1.96% +14.68% 23.98 24.53 24.11 77,743,442 GAP 453.54 +2.64% +4.49% 441.88 454.79 434.24 605,567 ASUR 281.34 +0.00% -6.52% 281.34 282.75 272.38 91,162 OMA 258.18 +2.37% +3.87% 252.21 258.38 250.35 903,491 KOF 233.87 +2.56% +46.72% 228.03 235.10 229.17 1,378,405 GRUMA 291.61 +0.97% -7.73% 288.82 295.34 288.36 286,914 KIMBER 39.62 +0.46% +7.66% 39.44 40.09 39.42 4,633,398 AMX ADR 24.88 +1.02% +8.73% 24.63 24.97 24.22 3,230,175 Largest moves today GMEXICO 201.11 +7.22% CEMEX 19.44 +5.02% GFNORTE 206.20 +3.63% FEMSA 251.14 +3.59% BIMBO 73.25 +3.11% GAP 453.54 +2.64% KOF 233.87 +2.56% OMA 258.18 +2.37% The session read The S&P/BMV IPC rose 0.20%, with breadth positive — 14 of 14 names higher. Mining led, while Other lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 25 Nov 2026 Embraer Shares Fall on US Jet Tariff Plan Read →

03 Why it moved — global nerves hit a carry-trade currency

Cause one, and the heaviest: the world turned cautious (RT, 25 November close). The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, rose 7.32% to 28.29, while the S&P 500 (America’s 500 largest listed companies) fell 0.25% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.62%.

The peso is a favourite for the carry trade — borrowing in cheap currencies to hold higher-paying ones — so it is among the first assets sold when nerves rise. We put medium confidence on this explanation.

The reason for doubt is that the dollar index, a measure of the US currency against a basket of rivals, slipped 0.11%. The 10-year Treasury yield, the return on US government borrowing, also eased by 7 basis points to 4.86% (RT, 25 November close), so a simple ‘strong dollar’ story does not fit.

Cause two: Mexico’s own numbers were mixed. INEGI, the national statistics institute (inegi.org.mx), reported on 24 November that inflation reached 3.96% a year in the first half of November, a six-month high, and Mexico’s third-quarter current account surplus (central bank data) — trade and income flows with the world — came in at US$1,142 million against US$3,000 million expected, or 0.21% of GDP against 0.45% before (RT economic calendar).

Cause three, with lower confidence: strong US data trimmed hopes of lower American interest rates. The US economy grew 4.3% in the third quarter against 3.5% forecast (US Commerce Department data via the RT economic calendar), and the US Federal Reserve’s favoured inflation gauge, excluding food and energy, ran at 3.3% a year against 3.2% expected.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note Grupo México (GMEXICOB) US$98m turnover +7.1% Copper and mining giant Peñoles (PE&OLES) — turnover +7.8% Silver and gold miner; biggest domestic gainer América Móvil (AMXB) US$97m turnover +2.0% Telecoms group behind the Telcel mobile network Banorte (GFNORTEO) US$82m turnover +3.7% Largest Mexican-owned bank Walmex (WALMEX) US$57m turnover +0.5% Walmart’s Mexican arm; steady Femsa (FEMSAUBD) US$37m turnover +3.3% Owner of the OXXO convenience-store chain Cemex (CEMEXCPO) US$35m turnover +5.3% Cement maker with large dollar earnings Alpek (ALPEKA) — turnover +6.0% Petrochemicals producer Alsea (ALSEA) US$19m turnover −0.7% Restaurant operator; biggest sizeable domestic loser

Heavyweights did the lifting, and most of them earn in dollars. A weaker peso makes those dollar sales worth more once converted, which helps explain the miners and Cemex.

The index’s 0.20% rise looks small beside gains like these. Treat single-stock moves as a guide to who led, not as a sum that explains the index.

IVVPESO, down 0.5%, is a cross-listed tracker of US shares, so its move says more about Wall Street than about Mexico. The airport operators were not among the standouts in our scan.

For an ordinary investor, the lesson is that a flat index can hide a falling currency. The dollar has gained 5.02% against the peso over 20 sessions while the index is down 0.05%, so a foreign holder’s returns have shrunk in dollar terms.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Ibovespa Brazil +1.58% IPSA Chile +0.82%

Mexico was not alone on the day, but it was not typical either. Brazil’s Ibovespa, its main index, rose 1.58% while the real strengthened by 1.39% against the dollar, so this was not a blanket sell-off of Latin American currencies (RT, 25 November close).

Chile’s peso slipped too, with the dollar up 0.53%, and Argentina’s peso lost 0.66%. We print no close for the Colombian or Argentine stock indexes because our sources disagree.

The live market board above carries the closes for every index.

06 The technical picture

On the chart, 70,000 is the round-number hurdle for the index, with the 12-month high of 72,006 from 11 November above it. Below, the 12-month low of 62,528 from 17 December 2025 is the only hard floor in our verified data.

For the peso, the dollar sits at its 12-month high of 19.57, so the next test is the round number of 20.00. A fall back toward 19 would be the first sign of relief.

RT’s own price history since 2007 gives a sober guide. In 43 earlier independent cases where the dollar rose at least this much against the peso over 20 sessions, it was higher again 20 sessions later in 21 — 49%, a coin toss.

The median result was −0.7%, the worst case −6.2% and the best +24.1%. History is not a forecast.

Does it stop? Nothing in the data sets an end date, but a retreat in the VIX from 28.29 would take pressure off the peso.

07 What to watch

Fear gauge: The VIX closed at 28.29 after a 7.32% jump; a fall would ease pressure on the peso, a further rise would extend it.

The VIX closed at 28.29 after a 7.32% jump; a fall would ease pressure on the peso, a further rise would extend it. Peso round number: The dollar is at 19.57; a close above 20.00 would be a fresh extreme, while a return toward 19 would signal relief.

The dollar is at 19.57; a close above 20.00 would be a fresh extreme, while a return toward 19 would signal relief. Index hurdles: The IPC at 69,438 faces 70,000 first, then the 12-month high of 72,006.

The IPC at 69,438 faces 70,000 first, then the 12-month high of 72,006. Mexican data: Unemployment is due on 26 November, with consensus at 2.7% against 2.8% previously; the Morning Call carries the full calendar.

Background: Mexico Stocks Rise 0.83% as Peso Weakens.

Background: Mexico Stocks Rise 1.26% on Growth Data.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Mexican peso weaken?

Mainly because investors pulled back from risk, which hits carry-trade currencies such as the peso. The dollar rose 0.84% to 19.57 pesos (RT, 25 November close).

What is the S&P/BMV IPC?

It is the benchmark index of Mexico’s biggest listed companies, often called the Mexbol. It closed at 69,438, up 0.20%.

Is a weaker peso good for travellers?

Yes, with the dollar at 19.57 pesos, visitors paying in dollars get more pesos for each dollar. Local prices may still rise over time.

Are Mexican stocks in trouble?

Not on this session: the index rose 0.20% and sits 3.6% below its 12-month high of 72,006. The weak spot is the currency, not the share market.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BMV

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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