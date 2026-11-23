Latin America mood on 22 November: Colombia's Petro fight, São Paulo storms, a weak real and Mexico's NFL night under heavy guard.

Rio Times · Latin America

Key Facts —Colombia Angry and split: the government asked X (the social network) to suspend ex-president Gustavo Petro’s account. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every LatAm Pulse story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Brazil Soaked and jumpy: 41 civil-defence alerts in São Paulo state and a real near 6 to the dollar. —Mexico Party and grief at once: the NFL returns while soldiers die capturing ‘Chapo Isidro’. —Argentina Proud but uneasy: River Plate win 3-1 while a weaker real squeezes the peso. —Chile Quiet and tired: Kast approval rises to 23%, and six die in a Chiloé crash. —Peru Unsettled: 5,459 dead coastal animals found and nine oil plots offered at US$9.6M.

Power Index 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · 1. Brazil 74.2 · 2. Mexico 70.8 · 3. Chile 62.9 · 4. Argentina 60.2 · 5. Peru 53.9 · full ranking of 14

Latin America woke on Monday braced and divided: angry politics in Colombia, storms and a weak real in Brazil, and a party in Mexico City under heavy guard.

The day across Latin America at a glance. A São Paulo skyline view (file photo).

The Continent’s Mood Today

The region is not in crisis today, but it is on edge. People are watching the sky in São Paulo, the exchange rate in Buenos Aires and the street in Bogotá.

Three things set the tone on 22 November. Colombia’s government went after an ex-president’s social media account, Brazil’s real slid towards 6 per US dollar, and Mexico staged an NFL game while mourning soldiers.

Colombia – A Country Arguing Over Who Is Legitimate

On Sunday the government of President Abelardo de la Espriella asked X to suspend the account of ex-president Gustavo Petro. The request cites “possible incitement to violence”, according to Infobae and La Tercera.

The trigger was a 21 November post with video of Petro’s 19 November speech in Cali. He urged people into the streets to demand that De la Espriella resign.

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Petro called the move censorship and an unconstitutional act. Laura Daniela Beltrán, a Pacto Histórico lawmaker, called it “persecution”.

No decision by X had been reported by Monday morning. The anger has a history.

De la Espriella won the 21 June runoff, then suspended the transition on 7 July after Petro questioned his legitimacy, and Petro answered with a call for “active resistance”.Daily fear runs underneath the politics. In Medellín, councillor Andrés Tobón warned that gangs, including one called La Agonía, are demanding Christmas “aguinaldo” payments of up to 2.5 million pesos from businesses.A soldier was also killed in an attack on an army base.

Colombians are tired of violence that arrives from both the street and the screen. For a foreigner in Colombia, expect noisy protests and heated online politics, avoid demonstrations, and keep an eye on security notices if you run a business in Medellín.

Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,376.43

-0.69% +7.08% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 50% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 1 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.95 0.00% USD / MXN 19.09 -0.37% USD / CLP 1,022 +0.00% USD / COP 3,483 +1.59% USD / ARS 1,580 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil

166,376.43

-0.69%

S&P/BMV IPC Mexico

68,629.46

-0.12%

S&P IPSA Chile

10,350.41

+0.16%

S&P MERVAL Argentina

2,848,945

—

MSCI COLCAP Colombia

2,452.46

—

Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,376.43 -0.69% +7.08% 167,537.95 — — — IPSA 10,350.41 +0.16% — 10,333.77 10,351 10,249 — IPC MEX 68,629.46 -0.12% +11.28% 68,713.60 69,253 68,306 201,576,684 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.95 0.00% +10.12% 5.95 5.95 5.91 — EUR/BRL 6.53 +0.45% +6.84% 6.50 6.53 6.49 — USD/MXN 19.09 -0.37% +3.34% 19.16 19.16 19.06 — USD/CLP 1,022 +0.00% +8.90% 1,022 1,022 1,022 — USD/COP 3,483 +1.59% -6.30% 3,429 3,483 3,483 — USD/PEN 3.45 -0.08% +4.40% 3.46 3.45 3.45 — USD/ARS 1,580 -0.02% +10.88% 1,580 1,580 1,580 — USD/UYU 40.61 +3.24% +3.55% 39.34 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,212 +2.14% -9.94% 6,081 6,212 6,212 — USD/BOB 11.64 +2.16% +72.93% 11.39 11.64 11.64 — USD/DOP 59.52 -0.63% -4.58% 59.90 59.85 59.52 — USD/CRC 441.73 +1.93% -9.48% 433.38 441.73 441.73 — USD/GTQ 7.64 +3.16% +2.09% 7.41 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/UYU

40.61

+3.24% USD/GTQ

7.64

+3.16% USD/BOB

11.64

+2.16% USD/PYG

6,212

+2.14% USD/CRC

441.73

+1.93% USD/COP

3,483

+1.59% IBOV

166,376.43

-0.69% USD/DOP

59.52

-0.63% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.69%, with breadth evenly split — 1 of 2 names higher. IPSA led, while IPC MEX lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 21 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Saturday, November 21, 2026 Read →

Brazil – Wet Streets and a Weak Real

São Paulo state is bracing for more rain. Exame reports that the Defesa Civil, the state civil defence agency, issued 41 alerts and will keep monitoring until Tuesday.

InfoMoney says the heaviest cells were over Cotia, Itapevi and Itapecerica da Serra and are moving across the city. Paulistanos know what that means: flooded avenues, fallen trees and long commutes.

The storm was far worse in the south. In Tupanciretã, a storm killed five people and wrecked homes.

Money worries add to the weather, as the real slid towards 6 to the US dollar; the market reports carry the numbers. In Brasília, Lula’s fiscal bill faces a lower house vote, and the Senate is weighing an 11.3% rate for the new consumption tax.

Households hear both as a question about prices. Two decisions on police violence also stand out.

Brazil now lets families record police killings, and death records must name the police role. It is a slow admission that the old silence was a wound.

For a foreigner in Brazil, a weak real helps anyone paid in dollars, but plan for rain disruption in São Paulo this week.

Mexico – Celebration Beside Grief

Mexico City hosted its first regular-season NFL game in four years, 49ers against Vikings. The city put 3,300 police on the streets around it.

The party sits beside a harder story. El Financiero reports that US DEA chief praised Mexico after the capture of Fausto Isidro Meza, known as ‘Chapo Isidro’, in Guasave, and lamented the deaths of four Mexican soldiers.

Other news was grim. Caro Quintero’s nephew was shot dead in Puebla, and journalist Humberto Padgett died.

Business owners feel the cost. Coparmex, the employers’ federation, reports 44,000 jobs lost to insecurity and proposes incentives to reopen shuttered businesses.

For a foreigner in Mexico, expect heavy security around big events, and check travel advice for Sinaloa and Puebla before any trip.

Argentina – Pride on the Pitch, Pressure on the Peso

Argentina’s football mood is bright. Thiago Almada scored twice as River Plate beat Lanús 3-1 and reached the quarter-finals.

Boca’s captain Leandro Paredes fainted after a cup win, a scare for fans who had just celebrated. Clarín asks the question on every kitchen table: with Brazil’s real weakening towards 6 per dollar, is the peso now too strong against its neighbour?

The newspaper notes that the central bank has kept buying dollars. Argentines remember how cheap-dollar spells ended before.

The old debate about a ‘late’ peso is back, with record exports on one side and fear of a harder landing on the other. There was grief too, as four people died in a gas blast near Buenos Aires.

China’s Ganfeng told Clarín that Argentina could be its largest production base, with more than 300,000 tonnes of lithium compounds a year by 2035. For a foreigner in Argentina, a strong peso makes daily life pricey, so compare prices before paying in pesos.

Chile – A Small Lift and a Heavy Weekend

Chile’s mood is calm and a little weary. A poll put approval of Chile’s President José Antonio Kast at 23%, a rise but still a low number.

Six people died in a road crash on Chiloé Island. Island families hold funerals where everyone knows everyone.

Chilean readers also escaped into culture. La Tercera ran a review of GTA VI, calling it the “Great American Novel” in game form, and that was the paper’s second most shared story on its front page.

The bigger pattern is a country that learned to be sceptical of every new government quickly. Approval of 23% is modest, and people treat it as a small repair, not a recovery.

For a foreigner in Chile, expect stable daily life, but take extra care on rural roads, especially in the south.

Peru and Neighbours – Strange Signs on the Coast

Peru’s authorities found 5,459 dead coastal animals. Fishing families and conservationists want answers, because the coast is both food and identity.

Peru also offered nine oil company plots at US$9.6M, a bet that old fields can still pay. Uruguay is more tense: a union says its ballots are missing, and meat workers occupied an idle beef plant.

Ecuador set a flood plan for voting day, a reminder that weather can threaten democracy. Honduras’ left is holding up election reforms, and its congress chief demanded arrests over Yoro.

For a foreigner in Peru, avoid raw coastal seafood until health officials explain the die-off.

The Shared Mood

From Bogotá to Buenos Aires the feeling is the same: watchfulness. People are checking rain alerts, exchange rates and who is allowed to speak.

The week ahead will test that patience, with votes in Brasília, rain in São Paulo and a standoff in Colombia that no one has yet resolved.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Colombia ask X to suspend Gustavo Petro’s account?

The communications ministry cited “possible incitement to violence” after Petro posted video of a 19 November Cali speech urging people to demand President De la Espriella‘s resignation. Petro calls it censorship, and no decision by X had been reported.

What is worrying Brazilians on 22 November?

Heavy rain in São Paulo state, where the Defesa Civil issued 41 alerts, and a real near 6 to the dollar. The fiscal bill and a new tax rate also face votes.

Why does a weak real matter in Argentina?

Clarín reports that a weaker real makes Argentina pricier against Brazil, which hurts competitiveness even as the central bank keeps buying dollars.

Sources: Infobae – Gobierno pide cancelar en X la cuenta de Petro, La Tercera – Gobierno colombiano pide suspender cuenta de Petro, RTVC Noticias – MinTIC pide a X suspender cuenta de Petro, Vanguardia – Petro y la resistencia activa

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error