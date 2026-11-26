Key Facts Peso: the US dollar rose 0.66% to 1,603 pesos, the peso’s weakest close in at least 12 months.

the US dollar rose 0.66% to 1,603 pesos, the peso’s weakest close in at least 12 months. Streak: the dollar has risen eight sessions running and is 18.3% above its April low.

the dollar has risen eight sessions running and is 18.3% above its April low. Stocks split: Grupo Galicia gained 3.1% on US$17m of turnover while YPF lost 2.0% on US$9m.

Grupo Galicia gained 3.1% on US$17m of turnover while YPF lost 2.0% on US$9m. Merval: we print no close for Argentina’s main stock index because our sources disagree.

we print no close for Argentina’s main stock index because our sources disagree. Dollar: the US dollar index slipped 0.11% to 103.70 and Brazil’s real gained, so the slide is local.

Today’s Focus On Wednesday 25 November, Argentina’s story sat in the currency, not the shares. The peso closed at 1,603 per US dollar, up 0.66% on the session, its weakest close in at least 12 months. That is eight straight sessions in which the dollar has risen, and 3.97% over the last 20 sessions. A weaker peso makes imports, travel and dollar debts costlier for Argentines, and it cheapens the country for visitors paid in dollars. Shares told a mixed tale. Grupo Galicia, the country’s biggest listed bank by turnover, rose 3.1%, while oil producer YPF fell 2.0%. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The Merval, Argentina’s main stock index, is not given a close here because our sources disagree on the level. The live board above carries it. What matters today. A peso closing at a 12-month low after eight straight gains for the dollar says investors are buying protection first and asking questions later.

Argentina’s Merval and the peso.

01 The session in one read

The currency dominated Wednesday’s trading. The peso closed at 1,603 per US dollar, its weakest finish in at least 12 months.

Stocks did not move as one block. Utilities, a telecoms group and Grupo Galicia were bid up, while oil and two other lenders slipped.

Think of the peso as a ship drifting lower with the tide, while some passengers on deck are pulling in opposite directions. That is why a single index number would tell you less than the spread between the winners and losers.

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Assessment — Peso strain, not shares, is the story MEDIUM The evidence points to a currency squeeze rather than a stock sell-off: the dollar rose for an eighth session while shares split. We rate this MEDIUM confidence because we could not verify the Merval close or the country-risk gauge, the extra yield investors demand on Argentine bonds, for the session. The variable to watch is whether the peso holds above the round 1,600 mark or falls back toward 1,500.

02 The day’s numbers

Measure Level Change Read Merval (Argentina’s main stock index) — — Close unconfirmed; sources disagree, see the live board US dollar vs peso (USD/ARS) 1,603 +0.66% Weakest peso close in at least 12 months Five-session move — +2.81% Dollar up over the last five sessions Twenty-session move — +3.97% Dollar up over the last 20 sessions 12-month range 1,355–1,603 — Low on 13 April; high is today’s close Key level 1,600 — Round number the peso has just broken through

The peso is a currency, and a higher USD/ARS number means each dollar costs more pesos, so the peso is weaker. The dollar is up 6.1% over 60 sessions, which makes this a slow grind rather than a one-day shock.

At 1,603 the dollar is 18.3% above its 12-month low of 1,355 on 13 April. The peso has given back much of the ground it won in the spring.

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We do not print a Merval close for the session because our sources disagree on the figure. The live market board above carries the index.

Live Market IntelligenceArgentina — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Argentina — Live Market Board S&P MERVAL · benchmark 2,848,945 — Market breadth · 12 names 75% advancing 9 ▲ advancing3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / ARS 1,602 +0.60% Brent crude 90.63 -0.84% Soybeans 1,243 +0.75% Sector heatmap · average move today Telecom +3.99% TELECOM ARG Materials +2.39% ALUAR, LOMA NEGRA Financials +1.95% GGAL, COME, BYMA Utilities +1.25% PAMPA, CEPU Consumer Disc. +0.15% MIRGOR, MERCADOLIBRE Technology 0.00% GLOBANT Energy -0.09% YPF, TGS Mining -0.29% TXAR Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength Brazil 166,684.61 +1.58% Ibovespa166,684.61 +1.58% Mexico 69,438.37 +0.20% S&P/BMV IPC69,438.37 +0.20% Chile 10,416.21 +0.82% S&P IPSA10,416.21 +0.82% Argentina 2,848,945 — S&P MERVAL2,848,945 — Colombia 2,452.46 — MSCI COLCAP2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — USD/ARS 1,602 +0.60% +10.68% 1,593 1,613 1,592 — YPF 5,680 -0.96% +2.98% 5,735 5,790 5,445 2,219,061 GGAL 4,780 +3.69% -36.26% 4,610 4,790 4,348 4,946,061 PAMPA 4,425 +0.63% -16.23% 4,398 4,500 4,250 1,474,064 TXAR 698.00 -0.29% -10.76% 700.00 709.00 675.50 1,215,053 ALUAR 842.00 +0.84% -16.10% 835.00 844.50 788.00 1,114,217 TGS 7,115 +0.78% -20.91% 7,060 7,220 6,700 279,098 CEPU 1,866 +1.86% -15.35% 1,832 1,867 1,742 827,499 MIRGOR 1,710 +0.29% -93.06% 1,705 1,725 1,630 27,810 COME 28.19 -0.35% -59.60% 28.29 28.90 26.20 7,288,886 LOMA NEGRA 3,040 +3.93% -12.79% 2,925 3,050 2,788 206,216 BYMA 194.75 +2.50% -32.43% 190.00 196.50 179.00 10,091,363 TELECOM ARG 3,650 +3.99% +3.65% 3,510 3,685 3,335 184,039 GLOBANT 50.19 +0.00% -20.31% 50.19 51.04 49.27 2,027,654 MERCADOLIBRE 1,467 +0.00% -27.84% 1,467 1,485 1,402 804,231 Largest moves today TELECOM ARG 3,650 +3.99% LOMA NEGRA 3,040 +3.93% GGAL 4,780 +3.69% BYMA 194.75 +2.50% CEPU 1,866 +1.86% YPF 5,680 -0.96% ALUAR 842.00 +0.84% TGS 7,115 +0.78% The session read The S&P MERVAL was little changed on the session, with breadth positive — 9 of 12 names higher. Telecom led, while Mining lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 25 Nov 2026 Argentina’s Peso Feels 2027 Vote Pressure Read →

03 Why it moved — the dollar keeps climbing

First, the dollar has risen steadily: eight straight gains and +3.97% over 20 sessions (RT, 25 November close). Demand for dollars is outrunning supply, but we could not confirm any central-bank action behind the move, so we rate our confidence MEDIUM.

Second, the wider mood was nervous. The VIX fear gauge rose 7.32% to 28.29 and the S&P 500 slipped 0.25% to 7,183 (RT, 25 November close).

Elsewhere the US dollar index fell 0.11% and the US 10-year Treasury yield eased 7 basis points to 4.86%, which normally helps emerging-market currencies. The Brazilian real strengthened, with USD/BRL at 5.8245, down 1.39%, so the peso’s slide is a local story and not a global one.

04 The day’s movers

Driver Level / Move Change Note Grupo Galicia (GGAL) Most traded, US$17m +3.1% Argentina’s largest listed bank by turnover today YPF (YPFD) US$9m traded −2.0% State-linked oil and gas group Pampa Energía (PAMP) US$4m traded +1.0% Power and gas producer Transener (TRAN) US$4m traded +7.1% Power-grid operator; top domestic gainer Banco Macro (BMA) US$4m traded −1.2% Lender BBVA Argentina (BBAR) US$3m traded −2.2% Lender Metrogas (METR) US$2m traded +5.0% Gas distributor Telecom Argentina (TECO2) — +5.1% Telecoms and cable Grupo Valores (VALO) — −5.2% Biggest domestic loser

Utilities and infrastructure led the gainers: Transener rose 7.1%, Telecom Argentina 5.1% and Metrogas 5.0%. Supervielle, a private bank, added 4.2%.

On the other side YPF lost 2.0%, and two banks, BBVA Argentina and Banco Macro, fell 2.2% and 1.2%. Galicia’s 3.1% rise on the heaviest turnover of the day shows investors choosing among banks rather than leaving them.

We left out cross-listed foreign shares such as the SPY fund tracker and Nvidia that trade in Buenos Aires as CEDEARs (local receipts of foreign shares). Their moves mainly reflect the peso and the US market, not Argentine companies. Central Puerto does not feature in our scan, so we leave it out rather than guess.

05 The regional scoreboard

Index Country Change Merval Argentina — Ibovespa Brazil +1.58% IPC Mexico +0.20% IPSA Chile +0.82%

Argentina was the odd one out. Brazil’s Ibovespa, its main stock index, rose 1.58%, while Chile’s IPSA gained 0.82% (RT, 25 November close).

Currencies varied: the Mexican peso weakened, with USD/MXN up 0.84%, and the Brazilian real gained 1.39%. A Brazilian investor holding Argentine assets is therefore paid less in reais, and the live market board above carries the closes we can confirm.

06 The technical picture

The key line is the round number of 1,600 per dollar, which the peso has just closed beyond. Below it, the next round-number support is 1,500, and the 12-month low sits at 1,355.

Because the dollar closed at its 12-month high, there is no chart resistance above to name from our data. Round numbers will be the guide.

Does it stop? Not until dollar demand cools, and that is a question for the weeks ahead. For an ordinary traveller, a weaker official peso favours visitors paid in dollars; for savers in pesos it is another reason to look at dollar-linked assets.

07 What to watch

The 1,600 level: Whether USD/ARS settles above 1,600 or retreats toward the 1,500 round number tells you if this was a pause or a new phase.

Whether USD/ARS settles above 1,600 or retreats toward the 1,500 round number tells you if this was a pause or a new phase. Consumer data: Argentina’s supermarket sales for September rose 25% from a year earlier, against 24.2% before (RT economic calendar, 25 November, not adjusted for inflation).

Argentina’s supermarket sales for September rose 25% from a year earlier, against 24.2% before (RT economic calendar, 25 November, not adjusted for inflation). Central bank: Any sign that the BCRA, Argentina’s central bank, steps into the currency market would calm the peso.

Background: Argentine Peso Hits 1,592 per Dollar.

Background: Argentine Peso Hits 1,580 per Dollar.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Argentine peso do?

It closed at 1,603 per US dollar, up 0.66% on the session, its weakest close in at least 12 months. The dollar has risen for eight sessions in a row (RT, 25 November close).

Why are Argentine stocks mixed?

Utilities, a telecoms group and Grupo Galicia were bought, while YPF and two other lenders fell. Grupo Galicia rose 3.1% and YPF lost 2.0%.

What is the Merval?

It is Argentina’s main stock index, tracking the country’s biggest listed companies. We do not print a close for this session because our sources disagree on the level.

What does a weak peso mean for travellers?

Visitors paid in dollars get more pesos per dollar, but local prices tend to rise with the currency.

Market data: The Rio Times; exchange figures from BYMA

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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