Prediction Markets: Football

Brazil’s league title could be settled on Saturday afternoon. Flamengo, six points clear, visit second-placed Palmeiras in São Paulo at 2:30 pm ET, and traders on Polymarket, a prediction exchange, price Flamengo at 51.5% to win the match.

At 5:30 pm ET Boca Juniors of Argentina meet Atlético Mineiro of Brazil in the Copa Sudamericana final, South America’s second-biggest club cup. A week later Palmeiras face Estudiantes de La Plata of Argentina in the Copa Libertadores final, the continent’s equivalent of the Champions League, and Morocco lead the market for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Key Facts —Prediction markets. Polymarket, 5:32 am ET: Flamengo 51.5% to win at Palmeiras, Saturday 21 November, 2:30 pm ET. —Brazil title. Flamengo lead Palmeiras 79 points to 73; Polymarket gives them 98.3% for the league. —Sudamericana. Boca Juniors 58.5%, Atlético Mineiro 40.6% for Saturday’s final in Barranquilla, 5:30 pm ET. —Libertadores. Palmeiras 68%, Estudiantes 31.5% for the 28 November final in Montevideo, 3:00 pm ET. —Africa. Morocco are 40% to win the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations; no qualifiers are played this weekend.

Real-money traders price Flamengo as the favourite in Saturday’s Brazilian title clash, Boca in the Sudamericana final and Palmeiras in the Libertadores, while Morocco lead the Africa Cup of Nations market.

What Prediction Markets Say

Every price in this article comes from Polymarket and was read at 5:32 am ET on Friday 20 November 2026 (10:32 UTC). Volumes are total US dollars traded since each market opened, not 24-hour volume.

A price of 51.5% means a contract that pays US$1 if Flamengo win costs about 51.5 US cents. Prices are bets by traders, not forecasts by The Rio Times.

Kalshi, a US exchange regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), had no football market above our US$10,000 minimum in our search. Several Polymarket markets below have only a few tens of thousands of dollars traded, so one large order can move them, and a price says nothing about injuries or line-ups.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

File photo: Palmeiras players lift the Libertadores trophy at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo after the 2021 final. The same stadium hosts the 2026 final on 28 November. (Photo: Artigas Pessio, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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This Weekend’s Matches

Palmeiras vs Flamengo, Série A, round 36

Saturday 21 November, 4:30 pm in Brasília (2:30 pm ET), at Nubank Parque, Palmeiras’ home stadium in São Paulo, according to DGABC, a Greater São Paulo newspaper, which cites the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) schedule. Série A is Brazil’s top league.

Polymarket’s “SE Palmeiras vs. CR Flamengo” market, with US$53,982 traded, prices Flamengo at 51.5%, a draw at 25.5% and Palmeiras at 23.5%. The market does not say how it treats anything beyond 90 minutes, and we did not read its resolution wording.

A statistics model points the other way: Valor Final, a Brazilian football statistics site, gave Palmeiras 45.0%, a draw 27.3% and Flamengo 27.7% at 7:00 am Brasília on 20 November. The gap between a market and a model is a reminder that both are estimates.

After round 35, Flamengo lead the table on 79 points and Palmeiras are second on 73, according to Valor Final on 20 November. Flamengo beat Athletico-PR 2–1 on Wednesday 18 November.

By our arithmetic, a Flamengo win on Saturday would put them on 82 points, more than the 79 Palmeiras could reach with two rounds left. A Palmeiras win would cut the gap to three points with two rounds to play.

Boca Juniors vs Atlético Mineiro, Copa Sudamericana final

Saturday 21 November, 5:30 pm in Colombia (5:30 pm ET), at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, according to Publimetro, a Colombian newspaper, citing Conmebol, South America’s football body. Boca are from Buenos Aires and Atlético Mineiro from Belo Horizonte.

Polymarket’s “Copa Sudamericana 2026 Winner” market, with US$25,740 traded, has Boca at 58.5% and Atlético Mineiro at 40.6%.

Brazil’s relegation fight

Four of the 20 clubs are relegated from Série A each season. We have not confirmed this weekend’s kick-off times for the bottom-of-the-table fixtures, so we do not list them.

Polymarket’s “Brazil Série A: Teams relegated (2026)” market, with US$26,438 traded, prices Chapecoense at 97.6%, Remo at 90.5%, Grêmio at 59.0%, Botafogo at 50.9%, Santos at 50.1% and São Paulo at 49.5%. Grêmio are up about 21 points on our 11 November snapshot, and no single trigger was reported.

Latin America Title Races

Brazil Série A: Flamengo 98.3%

Polymarket’s “Brazil Série A: Winner” market, with US$63,099 traded, has Flamengo at 98.3% and Palmeiras at 1.8%. That is a high price for a six-point lead with three rounds left, and we cannot say what drives it.

Copa Libertadores: Palmeiras 68%, Estudiantes 31.5%

The final is a single match on Saturday 28 November at 5:00 pm in Brasília (3:00 pm ET) at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay, according to DGABC. Estudiantes de La Plata are an Argentine club.

Polymarket’s “Copa Libertadores: Winner” market, with US$43,376 traded, gives Palmeiras 68.0% and Estudiantes 31.5%. Palmeiras are about 4 points lower than in our 11 November snapshot, and no single trigger was reported.

In the “Copa Libertadores 2027 Winner” market, with US$33,156 traded, Boca Juniors are at 38.7%, Botafogo 37.2%, Palmeiras 18.1% and Flamengo 11.5%. The six leading prices add up to about 120%, a sign of thin trading, so treat them as rough.

Copa do Brasil: Palmeiras 69.5%, Grêmio 29.5%

The Copa do Brasil, Brazil’s national cup, ends with a single match on Sunday 6 December at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasília, and the CBF had not announced the kick-off time at last report, according to Band, a Brazilian broadcaster. Polymarket’s “Copa do Brasil: 2026 Champion” market, with US$19,025 traded, has Palmeiras at 69.5% and Grêmio at 29.5%.

Mexico: Cruz Azul 25% for the Apertura

Liga MX is Mexico’s top league, and its Apertura season ends with a playoff called the Liguilla. The regular season closes on Sunday 22 November with round 17, and TUDN, a Mexican sports broadcaster, lists the quarter-final first legs for 25 and 26 November and the second legs for 28 and 29 November, with the dates still provisional.

After round 16, Cruz Azul led the table on 32 points and Chivas had 30, according to Fox Sports México on 8 November. Polymarket’s “Liga MX: 2026 Apertura Champion” market, with US$156,348 traded, has Cruz Azul at 25.0%, Guadalajara (Chivas) at 22.0%, América at 21.5% and Toluca at 17.2%.

In the “Liga MX: 2026-27 Top Goalscorer” market, with US$66,471 traded, Óscar Estupiñán is at 34.2%, up roughly 33 points on our 11 November snapshot. No single trigger was reported, and the market runs until June 2027.

Africa

The Africa Cup of Nations 2027, Africa’s national-team championship, runs from 19 June to 17 July 2027 across Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF). Nine of the 24 finalists are set: the three co-hosts plus Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Mali, Morocco and Senegal, CAF said on 18 November.

No qualifiers are played this weekend, because matchdays 5 and 6 are on 22 to 30 March 2027. Polymarket’s “AFCON 2027 Winner” market, with US$24,627 traded, has Morocco at 40.0%, Senegal at 20.8%, South Africa at 16.7%, Ivory Coast at 12.4%, Cape Verde at 8.5% and Algeria at 8.2%.

Group prices against the CAF standings

In Group B, Polymarket has Angola at 55.0% and Egypt at 43.0%, on US$29,698 traded. CAF reports Angola on 10 points after a 1–0 win over South Sudan and Egypt on eight after a goalless draw with Malawi, both on 17 November.

Angola are up about 26 points and Egypt down about 24 on our 11 November snapshot. Group D has South Africa at 66.5% and Guinea at 32.5%, on US$25,225 traded.

CAF has South Africa on 10 points after a 2–1 win over Kenya and Guinea on nine after a 3–1 win over Eritrea. Kenya are co-hosts, so the two are fighting for the one berth open to a non-host.

Group H has Uganda at 40.1%, Libya at 23.0%, Tunisia at 21.5% and Botswana at 13.6%, on US$30,937 traded. CAF has Libya leading the race for the extra berth on five points, ahead of Botswana on four and Tunisia on three, while co-hosts Uganda are already in.

In Group L, Guinea-Bissau are at 61.0% and Nigeria at 37.5%, on US$20,333 traded. CAF reports Guinea-Bissau three points ahead of Nigeria, who drew 0–0 with co-hosts Tanzania.

In Group I, Algeria are at 62.5%, Togo 22.9% and Zambia 16.0%, on just US$10,374 traded. Togo beat Algeria 3–0 and sit within a point of the leaders, according to CAF.

In Group F, Burkina Faso are at 48.0% and Benin at 46.6%, on US$28,127 traded. Both are already qualified on 10 points each, so the market is about who finishes first.

Mali (98.0%), Morocco (97.8%), Ivory Coast (92.5%), DR Congo (96.8%) and Cameroon (90.0%) are near-certain winners of their groups in the markets. CAF lists Mali, Morocco and Cameroon as already qualified.

Our regular odds pages are in the Latin America odds hub and the Africa odds hub. Results and fixtures are in the Latin America Sports Daily for Friday, November 20, 2026.

For more, see our guide to the Libertadores final in Montevideo, our look at the markets in the Sudamericana final and our guide to the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

What It Means for US Readers

Both Saturday matches kick off in the US afternoon, at 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm ET, so a reader on the East Coast can follow the Brazilian title race and a continental final in one day. Prices will move with line-ups, so the numbers here are a snapshot of Friday morning.

For investors and fans who follow prediction markets, the useful habit is to compare prices with the standings. Palmeiras at 23.5% for Saturday still means roughly one win in four, and a 98.3% title price is a high number for a six-point lead with three rounds left.

What Is Not Known

Injuries, suspensions and line-ups for Saturday’s matches are not yet public, and weather can move prices. We have not confirmed US television or streaming for these matches, and we did not read Polymarket’s resolution rules for the match markets.

We do not know how the Africa Cup of Nations Group H market treats co-hosts Uganda, who qualify automatically. The Liga MX Liguilla dates are provisional.

Many season markets have only a few thousand dollars traded in single outcomes, so those prices are rough guides. We will refresh them next Friday.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Palmeiras vs Flamengo and who do prediction markets favour?

Saturday 21 November at 2:30 pm ET in São Paulo. Polymarket prices Flamengo at 51.5%, a draw at 25.5% and Palmeiras at 23.5%, on US$53,982 traded.

Who is favourite in the Copa Sudamericana final?

Polymarket gives Boca Juniors 58.5% and Atlético Mineiro 40.6%. The final is on Saturday 21 November at 5:30 pm ET in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Who do prediction markets favour in the Libertadores final?

Polymarket gives Palmeiras 68.0% and Estudiantes de La Plata 31.5%. The single match is on Saturday 28 November at 3:00 pm ET in Montevideo.

Who is favourite to win the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations?

Polymarket has Morocco at 40.0%, Senegal at 20.8% and South Africa at 16.7%. The tournament runs from 19 June to 17 July 2027 in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Are these predictions or bets?

They are prices set by real-money traders, not forecasts by The Rio Times. Kalshi is regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and we never link to betting sites or give tips.

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