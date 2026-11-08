La Plata Court Hears Fatal Street Race Case

ARGENTINA · SOCIETY

Key Facts What happened Motorcyclist Walter Armand died in a 2024 crash; the driver and a friend are on trial.

Where La Plata, capital of Buenos Aires province, Argentina.

Charge Prosecutors seek homicide with dolo eventual (eventual intent: acting while accepting the risk of killing), carrying 8 to 25 years.

Defence The defence says the crash was negligent homicide, a lesser charge; the court has not ruled.

As of Sunday, 8 November 2026; the accused are presumed innocent until a court rules.

Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).

A court in La Plata, Argentina, is hearing the case of a driver nicknamed “La Toretto”, accused over a motorcyclist’s death.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Argentina story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

A court in La Plata, Argentina, began hearing the trial of Felicitas Alvite on Monday, 2 November 2026, over the death of motorcyclist Walter Armand. The accused driver is known in the press as “La Toretto”.

Prosecutors say the crash was part of an illegal street race. The accused is presumed innocent until the court rules.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Buenos Aires province (Argentina) Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Argentina ranks 4th of 14 with 60.2 points. Strongest pillar: future resources (68); weakest: economic relationships (23). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B-); inflation of 42%; public debt at 80% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Armand died after a collision in the early hours of Friday, 12 April 2024, in La Plata. Prosecutors say his motorcycle was struck by a car driven by Alvite.

File photo. The Casa Rosada presidential palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Photo: The Cosmonaut, CC BY-SA 2.5, Wikimedia Commons.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Alvite has been held at home under house arrest while she awaits trial. A friend, Valentina Velázquez, is being tried in the same case over the race, and she too is presumed innocent.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Paraguay's Senate ousts its president after a bank failure” Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1 Get the brief Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

Our Argentina coverage follows the wider news from Buenos Aires province. Names in this report follow the court case as reported, and we do not show photographs of the victim.

What We Know

The case is before Oral Criminal Court No. 2 of La Plata, a three-judge panel made up of Claudio Bernard, Silvia Hoerr and Analía Carrillo. The trial opened on Monday, 2 November 2026.

Prosecutors and the family’s private lawyers seek a conviction for simple homicide with eventual intent, known in Spanish as dolo eventual. In plain terms, that means the accused is alleged to have acted while accepting the risk of killing someone.

The charge carries a prison term of 8 to 25 years. Alvite’s defence argues that the correct charge is negligent homicide, a lesser offence.

Alvite spent time in custody before a court granted house arrest. The trial was delayed more than once before it opened in November 2026.

Alvite began her testimony in tears and later asked the family for forgiveness. Armand’s brother Milton and sister Laura Armand testified on 4 November.

Who Is Who in the Courtroom

The private lawyers acting for the family, a role Argentine law calls the querella, include Delfina Burlando, who gave the opening statement. State prosecutors from the public prosecution service also act in the case.

Alvite’s defence argues for the lesser charge of negligent homicide. Velázquez is tried over her alleged part in the race.

What Is Not Known

The central open question is the verdict. The trial was scheduled to run to Friday, 6 November, and no ruling had been reported by 8 November.

Prosecutors say the crash came during an illegal street race. The court has not yet ruled on that claim.

The sentence, if any, is also unknown. It is unclear how long the judges will take to decide.

What It Means for You

For US readers, the case shows how the Argentine justice system handles a fatal-crash trial. The accused remain presumed innocent until the court rules.

Visitors to Buenos Aires province share busy roads with local drivers and riders. Local rules and enforcement can differ from those at home.

The next step to watch is the verdict. Until then, every person named in this report is presumed innocent.

More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is “La Toretto”?

Felicitas Alvite is the accused driver known in the press as “La Toretto”. She is presumed innocent until the court rules.

What is she accused of?

Prosecutors seek simple homicide with dolo eventual (eventual intent), which carries 8 to 25 years in prison. Her defence argues the charge should be negligent homicide.

When will there be a verdict?

The trial was scheduled to run to Friday, 6 November, and no ruling had been reported by 8 November. It opened on 2 November 2026.

Sources: Oral Criminal Court No. 2 of La Plata and the public prosecution service (trial opened 2 November 2026; charge of homicide with eventual intent).