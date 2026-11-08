La Plata Court Hears Fatal Street Race Case
ARGENTINA · SOCIETY
Key Facts
- What happened Motorcyclist Walter Armand died in a 2024 crash; the driver and a friend are on trial.
- Where La Plata, capital of Buenos Aires province, Argentina.
- Charge Prosecutors seek homicide with dolo eventual (eventual intent: acting while accepting the risk of killing), carrying 8 to 25 years.
- Defence The defence says the crash was negligent homicide, a lesser charge; the court has not ruled.
- As of Sunday, 8 November 2026; the accused are presumed innocent until a court rules.
- Power Index Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).
A court in La Plata, Argentina, is hearing the case of a driver nicknamed “La Toretto”, accused over a motorcyclist’s death.
A court in La Plata, Argentina, began hearing the trial of Felicitas Alvite on Monday, 2 November 2026, over the death of motorcyclist Walter Armand. The accused driver is known in the press as “La Toretto”.
Prosecutors say the crash was part of an illegal street race. The accused is presumed innocent until the court rules.
Armand died after a collision in the early hours of Friday, 12 April 2024, in La Plata. Prosecutors say his motorcycle was struck by a car driven by Alvite.
Alvite has been held at home under house arrest while she awaits trial. A friend, Valentina Velázquez, is being tried in the same case over the race, and she too is presumed innocent.
Our Argentina coverage follows the wider news from Buenos Aires province. Names in this report follow the court case as reported, and we do not show photographs of the victim.
What We Know
The case is before Oral Criminal Court No. 2 of La Plata, a three-judge panel made up of Claudio Bernard, Silvia Hoerr and Analía Carrillo. The trial opened on Monday, 2 November 2026.
Prosecutors and the family’s private lawyers seek a conviction for simple homicide with eventual intent, known in Spanish as dolo eventual. In plain terms, that means the accused is alleged to have acted while accepting the risk of killing someone.
The charge carries a prison term of 8 to 25 years. Alvite’s defence argues that the correct charge is negligent homicide, a lesser offence.
Alvite spent time in custody before a court granted house arrest. The trial was delayed more than once before it opened in November 2026.
Alvite began her testimony in tears and later asked the family for forgiveness. Armand’s brother Milton and sister Laura Armand testified on 4 November.
Who Is Who in the Courtroom
The private lawyers acting for the family, a role Argentine law calls the querella, include Delfina Burlando, who gave the opening statement. State prosecutors from the public prosecution service also act in the case.
Alvite’s defence argues for the lesser charge of negligent homicide. Velázquez is tried over her alleged part in the race.
What Is Not Known
The central open question is the verdict. The trial was scheduled to run to Friday, 6 November, and no ruling had been reported by 8 November.
Prosecutors say the crash came during an illegal street race. The court has not yet ruled on that claim.
The sentence, if any, is also unknown. It is unclear how long the judges will take to decide.
What It Means for You
For US readers, the case shows how the Argentine justice system handles a fatal-crash trial. The accused remain presumed innocent until the court rules.
Visitors to Buenos Aires province share busy roads with local drivers and riders. Local rules and enforcement can differ from those at home.
The next step to watch is the verdict. Until then, every person named in this report is presumed innocent.
More: Argentina news in English, every day from The Rio Times.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is “La Toretto”?
Felicitas Alvite is the accused driver known in the press as “La Toretto”. She is presumed innocent until the court rules.
What is she accused of?
Prosecutors seek simple homicide with dolo eventual (eventual intent), which carries 8 to 25 years in prison. Her defence argues the charge should be negligent homicide.
When will there be a verdict?
The trial was scheduled to run to Friday, 6 November, and no ruling had been reported by 8 November. It opened on 2 November 2026.
Sources: Oral Criminal Court No. 2 of La Plata and the public prosecution service (trial opened 2 November 2026; charge of homicide with eventual intent).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. How we use AI · Report an error