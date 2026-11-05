Kenya Gas Maker Carbacid Lifts Profit 12%

KENYA · COMPANIES

Key Facts The company Carbacid, a Kenyan carbon dioxide maker, is listed on the Nairobi stock exchange.

The result Net profit for the year to 31 July 2026 rose 12.2% to about US$8.7 million.

The driver Operating profit was flat at about US$10.4 million; gains on share holdings did the lifting.

The payout The dividend stays at KSh2 a share (about US$0.015), paid on or around Thursday 17 December 2026.

The date Shareholders must be on the register by Friday 27 November 2026 to receive it.

Carbacid Investments, a Kenyan company that makes carbon dioxide gas, grew its yearly profit by 12.2% to KSh1.13 billion (about US$8.7 million). The gain came mostly from its share portfolio, not from selling more gas.

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For US readers who follow frontier markets, the result is a clear test of a small Nairobi-listed industrial firm that pays out nearly half of its profit.

What Happened

Carbacid published its audited results for the year ended 31 July 2026 on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), Kenya’s main stock market. Net profit reached KSh1.13 billion (about US$8.7 million), up from about KSh1.0 billion a year earlier.

Revenue edged up 0.6% to KSh2.11 billion (about US$16.3 million). Operating profit, which excludes investment gains, stayed flat at KSh1.35 billion (about US$10.4 million).

Profit before tax rose 8.9% to KSh1.40 billion (about US$10.8 million). Earnings per share climbed 12.2% to KSh4.42 (about US$0.034).

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Where the Growth Came From

Gains on the company’s equity investments more than doubled to KSh266.4 million (about US$2.1 million), from KSh121.2 million a year earlier. About KSh199 million (about US$1.5 million) were unrealised gains on shares listed on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE), Tanzania’s market.

A further KSh67 million (about US$0.5 million) came from shares listed in Nairobi. The rise in investment gains, about KSh145 million, was larger than the rise in net profit itself.

The Dividend

The board kept the final dividend at KSh2 a share, the same as last year, for a total payout of KSh509.7 million (about US$3.9 million). The register closes on Friday 27 November 2026, and payment follows on or around Thursday 17 December 2026.

All conversions in this article use an exchange rate of about 129.8 shillings per US dollar (RT market data, 5 November 2026). Figures are rounded.

What It Means for You

If you follow East African stocks through funds or direct accounts, this result shows a company whose payout is steady while its core gas business stands still. A dividend of KSh2 on a KSh4.42 profit per share means roughly 45% of earnings goes to shareholders.

The share portfolio adds both a cushion and a risk, because unrealised gains on Tanzanian shares can reverse when that market falls. This is an explanation of the figures, not a recommendation to buy or sell.

What Is Not Known

It is not clear how much gas volume growth, if any, came from new customers, because the company’s revenue rose only 0.6%. It is also not clear how much of the KSh199 million Dar es Salaam gain will stay if Tanzanian share prices fall.

The next test is the half-year report for the six months to 31 January 2027, which should show whether operating profit starts to grow again. Until then, the share portfolio remains the main swing factor in the profit line.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Carbacid Earn in 2026?

Net profit for the year to 31 July 2026 was KSh1.13 billion (about US$8.7 million), up 12.2%. Revenue was KSh2.11 billion (about US$16.3 million).

When Does Carbacid Pay Its Dividend?

The final dividend is KSh2 a share, paid on or around Thursday 17 December 2026. Shareholders must be registered by Friday 27 November 2026.

What Does Carbacid Make?

It makes carbon dioxide gas. It is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

Why Did Carbacid’s Profit Rise?

Gains on its share investments more than doubled to KSh266.4 million (about US$2.1 million). Operating profit was flat at KSh1.35 billion (about US$10.4 million).

Sources: Carbacid Investments plc, audited group results and dividend notice for the year ended 31 July 2026, Nairobi Securities Exchange announcements, November 2026; RT, USD/KES exchange rate, 5 November 2026.





This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief