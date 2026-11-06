Kenya’s Charlene Ruto Weds in Tanzania

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times → Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

KENYA · TANZANIA

Key Facts What happened Charlene Ruto, the Kenyan president’s daughter, married Isaya Yunge in Mwanza, Tanzania, on Friday, 6 November 2026.

The groom Isaya Yunge is a Tanzanian technology entrepreneur from Mwanza.

Who walked her in President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto escorted the bride down the aisle.

Earlier ceremony The couple held a traditional Kalenjin ceremony, the Koito, on 8 August 2026 in Narok County, Kenya.

The setting A white wedding in Mwanza, a city on Lake Victoria.

Kenya’s Charlene Ruto weds Isaya Yunge in Mwanza, Tanzania, in a white wedding held on Friday, 6 November 2026. She is the daughter of Kenyan President William Ruto, and he and First Lady Rachel Ruto walked her down the aisle.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The groom, Isaya Yunge, is a Tanzanian technology entrepreneur from Mwanza. Mwanza sits on the shore of Lake Victoria, the great lake shared by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The Wedding in Mwanza

Mwanza is a port city on the southern shore of Lake Victoria in northwestern Tanzania. The ceremony was a Western-style white wedding.

President Ruto arrived in Mwanza on Thursday, 5 November, the day before the wedding. Mwanza Regional Commissioner Salum Hamduni, the Tanzanian government’s top official in the region, welcomed him.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Kenya 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Free. We send a confirmation link first, and the same address then receives The Rio Times Brief, our daily briefing. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy. Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Who Was There

Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who oversees internal security, attended. Cabinet Secretaries are the heads of Kenya‘s government ministries.

Oscar Sudi, a Kenyan member of parliament for Kapseret, also attended, along with guests from Tanzania.

The Road to the Wedding

The couple first held the Koito on Saturday, 8 August 2026, at the Ruto family’s Intonna Heritage Farm in Kilgoris, Narok County. Koito is a Kalenjin engagement custom in which the two families meet, bless the couple, exchange gifts and discuss the dowry.

On Monday, 10 August, Charlene Ruto thanked her family and community for supporting her through the dowry talks. She also said she was delighted to be accepted by her Tanzanian family from Mwanza.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Charlene Ruto is the daughter of Kenya’s president, William Ruto, and his wife Rachel, the First Lady. Isaya Yunge is the groom, a Tanzanian technology entrepreneur whose family lives in Mwanza.

The Kalenjin are a community in western Kenya, and Koito is one of their traditional engagement ceremonies. A white wedding is the Western-style church ceremony, with a gown, veil and walk down the aisle.

What It Means for You

The wedding is a family and cultural event, not a policy event, but it drew Kenyan ministers across the border to Tanzania. Kenya matters to Washington, and the United States designated it a major non-NATO ally in 2024.

For background on the president, read our reports on his rivalry with opposition leader Kalonzo Musyoka and our guide to Kenya’s history. Our explainer on the two ceremonies follows in a separate report.

What Is Not Known

Whether the families plan further celebrations is not public. The Presidency in Nairobi would announce any public event.

The full guest list from Tanzania is also not public. The Tanzanian government or the Mwanza regional office can say who attended.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Charlene Ruto marry?

She married Isaya Yunge, a Tanzanian technology entrepreneur from Mwanza. The wedding took place on Friday, 6 November 2026.

Where was the wedding held?

It was held in Mwanza, Tanzania, a city on the shore of Lake Victoria.

Who attended the wedding?

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto escorted the bride, and Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen attended. Guests from Tanzania were also present.

What was the Koito?

The Koito is a Kalenjin engagement ceremony in which two families meet, bless the couple, exchange gifts and discuss the dowry. The couple’s Koito took place on 8 August 2026 in Kilgoris, Narok County.

Sources: Public social media posts of Charlene Ruto, 6 November 2026 and 10 August 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief