Kenya’s Charlene Ruto Weds in Tanzania

IBOV 168,481.49 ▲ 1.38% IPC MEX 71,087.56 ▲ 0.38% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.51▲ 0.01% USD/MXN18.62▼ 0.73% USD/CLP975.74▼ 0.29% USD/COP3,240▲ 0.41% USD/PEN3.44▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU40.31▲ 3.48% USD/PYG6,358▲ 8.23% USD/BOB11.81▲ 0.40% USD/DOP60.56▲ 0.43% USD/CRC448.27▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ7.64▲ 3.24% USD/HNL26.88▲ 3.25% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.77% USD/VES893.88▼ 0.13% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.81▲ 2.79% USD/TTD6.72▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL6.13▲ 0.10% BRENT 97.88 ▼ 0.42% WTI 90.49 ▼ 0.03% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.16% GOLD 4,073 ▼ 0.99% SILVER 51.90 ▼ 0.64% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89% IBOV 168,481.49 ▲ 1.38% IPC MEX 71,087.56 ▲ 0.38% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.51 ▲ 0.01% USD/MXN 18.62 ▼ 0.73% USD/CLP 975.74 ▼ 0.29% USD/COP 3,240 ▲ 0.41% USD/PEN 3.44 ▼ 0.15% USD/ARS 1,545 — 0.00% USD/UYU 40.31 ▲ 3.48% USD/PYG 6,358 ▲ 8.23% USD/BOB 11.81 ▲ 0.40% USD/DOP 60.56 ▲ 0.43% USD/CRC 448.27 ▲ 1.89% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▲ 3.24% USD/HNL 26.88 ▲ 3.25% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.77% USD/VES 893.88 ▼ 0.13% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.99 ▲ 2.90% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.39% EUR/BRL 6.13 ▲ 0.10% BRENT 97.88 ▼ 0.42% WTI 90.49 ▼ 0.03% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.26 ▲ 0.16% GOLD 4,073 ▼ 0.99% SILVER 51.90 ▼ 0.64% SOY 1,195 ▲ 1.14% CORN 442.25 ▲ 0.51% WHEAT 590.50 ▼ 1.46% COFFEE 280.15 ▲ 1.08% SUGAR 18.25 ▼ 1.67% ORANGE JUICE 138.95 ▲ 8.17% COTTON 78.54 ▼ 0.22% COCOA 5,239 ▲ 1.12% BEEF 214.18 ▼ 0.10% CATTLE 318.70 ▼ 1.95% LITHIUM 60.91 ▲ 1.21% PETR4 45.36 ▼ 1.28% VALE3 64.04 ▲ 2.19% ITUB4 40.53 ▲ 1.40% BBDC4 14.20 ▲ 3.12% ABEV3 15.48 — 0.00% BBAS3 17.13 ▲ 3.88% B3SA3 14.39 ▲ 0.21% WEGE3 48.19 ▼ 0.23% PRIO3 60.48 ▼ 1.72% SUZB3 53.40 ▲ 2.12% RENT3 30.29 ▲ 4.20% AZZA3 14.76 ▲ 4.98% CSAN3 2.77 ▲ 10.80% RAIZ4 27.30 ▼ 0.98% PCAR3 2.40 ▲ 0.42% GMAT3 3.80 ▲ 2.43% PSSA3 44.35 ▲ 1.46% CVCB3 0.84 ▲ 2.44% POSI3 3.09 ▼ 0.64% SLCE3 16.61 ▲ 1.59% NATU3 5.17 ▼ 3.36% BRKM5 3.20 ▲ 5.61% RANI3 8.53 ▲ 0.83% CSNA3 4.41 ▲ 8.89%
since 2009
Friday, November 6, 2026
Kenya Africa

Kenya’s Charlene Ruto Weds in Tanzania

By · November 6, 2026 · 4 min read
A busy street in central Mwanza with shops, minibuses, motorcycles and office buildings
File photo. A street in central Mwanza, Tanzania, undated. Photo: Isingo Raphael, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.
RT
Ask Rio Times
17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand.
Open the full Ask Rio Times →

KENYA · TANZANIA

Key Facts

  • What happened Charlene Ruto, the Kenyan president’s daughter, married Isaya Yunge in Mwanza, Tanzania, on Friday, 6 November 2026.
  • The groom Isaya Yunge is a Tanzanian technology entrepreneur from Mwanza.
  • Who walked her in President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto escorted the bride down the aisle.
  • Earlier ceremony The couple held a traditional Kalenjin ceremony, the Koito, on 8 August 2026 in Narok County, Kenya.
  • The setting A white wedding in Mwanza, a city on Lake Victoria.

Kenya’s Charlene Ruto weds Isaya Yunge in Mwanza, Tanzania, in a white wedding held on Friday, 6 November 2026. She is the daughter of Kenyan President William Ruto, and he and First Lady Rachel Ruto walked her down the aisle.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Africa story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

The groom, Isaya Yunge, is a Tanzanian technology entrepreneur from Mwanza. Mwanza sits on the shore of Lake Victoria, the great lake shared by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

The Wedding in Mwanza

Mwanza is a port city on the southern shore of Lake Victoria in northwestern Tanzania. The ceremony was a Western-style white wedding.

President Ruto arrived in Mwanza on Thursday, 5 November, the day before the wedding. Mwanza Regional Commissioner Salum Hamduni, the Tanzanian government’s top official in the region, welcomed him.

Wooden fishing boats on the shore of Lake Victoria at Dunga Beach in Kisumu, Kenya
File photo. Wooden fishing boats on the shore of Lake Victoria at Dunga Beach in Kisumu, Kenya, undated. Photo: Juneakhwale, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Who Was There

Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who oversees internal security, attended. Cabinet Secretaries are the heads of Kenya‘s government ministries.

Oscar Sudi, a Kenyan member of parliament for Kapseret, also attended, along with guests from Tanzania.

The Road to the Wedding

The couple first held the Koito on Saturday, 8 August 2026, at the Ruto family’s Intonna Heritage Farm in Kilgoris, Narok County. Koito is a Kalenjin engagement custom in which the two families meet, bless the couple, exchange gifts and discuss the dowry.

On Monday, 10 August, Charlene Ruto thanked her family and community for supporting her through the dowry talks. She also said she was delighted to be accepted by her Tanzanian family from Mwanza.

In Plain English, Who Is Who

Charlene Ruto is the daughter of Kenya’s president, William Ruto, and his wife Rachel, the First Lady. Isaya Yunge is the groom, a Tanzanian technology entrepreneur whose family lives in Mwanza.

The Kalenjin are a community in western Kenya, and Koito is one of their traditional engagement ceremonies. A white wedding is the Western-style church ceremony, with a gown, veil and walk down the aisle.

What It Means for You

The wedding is a family and cultural event, not a policy event, but it drew Kenyan ministers across the border to Tanzania. Kenya matters to Washington, and the United States designated it a major non-NATO ally in 2024.

For background on the president, read our reports on his rivalry with opposition leader Kalonzo Musyoka and our guide to Kenya’s history. Our explainer on the two ceremonies follows in a separate report.

What Is Not Known

Whether the families plan further celebrations is not public. The Presidency in Nairobi would announce any public event.

The full guest list from Tanzania is also not public. The Tanzanian government or the Mwanza regional office can say who attended.

More: Africa news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Charlene Ruto marry?

She married Isaya Yunge, a Tanzanian technology entrepreneur from Mwanza. The wedding took place on Friday, 6 November 2026.

Where was the wedding held?

It was held in Mwanza, Tanzania, a city on the shore of Lake Victoria.

Who attended the wedding?

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto escorted the bride, and Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen attended. Guests from Tanzania were also present.

What was the Koito?

The Koito is a Kalenjin engagement ceremony in which two families meet, bless the couple, exchange gifts and discuss the dowry. The couple’s Koito took place on 8 August 2026 in Kilgoris, Narok County.

Sources: Public social media posts of Charlene Ruto, 6 November 2026 and 10 August 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

owner-pick

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.