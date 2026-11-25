UX says the arena will anchor Zamna’s tenth season and a year-round calendar for Tulum, but its size, its transport plan and its environmental footing rest for now on the company’s own account.

A Mexican company says it will open a 40,000-capacity concert ground in the jungle between Playa del Carmen and Tulum on Thursday 31 December 2026, in the municipality of Tulum, which had fewer than 47,000 residents at the last census. Universal Xperience (UX), the live-entertainment group behind the Zamna electronic-music festival, announced the site, called UX Arena, on 25 November 2026.

The announcement leaves open how a venue that size moves people in and out, and what it does to fragile limestone land. A local environmentalist says the answers are missing, and the company’s release lists no environmental permits.

Key Facts What. UX says its three-stage UX Arena holds 40,000 people and opens on 31 December 2026.

Where. On a former limestone quarry, UX says, beside the federal highway between Playa del Carmen and Tulum.

Who. Universal Xperience (UX), a Mexican live-entertainment group led by chief executive Fabricio Ledesma Heinrich.

Open question. The company’s own site plan labels room for only 28,000 people across its three stages.

As of. 25 November 2026, 23:45 GMT.

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Rendering of the UX Arena site near Tulum, released by the organiser on 25 November 2026. Photo: Zamna

Music and Environment: Mexico

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UX says the arena will anchor Zamna’s tenth season and a year-round calendar for Tulum, but its size, its transport plan and its environmental footing rest for now on the company’s own account.

Zamna began in Tulum’s jungle in 2017, and its most recent edition drew about 120,000 travellers from more than 100 nationalities, according to the festival’s own marketing department as reported by the Mexican outlet Eje Central on 14 January 2026. UX now claims Zamna brings 160,000 international visitors, US$320 million in spending and 6,100 direct jobs to the area, but its release does not say how it counts them, and its statement that it acquired Zamna in 2026 is one we could not confirm independently.

UX chief executive Fabricio Ledesma Heinrich says the arena is “designed for a much wider audience” and should become “the leading live entertainment venue in southern Mexico,” with artists from every genre and tours across Mexico and North America. That would turn a winter festival ground into a year-round business, which stands or falls on whether crowds come outside the festival season.

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The Numbers Do Not Quite Add Up

Zamna’s own site plan, released with the announcement, labels the Arena Stage at 14,000 people, the Isla Stage at 10,000 and the Garden Stage at 4,000. Adding the three labels gives 28,000, or 70% of the 40,000 headline figure, and UX has not explained the other 12,000.

Site plan of UX Arena as released by the organiser, with stage capacities and parking lots marked; the federal highway runs along the bottom. Photo: Zamna

The same plan shows 1,681 parking places in three lots (852 general, 405 VIP and 424 table parking), against the 65,000 square metres of parking UX describes. Even at four people to a car that holds about 6,700 guests, which implies that most of a full house would arrive by coach, taxi or shuttle.

UX says its transport hub has a bay for authorised taxi drivers on fixed fares and bays for coaches. Anyone planning to be on the coast that week should expect the highway between Playa del Carmen and Tulum to be the pressure point, since UX says it chose the site for its highway access.

Against the 46,721 residents counted in Tulum municipality by INEGI, Mexico’s statistics institute, in its 2020 census, a full house would equal about 86% of the local population. David Ortiz Mena, president of the Tulum Hotel Association, told Riviera Maya News, a regional English-language news site, on 17 January 2026 that “it seems incredible that events attracting 20,000 or 25,000 attendees are permitted” in a town of 40,000 to 45,000 people, yet the next day he said Zamna had “proven to be a venue with sufficient installed capacity.”

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What the Jungle Can Take

Guillermo D’Christy, an environmental activist in the Riviera Maya, rejected the project on 25 November 2026, according to Riviera Maya News, arguing that mass events already strain the area’s ecosystems. He said the region’s karst soil, porous limestone that lets liquids seep into the aquifer, makes it essential to know what wastewater treatment is planned, and warned that noise could affect birds and bats.

Rendering of the lake-side Isla Stage at UX Arena, released by the organiser. Photo: Zamna

UX says the arena stands on a disused limestone quarry, so no forest will be cleared, and that it was developed with the state government of Quintana Roo, the Mexican Caribbean (the region’s tourism brand) and the Tulum municipality. The release names no environmental permits, impact studies, affected area or wastewater plans, as Riviera Maya News also noted on 25 November, and we found no public environmental filing for the project.

Building on an old quarry avoids felling trees, but by itself it does not answer the aquifer question, because the quarry lakes sit on the same porous rock. We found no published water study for the site.

The next fixed dates are the opening on Thursday 31 December 2026 and the end of Zamna’s anniversary season on Sunday 10 January 2027, both set by UX. No regulator has published an environmental ruling that we could find, and the fixed-fare transport hub will be tested only when the first full crowd arrives.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is UX Arena open yet?

No. UX says it opens on the last day of the year.

Has the environmental impact been published?

Not in anything we could find. The announcement names no permits and says only that no forest will be cleared.

What is Zamna?

A Tulum-born electronic music festival that UX says it bought in 2026. UX runs the arena and will open it with the festival’s anniversary season.





Further reading: Zamna Tulum 10th anniversary season, 31 December to 10 January

More: Mexico news

Sources: Universal Xperience (UX) press release distributed by the agency The Exclusive Agency, and UX site plan, 25 November 2026; Riviera Maya News, 24 and 25 November 2026 and 17 and 18 January 2026; Eje Central, 14 January 2026; INEGI Census of Population and Housing 2020. Company figures are the company’s own and not independently verified.

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