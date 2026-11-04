Salsa Star Jerry Rivera Plays Lima 12 Feb

PERU · CONCERT GUIDE

Key Facts What is happening Salsa singer Jerry Rivera plays Costa 21, Lima, on Friday, 12 February 2027, from 9 p.m.

Why it matters Rivera is a romantic salsa star, and the date falls two days before Valentine’s Day.

The numbers S/142 to S/330 (about US$41 to US$95), fee included, central bank rate 3.46.

Who is who Teleticket is the official seller, and Concerts Sports AEI10 is the organiser.

What to watch No opener or doors time yet; sales are online only, with a virtual queue.

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

What it means for you No US visa under 90 days; passport valid six months; buy only on Teleticket.

A Puerto Rican salsa star returns to Lima in February, and tickets are on sale now. The date, venue and seller are all listed on the official ticket page.

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Salsa singer Jerry Rivera plays Costa 21 in Lima on Friday, 12 February 2027. Teleticket, the official seller, says the show may begin at 9 p.m. local time.

Rivera is a Puerto Rican singer known for romantic salsa, a smooth style built on love songs and a danceable beat. For US fans, the Jerry Rivera Lima concert means a passport, a flight and some planning for late night transport.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Why This Show Matters to US Fans

Puerto Rico is a US territory, and its people are US citizens, so Rivera’s career sits close to American Latino audiences. Salsa romántica has long drawn large crowds in Latino communities across the United States.

The organiser’s text calls Rivera one of the biggest names in salsa and promises a night of nostalgia and rhythm. It names five hits: “Amores como el nuestro”, “Qué hay de malo”, “Cara de niño”, “Casi un hechizo” and “Cuenta conmigo”.

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The show falls on Friday, 12 February 2027, two days before Valentine’s Day on Sunday, 14 February 2027. The organiser describes it as a single night in Lima, so there is no second date to fall back on.

Schedule and Start Time

Teleticket lists one Lima show, on Friday, 12 February 2027, at Costa 21 in the San Miguel district. Its event page says the show may begin at 9 p.m. and last about two hours.

Lima keeps the same clock all year and does not change for daylight saving time. In February the United States is on standard time, so 9 p.m. in Lima is 9 p.m. in New York.

That start is 8 p.m. in Chicago and 6 p.m. in Los Angeles on the night of the show. Teleticket words it as the time the event may begin, so treat 9 p.m. as a guide.

No opening act, doors time or set length has been published for the Jerry Rivera Lima concert. Teleticket also says entry after the time printed on the ticket is subject to the organiser’s rules.

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How to Buy Tickets Safely

Teleticket is the official seller for the Lima show, and it sells tickets only on its website. Each customer may buy at most six tickets.

A presale on 22 and 23 October gave 15% off with Interbank, a Peruvian bank, on 5,700 tickets. General sale began on Saturday, 24 October and runs until the show or until each zone sells out.

These are the general sale prices on the Teleticket page, with the service fee included. They are listed below in soles and in US dollars.

Platinum, numbered seats: S/330 (about US$95)

VIP, numbered seats: S/259 (about US$75)

General: S/142 (about US$41)

Conversions use 3.46 soles per US dollar, the interbank rate of Peru’s central bank on 2 November (100 soles is about US$29). A US card may add a foreign transaction fee on top of the ticket price.

Sales use a virtual queue, where fans wait online and receive a random place in line when sales open. Teleticket also warns that its seat map is only a reference and may change for technical or logistical reasons.

The organiser recommends the show for adults aged 18 and over, and children aged five and older may enter with an adult. Both need a ticket for the same zone and must sit together.

Teleticket says it takes no responsibility for tickets bought outside its official channels, so skip resellers and social media sellers. Keep the confirmation email, because the e-ticket can be downloaded from two days before the show.

Getting to Costa 21

Costa 21 is a concert venue on the Costa Verde, the coastal road below Lima’s cliffs, in the San Miguel district. Teleticket gives its address as Costa Verde s/n, San Miguel, with no street number.

Teleticket says you must show a ticket or e-ticket to enter, and it states that re-entry is not allowed. No access plan, parking arrangement or shuttle service has been published for this night.

Lima’s Jorge Chávez International Airport is in neighbouring Callao, so allow extra time to cross the city to your hotel. Ask your hotel to arrange a taxi back after the show, and save its address on your phone.

The State Department advises app-based or pre-arranged taxis, because travellers have been robbed or assaulted after hailing unknown taxis on the street. It also says the risk of crime increases at night.

Safety and Costs for Visitors

The State Department says US citizens need no tourist visa for stays of 90 days or less in Peru. Officials set the permitted stay on arrival, and overstays bring fines that must be paid before departure.

Your passport must be valid for at least six months after you enter Peru and have one blank page. Make sure immigration records your entry, because a missing record can block your exit.

The State Department rates Peru Level 2, exercise increased caution, because of crime, civil unrest and the risk of kidnapping. Its advisory page showed a May 2025 issue date when it was read on 4 November 2026.

It says petty theft, muggings and carjackings are common, sometimes in daylight, and that demonstrations can shut roads without warning. Lima and Callao are not on its list of areas to avoid.

Peru’s medical emergency number is 113 and the national police number is 105. Tap water is unsafe to drink in many areas, so choose sealed bottled water.

The ticket is the main fixed cost, from about US$41 to US$95 including the Teleticket fee. No price for flights, hotels or taxis in February 2027 was confirmed for this guide.

The State Department says most private hospitals ask for payment in advance, and it recommends travel insurance. It also says you must declare cash above US$10,000 when you enter or leave Peru.

What It Means for You

For a US fan, the Jerry Rivera Lima concert is a chance to hear a Puerto Rican salsa classic in South America. It also means a long flight, a passport check and a late night in a large city.

Buy only through Teleticket, and check its event page before you book flights. That page is the first place where a change of date, time or venue should appear.

Budget for a ticket priced in soles, a possible card fee and a taxi back after the show. Check the State Department advice again shortly before you fly, because advisories can change.

What Is Not Known

The doors time, the opening act, the guest list and the length of the set have not been published. Teleticket says only that the show may begin at 9 p.m.

Live availability by zone was not visible when this guide was written, so any zone may already be sold out. Access rules, parking and the list of banned items for this show are also unpublished.

Prices on the Teleticket page can change, and the presale prices have ended. The State Department advisory shows a May 2025 date, so check it for newer advice before you fly.

Connected Coverage

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Jerry Rivera concert in Lima?

It is on Friday, 12 February 2027, at Costa 21 in San Miguel. Teleticket says it may begin at 9 p.m., which is also 9 p.m. US Eastern.

Where can I buy official tickets?

Teleticket is the official online seller. General prices run from S/142 to S/330 (about US$41 to US$95), and buying from strangers risks fake tickets.

Do US citizens need a visa to go to Lima?

No visa is needed for tourist stays under 90 days, the State Department says. Your passport must be valid for six months from your entry date.

How do I get to Costa 21?

Costa 21 is on the Costa Verde in San Miguel. Taxis booked by app or through your hotel are the simplest option, and no shuttle plan has been published.

Sources: Teleticket, Jerry Rivera en Lima event page; Teleticket, event calendar; US State Department, Peru travel advisory; US State Department, Peru country information; Central Reserve Bank of Peru, interbank exchange rate