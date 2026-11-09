US Oil Imports From Venezuela Peak in July

Energy: Venezuela

Published Monday, 9 November, 6:36 a.m. ET (7:36 a.m. Caracas) · Source: US Energy Information Administration (EIA)

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Energy story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. July imports. US imports of Venezuelan crude averaged 701,000 barrels a day in July 2026, the most since May 2017.

Since then. Imports eased to 655,000 barrels a day in August; they started the year near 200,000.

Why. Strong refinery demand and eased US restrictions on Venezuelan oil, the EIA says; Venezuela has sent none to China this year.

Next. The EIA’s next weekly import figures show whether late-October cargoes arrived.

This story is part of our coverage of the venezuela us tensions. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Venezuela Protest Camp Ends After 10 Months

In plain English The United States buys more oil from Venezuela than at any time in nine years. The US government’s own energy statisticians say the cause is hungry refineries on the Gulf of Mexico coast and fewer US restrictions on Venezuelan oil.

Venezuela is quietly becoming one of America’s main oil suppliers again, and the numbers now say so. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA), the federal government’s energy statistics agency, reported on Friday, 6 November that US crude imports from Venezuela averaged 701,000 barrels a day in July, the most since May 2017.

That is a sharp turn in a Venezuela US tensions story that is usually told in sanctions and threats. Imports slipped to 655,000 barrels a day in August, but they began 2026 at only about 200,000.

Why Gulf Coast Refiners Want It

The EIA gives two reasons. US refineries have strong demand for crude because global refining margins, the profit on turning oil into fuel, are high, and Washington has eased its restrictions on buying Venezuelan oil.

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Geography helps too. Many refineries on the Gulf Coast, which the agency calls PADD 3, are built to process heavy, sulphur-rich crude of the kind Venezuela exports.

Kpler, a commodities data firm, adds that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf shipping chokepoint, in April cut off crude and heavy fuel oil from the Middle East to the US. It said Venezuela passed Saudi Arabia and Mexico in May to become the second-largest crude supplier to the US after Canada.

The same firm put Venezuela at 10% of total US crude imports, against 2% a year earlier. That is Kpler’s estimate, not an EIA figure.

Refineries on the Texas Gulf Coast near Texas City seen from Galveston Bay in July 2022. File photo; it does not show Venezuelan oil. Photo: Jumpingmpjopa / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

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From Sanctions to Gulf Coast Cargoes

US imports from Venezuela stopped shortly after Washington sanctioned the state oil company, Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), in January 2019. In November 2022 the Treasury Department’s sanctions office let Chevron, the US oil major, resume exports from its Venezuelan joint ventures, and shipments restarted in January 2023.

The EIA says the US government eased restrictions on PDVSA after the capture of President Nicolás Maduro in January 2026. It adds that Venezuela has sent no crude to China this year, after sending most of its exports there in 2025, so the United States is now its largest single destination.

Live Market Intelligence Commodities — Live Market Board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Commodities — Live Market Board Brent crude · benchmark 94.32

-4.07% L 92.80 day range H 98.42 +47.24% over 12 months Market breadth · 14 names 64% advancing 9 ▲ advancing 5 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Gold 4,126 +1.26% Silver 52.66 +1.64% Copper 6.35 +2.07% Iron ore 161.91 · WTI crude 87.73 -3.41% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume GOLD 4,126 +1.26% +0.10% 4,075 4,143 4,063 103,454 SILVER 52.66 +1.64% +4.94% 51.80 53.47 51.42 27,360 BRENT 94.32 -4.07% +47.24% 98.32 98.42 92.80 23,358 WTI 87.73 -3.41% +45.90% 90.83 91.42 86.19 159,409 COPPER 6.35 +2.07% +24.77% 6.22 6.36 6.24 26,762 LITHIUM 60.99 +0.13% -2.17% 60.91 61.00 60.30 53,026 IRON ORE 161.91 — +55.73% 161.91 161.91 1 SOY 1,189 +0.00% +6.54% 1,189 1,203 1,189 59,969 CORN 438.75 -0.62% +2.09% 441.50 443.75 438.50 89,439 WHEAT 588.75 -0.42% +9.89% 591.25 594.00 586.25 50,767 COFFEE 277.70 -0.82% -33.04% 280.00 280.60 275.15 13,607 SUGAR 18.39 +0.82% +29.51% 18.24 18.43 18.18 31,437 COCOA 5,134 -0.41% -15.86% 5,155 5,343 5,096 12,444 ORANGE JUICE 144.30 +8.46% -20.58% 133.05 146.70 137.75 502 COTTON 79.18 +0.09% +23.12% 79.11 78.38 77.73 8,105 BEEF 218.35 +2.01% -4.46% 214.05 218.95 214.70 12,743 CATTLE 330.20 +2.44% -1.62% 322.33 330.63 323.88 878 USD/BRL 5.52 +0.24% +3.53% 5.51 5.52 5.49 — Largest moves today ORANGE JUICE

144.30

+8.46% BRENT

94.32

-4.07% WTI

87.73

-3.41% CATTLE

330.20

+2.44% COPPER

6.35

+2.07% BEEF

218.35

+2.01% SILVER

52.66

+1.64% GOLD

4,126

+1.26% The session read The Brent crude eased 4.07%, with breadth positive — 9 of 14 names higher. ORANGE JUICE led, while WTI lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 9 Nov 2026 China’s Trade Surplus and Latin American Exporters Read →

What It Means for US Readers

For drivers, the effect is indirect. Kpler says heavy grades like Venezuela’s feed refinery coking units, plants that turn heavy residue into fuels, but no pump-price effect has been measured.

For investors, the winners are Gulf Coast refiners with cheap access to heavy oil. The risk is that supply is political: our earlier report on October shipments falling more than 25% shows how quickly flows can shift.

What Is Not Known

The EIA gives no reason for August’s drop from 701,000 to 655,000 barrels a day. The EIA’s monthly figures for September are due on 30 November; a reading above 701,000 barrels a day would confirm a new high.

Weekly import numbers are preliminary and differ from the monthly series. If late cargoes land, the weekly data should show a rebound; if not, the July peak may stand for a while.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much Venezuelan oil did the US import in July 2026?

US imports of Venezuelan crude averaged 701,000 barrels a day in July, the most since May 2017, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). Imports eased to 655,000 barrels a day in August.

Why are US imports from Venezuela rising?

The EIA cites strong refinery demand, high global refining margins and eased US restrictions on buying Venezuelan oil. Many Gulf Coast refineries are built to process heavy, sulphur-rich crude like Venezuela’s.