Iran Airspace Closure Odds Fall to 20%
IRAN · AVIATION · PREDICTION MARKETS
Key Facts
- Prediction markets Polymarket, a crypto-based market: 19.5% by 31 December, down 7.5 points in 24 hours and 15.5 in seven days (10 November, 5:25 a.m. ET).
- Trigger No single cause was reported for the fall.
- What it measures A “Yes” needs Iran itself to suspend commercial flights across all of its airspace.
- What counts next Europe’s air-safety advice to avoid Iran’s sky runs to Monday 16 November.
- Volume About US$11.3 million traded in all; about US$54,000 in the past 24 hours.
Traders now see a smaller risk that Iran shuts its own sky to all commercial flights this year. On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, a “Yes” on a closure by 31 December now costs about 19.5 cents, down from about 35 cents a week ago.
It matters to US readers because a closed Iranian sky would push flights between Europe and Asia onto longer routes. That touches airfares, oil prices and the safety of US forces and allies around the Gulf.
In Plain English
General closure: Iran announcing that commercial flights may not use its airspace at all, rather than closing one corridor.
Polymarket price: 19.5% means traders pay about 19.5 cents for a share that pays US$1 if the closure happens. It is a bet, not a forecast by this newsroom.
Tehran FIR: the block of sky over Iran that Tehran’s air traffic service controls.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket asks whether Iran will start a general closure of its airspace by a set date. Its rules say the closure must apply generally to all of Iran or the Tehran FIR, and that limited cancellations, delays or partial closures do not count.
The rules cite two qualifying examples: the total closure of 28 February 2026 and the January 2026 closure that allowed only flights with express government permission.
- 31 December: 19.5% “Yes”, down 7.5 points in 24 hours and 15.5 points in seven days; about US$31,900 traded in 24 hours.
- 30 November: 11.5% “Yes”, down 1.0 point in 24 hours and 12.0 points in seven days; about US$22,200 traded in 24 hours.
About US$11.3 million has traded on the question in all, and about US$54,000 in the past 24 hours. Kalshi, the exchange regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), lists no matching Iran airspace contract, so the prices here come from Polymarket alone.
Read on 10 November 2026, 5:25 a.m. ET. These are bets, not polls, and a price can reverse within hours.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Why the Odds Moved
We found no single reported event that explains the fall, and we do not claim one. The price fell 7.5 points in the last 24 hours and 15.5 over the week.
On 4 November we reported a steep fall in the closer 30 November line. The 31 December line has since followed it down.
The sky over Iran is already restricted in practice. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the bloc’s air-safety regulator, advises airlines against operating in the Tehran FIR, in a bulletin valid until 16 November 2026 unless reviewed earlier.
That advice is not an Iranian closure order. Polymarket pays out only if Iran itself announces a general closure.
Live Market IntelligenceCrypto — Live Market Board
Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence
Crypto — Live Market Board
-1.41%
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|BTC
|74,165
|-1.41%
|-30.03%
|75,223
|75,317
|74,097
|21,268,365,312
|ETH
|2,086
|-2.13%
|-41.55%
|2,131
|2,133
|2,086
|9,537,392,640
|SOL
|84.58
|-2.28%
|-49.47%
|86.55
|86.66
|84.34
|2,210,100,736
|XRP
|1.08
|-1.84%
|-57.38%
|1.10
|1.10
|1.08
|2,220,164,608
|BNB
|685.66
|-0.64%
|-30.88%
|690.08
|691.37
|685.66
|1,290,981,760
|ADA
|0.18
|+0.38%
|-70.01%
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|171,735,136
|DOGE
|0.07
|-0.82%
|-61.87%
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|365,804,288
|AVAX
|8.30
|-3.86%
|-54.34%
|8.63
|8.73
|8.27
|586,514,688
|LINK
|10.45
|-1.76%
|-36.09%
|10.64
|10.66
|10.42
|222,064,320
|DOT
|0.86
|+0.02%
|-73.78%
|0.85
|0.86
|0.85
|56,666,288
|LTC
|51.13
|-0.34%
|-50.93%
|51.30
|51.57
|50.97
|177,343,552
|BCH
|236.22
|-0.84%
|-54.35%
|238.23
|239.91
|234.43
|195,290,640
|TRX
|0.32
|+0.28%
|+7.41%
|0.32
|0.32
|0.32
|296,214,880
|XLM
|0.15
|-1.11%
|-51.58%
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|95,832,392
|HBAR
|0.07
|-0.28%
|-65.68%
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|47,115,744
|NEAR
|3.62
|+0.12%
|+29.99%
|3.62
|3.65
|3.57
|461,141,088
|ATOM
|1.38
|+1.09%
|-55.50%
|1.37
|1.39
|1.36
|26,882,864
|AAVE
|124.60
|-5.15%
|-45.39%
|131.36
|132.15
|124.29
|213,236,976
124.60
-5.15%
8.30
-3.86%
84.58
-2.28%
2,086
-2.13%
1.08
-1.84%
10.45
-1.76%
74,165
-1.41%
0.15
-1.11%
What It Means for US Readers
A lower price may mean traders see less risk of a sudden escalation, though that is an interpretation.
Fuel costs reach US drivers and airlines through the oil price, which Gulf tension feeds. Shipping risk in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway at the mouth of the Gulf, matters as much as airspace, so a calmer market does not promise cheaper fuel.
For policy, watch the next EASA review before 16 November. A renewed warning would show that regulators still see danger regardless of what traders price in.
What It Means for Latin America and Africa
Brazil and Nigeria export crude oil, so their budgets and currencies react when Gulf tension moves the oil price. We have no reported evidence that this particular market has moved any local asset.
We have seen no airline statement on how an Iranian closure would affect routes from Africa or Latin America, and we do not claim an impact.
What Is Not Known
We do not know what moved the price this week, and we did not find a reported Iranian plan to close the sky. We also do not know whether EASA will extend its advice beyond 16 November.
Trading on the 31 December line is light, with about US$31,900 changing hands in 24 hours, so a few large bets can move the price. Treat the level as a signal of mood, not a measured probability.
Earlier coverage: Iran airspace odds on 4 November, ceasefire odds on 3 November and US-Iran meeting odds on 9 November. See also our Prediction Markets hub.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are Iran airspace closure odds?
They are prices on Polymarket for whether Iran will suspend all commercial flights over its territory by a set date. On 10 November the 31 December price was 19.5%.
Why did the odds fall?
No single cause was reported. The price drifted lower over a week, down 15.5 points, with no cause reported.
Does a low price mean no closure?
No. A price is a bet, not a forecast. A 19.5% price still means traders see roughly a one-in-five chance.
Is Iran’s airspace open to airlines now?
Europe’s air-safety agency still tells airlines not to fly in Iran’s airspace, in a bulletin valid until 16 November 2026. That is advice, not an Iranian closure.
Is Polymarket regulated?
Polymarket is a crypto-based prediction market. Kalshi is regulated in the US by the CFTC but lists no matching contract.
Sources: Polymarket and Kalshi public market data (read 10 November 2026, 5:25 a.m. ET); European Union Aviation Safety Agency conflict zone bulletin CZIB-2026-04-R2 (easa.europa.eu).
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error