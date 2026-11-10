Iran Airspace Closure Odds Fall to 20%

IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL5.54▲ 0.66% USD/MXN18.51▼ 0.15% USD/CLP969.06▲ 0.19% USD/COP3,269▲ 4.77% USD/PEN3.41— 0.00% USD/ARS1,545▼ 0.02% USD/UYU40.45▲ 0.35% USD/PYG6,450▲ 1.45% USD/BOB11.74▼ 0.59% USD/DOP60.45▲ 2.39% USD/CRC446.56▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ7.64▼ 0.05% USD/HNL26.89▲ 0.02% USD/NIO36.62▲ 2.53% USD/VES897.02▲ 0.07% USD/PAB1.00— 0.00% USD/BZD2.00— 0.00% USD/JMD157.79▲ 2.42% USD/TTD6.72▼ 0.03% EUR/BRL6.22▲ 1.42% BRENT 90.50 ▼ 2.24% WTI 85.23 ▼ 1.87% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▼ 0.40% GOLD 4,083 ▼ 0.76% SILVER 52.38 ▼ 0.36% SOY 1,192 ▲ 0.85% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.57% WHEAT 588.75 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 268.10 ▼ 2.01% SUGAR 18.21 — 0.00% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 82.47 ▲ 4.68% COCOA 4,919 ▼ 1.70% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 328.83 ▲ 2.02% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81% IBOV 172,236.05 ▲ 2.22% IPC MEX 71,866.30 ▲ 0.66% MERVAL 2,848,945 — — USD/BRL 5.55 ▲ 0.69% USD/MXN 18.50 ▼ 0.17% USD/CLP 968.46 ▲ 0.13% USD/COP 3,269 ▲ 4.77% USD/PEN 3.41 ▲ 0.00% USD/ARS 1,545 ▼ 0.02% USD/UYU 40.45 ▲ 0.35% USD/PYG 6,450 ▲ 1.45% USD/BOB 11.74 ▼ 0.59% USD/DOP 60.45 ▲ 2.39% USD/CRC 446.56 ▼ 0.38% USD/GTQ 7.64 ▼ 0.05% USD/HNL 26.89 ▲ 0.02% USD/NIO 36.62 ▲ 2.53% USD/VES 897.02 ▲ 0.07% USD/PAB 1.00 — 0.00% USD/BZD 2.00 — 0.00% USD/JMD 157.79 ▲ 2.42% USD/TTD 6.72 ▲ 2.10% EUR/BRL 6.22 ▲ 1.48% BRENT 90.50 ▼ 2.24% WTI 85.23 ▼ 1.87% IRON ORE 161.91 — — COPPER 6.30 ▼ 0.40% GOLD 4,083 ▼ 0.76% SILVER 52.38 ▼ 0.36% SOY 1,192 ▲ 0.85% CORN 441.75 ▲ 0.57% WHEAT 588.75 ▲ 0.13% COFFEE 268.10 ▼ 2.01% SUGAR 18.21 — 0.00% ORANGE JUICE 143.50 ▲ 7.85% COTTON 82.47 ▲ 4.68% COCOA 4,919 ▼ 1.70% BEEF 216.33 ▲ 1.06% CATTLE 328.83 ▲ 2.02% LITHIUM 61.35 ▲ 0.72% PETR4 45.19 ▼ 0.24% VALE3 66.11 ▲ 3.23% ITUB4 41.72 ▲ 2.94% BBDC4 14.68 ▲ 3.38% ABEV3 15.61 ▲ 0.84% BBAS3 17.02 ▼ 0.64% B3SA3 14.85 ▲ 3.20% WEGE3 50.74 ▲ 5.29% PRIO3 59.39 ▼ 1.80% SUZB3 54.20 ▲ 1.50% RENT3 30.83 ▲ 1.78% AZZA3 15.12 ▲ 2.44% CSAN3 2.77 — 0.00% RAIZ4 24.40 ▼ 12.86% PCAR3 2.43 ▲ 1.25% GMAT3 3.83 ▲ 0.79% PSSA3 45.65 ▲ 2.93% CVCB3 0.87 ▲ 3.57% POSI3 3.03 ▼ 1.94% SLCE3 17.30 ▲ 4.15% NATU3 5.71 ▲ 10.44% BRKM5 3.02 ▼ 5.63% RANI3 8.76 ▲ 3.44% CSNA3 4.49 ▲ 1.81%
since 2009
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
Prediction Markets World

Iran Airspace Closure Odds Fall to 20%

By · · 5 min read
Drivers queue at a petrol station in Tehran, Iran (file photo)

IRAN · AVIATION · PREDICTION MARKETS

Key Facts

  • Prediction markets Polymarket, a crypto-based market: 19.5% by 31 December, down 7.5 points in 24 hours and 15.5 in seven days (10 November, 5:25 a.m. ET).
  • Trigger No single cause was reported for the fall.
  • What it measures A “Yes” needs Iran itself to suspend commercial flights across all of its airspace.
  • What counts next Europe’s air-safety advice to avoid Iran’s sky runs to Monday 16 November.
  • Volume About US$11.3 million traded in all; about US$54,000 in the past 24 hours.

Traders now see a smaller risk that Iran shuts its own sky to all commercial flights this year. On Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, a “Yes” on a closure by 31 December now costs about 19.5 cents, down from about 35 cents a week ago.

Free daily brief — no card needed
Get every Prediction Markets story in one morning email
We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1.

It matters to US readers because a closed Iranian sky would push flights between Europe and Asia onto longer routes. That touches airfares, oil prices and the safety of US forces and allies around the Gulf.

In Plain English

General closure: Iran announcing that commercial flights may not use its airspace at all, rather than closing one corridor.

Polymarket price: 19.5% means traders pay about 19.5 cents for a share that pays US$1 if the closure happens. It is a bet, not a forecast by this newsroom.

Tehran FIR: the block of sky over Iran that Tehran’s air traffic service controls.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket asks whether Iran will start a general closure of its airspace by a set date. Its rules say the closure must apply generally to all of Iran or the Tehran FIR, and that limited cancellations, delays or partial closures do not count.

The rules cite two qualifying examples: the total closure of 28 February 2026 and the January 2026 closure that allowed only flights with express government permission.

  • 31 December: 19.5% “Yes”, down 7.5 points in 24 hours and 15.5 points in seven days; about US$31,900 traded in 24 hours.
  • 30 November: 11.5% “Yes”, down 1.0 point in 24 hours and 12.0 points in seven days; about US$22,200 traded in 24 hours.

About US$11.3 million has traded on the question in all, and about US$54,000 in the past 24 hours. Kalshi, the exchange regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), lists no matching Iran airspace contract, so the prices here come from Polymarket alone.

Read on 10 November 2026, 5:25 a.m. ET. These are bets, not polls, and a price can reverse within hours.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Milad Tower and the Tehran skyline
File photo: the Milad Tower in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

Why the Odds Moved

We found no single reported event that explains the fall, and we do not claim one. The price fell 7.5 points in the last 24 hours and 15.5 over the week.

On 4 November we reported a steep fall in the closer 30 November line. The 31 December line has since followed it down.

The sky over Iran is already restricted in practice. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the bloc’s air-safety regulator, advises airlines against operating in the Tehran FIR, in a bulletin valid until 16 November 2026 unless reviewed earlier.

That advice is not an Iranian closure order. Polymarket pays out only if Iran itself announces a general closure.

Live Market IntelligenceCrypto — Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Crypto — Live Market Board

Digital assets
Nov 10, 2026 · 09:39

Bitcoin · benchmark
74,165
-1.41%
L 74,097day rangeH 75,317

-30.03% over 12 months

Market breadth · 17 names
29% advancing

5 ▲ advancing12 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs
Ethereum
2,086
-2.13%

Solana
84.58
-2.28%

Gold
4,083
-0.76%

USD / BRL
5.55
+0.69%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
BTC 74,165 -1.41% -30.03% 75,223 75,317 74,097 21,268,365,312
ETH 2,086 -2.13% -41.55% 2,131 2,133 2,086 9,537,392,640
SOL 84.58 -2.28% -49.47% 86.55 86.66 84.34 2,210,100,736
XRP 1.08 -1.84% -57.38% 1.10 1.10 1.08 2,220,164,608
BNB 685.66 -0.64% -30.88% 690.08 691.37 685.66 1,290,981,760
ADA 0.18 +0.38% -70.01% 0.18 0.18 0.18 171,735,136
DOGE 0.07 -0.82% -61.87% 0.07 0.07 0.07 365,804,288
AVAX 8.30 -3.86% -54.34% 8.63 8.73 8.27 586,514,688
LINK 10.45 -1.76% -36.09% 10.64 10.66 10.42 222,064,320
DOT 0.86 +0.02% -73.78% 0.85 0.86 0.85 56,666,288
LTC 51.13 -0.34% -50.93% 51.30 51.57 50.97 177,343,552
BCH 236.22 -0.84% -54.35% 238.23 239.91 234.43 195,290,640
TRX 0.32 +0.28% +7.41% 0.32 0.32 0.32 296,214,880
XLM 0.15 -1.11% -51.58% 0.15 0.15 0.15 95,832,392
HBAR 0.07 -0.28% -65.68% 0.07 0.07 0.07 47,115,744
NEAR 3.62 +0.12% +29.99% 3.62 3.65 3.57 461,141,088
ATOM 1.38 +1.09% -55.50% 1.37 1.39 1.36 26,882,864
AAVE 124.60 -5.15% -45.39% 131.36 132.15 124.29 213,236,976

Largest moves today
AAVE
124.60
-5.15%
AVAX
8.30
-3.86%
SOL
84.58
-2.28%
ETH
2,086
-2.13%
XRP
1.08
-1.84%
LINK
10.45
-1.76%
BTC
74,165
-1.41%
XLM
0.15
-1.11%

The session read
The Bitcoin eased 1.41%, with breadth negative — 5 of 17 names higher. ATOM led, while AAVE lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 10 Nov 2026
Is Crypto Adoption Growing in Latin America?

Read →

What It Means for US Readers

A lower price may mean traders see less risk of a sudden escalation, though that is an interpretation.

Fuel costs reach US drivers and airlines through the oil price, which Gulf tension feeds. Shipping risk in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway at the mouth of the Gulf, matters as much as airspace, so a calmer market does not promise cheaper fuel.

For policy, watch the next EASA review before 16 November. A renewed warning would show that regulators still see danger regardless of what traders price in.

What It Means for Latin America and Africa

Brazil and Nigeria export crude oil, so their budgets and currencies react when Gulf tension moves the oil price. We have no reported evidence that this particular market has moved any local asset.

We have seen no airline statement on how an Iranian closure would affect routes from Africa or Latin America, and we do not claim an impact.

What Is Not Known

We do not know what moved the price this week, and we did not find a reported Iranian plan to close the sky. We also do not know whether EASA will extend its advice beyond 16 November.

Trading on the 31 December line is light, with about US$31,900 changing hands in 24 hours, so a few large bets can move the price. Treat the level as a signal of mood, not a measured probability.

Earlier coverage: Iran airspace odds on 4 November, ceasefire odds on 3 November and US-Iran meeting odds on 9 November. See also our Prediction Markets hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Iran airspace closure odds?

They are prices on Polymarket for whether Iran will suspend all commercial flights over its territory by a set date. On 10 November the 31 December price was 19.5%.

Why did the odds fall?

No single cause was reported. The price drifted lower over a week, down 15.5 points, with no cause reported.

Does a low price mean no closure?

No. A price is a bet, not a forecast. A 19.5% price still means traders see roughly a one-in-five chance.

Is Iran’s airspace open to airlines now?

Europe’s air-safety agency still tells airlines not to fly in Iran’s airspace, in a bulletin valid until 16 November 2026. That is advice, not an Iranian closure.

Is Polymarket regulated?

Polymarket is a crypto-based prediction market. Kalshi is regulated in the US by the CFTC but lists no matching contract.

Sources: Polymarket and Kalshi public market data (read 10 November 2026, 5:25 a.m. ET); European Union Aviation Safety Agency conflict zone bulletin CZIB-2026-04-R2 (easa.europa.eu).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

Free · Any country in the world · Prediction markets
Want prediction market reports on your country?
Pick any country in the world. Your report arrives the moment you confirm, then every Sunday: what the markets say about elections, currencies and policy there, with volumes and plain-English explanations.
Free. We first send you an email to confirm your address, and nothing else arrives until you click its link. You then get your country report right after you confirm, then every Sunday and our free daily briefing for your region. Unsubscribe with one click at any time; see our privacy policy.

The LatAm Brief

One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life.

Yesterday’s subject line: “Exxon takes a first step back to Venezuela”

Free. We send a confirmation link first — nothing arrives until you click it. Unsubscribe with one click in any edition. If you stop opening us for 30 days we stop sending by ourselves, as we assume the interest is no longer there. See our privacy policy. We never share your email.

The Rio Times · Power Map
See who really holds power in Latin America
Click to open the Power Map
airspace closure aviation Gulf Iran Iran airspace Iran war Middle East Polymarket prediction markets Tehran

Brazil runoff date: Sunday, October 25, poll closing times and when results start · Brazil runoff polls: Flávio 51%, Lula 49% · Kalshi and Polymarket odds

Rotate for Best Experience

This report is optimized for landscape viewing. Rotate your phone for the full experience.