Development Bank Backs Return to Venezuela

Venezuela: Economy

Published Friday, 13 November, 6:27 p.m. ET (7:27 p.m. Caracas) · Source: Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) statement

The Inter-American Development Bank, the main development lender to Latin America, voted unanimously to start working in Venezuela again. It is a first step, not a loan.

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Key Facts —What happened. The IDB board of executive directors unanimously approved a Country Action Note for Venezuela on Friday, 13 November 2026. —What it is. A temporary framework for technical help, institution building and private-sector support, not a loan. —Why now. The bank has not operated in Venezuela since 2019, when its relations with the country were frozen. —Next. No date for new lending has been announced, and the bank did not disclose the time of the vote.

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In plain English The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) is a Washington-based bank owned by countries of the Americas that lends to Latin American governments. It stopped working in Venezuela in 2019, and a country action note is a short, transitional version of a country strategy. This vote lets it begin again, but only with advice and small private-sector deals for now.

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A Bank Opens the Door to Venezuela

Seven years after it walked away, the Inter-American Development Bank has told Venezuela it is ready to come back. Its board of executive directors, which represents the bank’s member countries, approved a Country Action Note (in Spanish, Nota de Acción País) for Venezuela on Friday, 13 November, and the vote was unanimous.

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The decision matters for readers following Venezuela US tensions, because it shows multilateral lenders moving back into a country that Washington and Caracas have long fought over. The IDB has not operated there since 2019.

The note is a stop-gap. It replaces a country strategy that only covered 2011–2014, and the bank says it will design a full long-term strategy later.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Venezuela ranks 12th of 14 with 29.4 points. Strongest pillar: military means (81); weakest: economic relationships (0). Alignment group: Closer to Beijing. Some pillar data are incomplete for Venezuela; see the index notes. WatchSovereign in selective default; inflation of 252%; public debt at 309% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

What the Roadmap Promises

The note sets two themes that run through everything: keeping the economy stable and managing the risk of natural disasters. On top of those it lists three lines of work.

The first is rebuilding the engines of growth, with an emphasis on repairing the electricity sector and supporting a move toward a market economy. The second is better social services for vulnerable people, including food security.

The third is helping reconstruction after the double earthquake that struck Venezuela in June, under the principle of “building back better”. The bank will send specialist teams to prepare projects and strengthen public agencies.

Its technical help is meant to improve data and diagnoses, back institutional and regulatory reforms, and prepare investments that can actually be financed. IDB Invest, the group’s private-sector arm, will also start working in the country, offering what the bank calls “selective loans and guarantees in key areas”.

Caracas below the Ávila mountain range. File photo. photo. Caracas with the Ávila mountain range behind. Photo: George Miquilena, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Why This Is Not a Loan Yet

The note approves no immediate financing package and does not clear what Venezuela already owes the bank. It is a working framework.

The bank halted new lending to Venezuela in May 2018 because the country had fallen behind on payments. When it formally resumed relations in June, lending stayed blocked until Venezuela deals with that debt.

The IDB’s own rules also bar financing for a country without a current strategy. That gap is what this note starts to fill, though the bank has not said whether it meets the rule.

What It Means for US Readers

The United States is the IDB’s largest shareholder, with about 30% of the votes. A unanimous vote therefore means Washington did not block the reopening, although no breakdown beyond “unanimous” has been reported.

The practical effect is small today, because no money moves. Watch for the next step: any announcement that lending can restart, which would be the first real opening for US companies and investors in Venezuela’s power sector.

What Is Not Known

The time of the vote has not been disclosed, and no member-by-member breakdown has been reported. The size of Venezuela’s overdue debt to the bank is reported with different figures, so we do not quote one.

No timeline for new lending has been announced. We have not seen the full text of the note, so the details above come from the bank’s public statement as relayed by Venezuelan and Colombian press.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the IDB approve for Venezuela?

Its board unanimously approved a Country Action Note on 13 November 2026. It is a temporary framework for technical help and private-sector support, not a loan.

Can Venezuela borrow from the IDB now?

Not yet. The note approves no immediate financing, and new lending has been blocked since 2018 until Venezuela deals with its overdue debt.

Sources: IDB country strategies; IDB Venezuela country office; IDB Group statement of 13 November 2026.