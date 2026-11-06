How to Get Started With Crypto Safely

(Sponsored) This article, supplied by an advertiser, explains how cryptocurrency works and how to get started safely.

File photo: a Bitcoin coin on a laptop keyboard. (Photo: Satheesh Sankaran, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts —Basics. The article explains blockchain, wallets, tokens and smart contracts in plain terms. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Read Without Subscription story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Wallets. Hot wallets are online and convenient, cold wallets are offline and safer. —Safer investing. Research the coin, start small, diversify and use trusted platforms. —Risk. Crypto is not regulated in the traditional sense and prices can swing sharply. —The advertiser’s link. The article points readers to Binance, which supplied it.

Cryptocurrencies have come a long way since their introduction over a decade ago. If they’ve caught your interest, you may feel excited about discovering how to buy cryptocurrency, and which one is the best for your needs and preferences.

Still, you need to take the time to understand all the complex terms and concepts in this market. After all, the responsibility for your money’s security is yours, and without foundational knowledge, you will be prone to emotional decision-making, fall for illegitimate projects, and suffer financial losses.

But don’t worry, in this blog, we walk you through everything you need to know about crypto in 2026. Ready to learn more?

What is cryptocurrency?

The word “cryptocurrency” is composed of two parts. First, it’s crypto, which comes from the Greek words kryptos (which means secret or hidden) and graphein (which means to write).

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In other words, it’s about relying on tech and clever math to ensure things are private and secure. Cryptography uses a pair of keys to secure communication: a public key that encrypts the message, and a private key that decrypts it.

The other part of the word is currency (money). These two words came together as a popular term when the Bitcoin whitepaper was introduced in 2008-2009, during a time when the subprime mortgage crisis had damaged people’s trust in financial institutions.

What makes a cryptocurrency?

Let’s explore the most important concepts you need to know about crypto:

1. Blockchain. This is the backbone of cryptocurrency: an immutable ledger that records all transactions in chronological order.

2. Decentralization. This means there’s no bank, no government, and no intermediary to control crypto.

3. Wallets. It’s a digital safe or vault where you store your cryptocurrency. There are two types of wallets: hot wallets, which are connected to the internet and more convenient but more susceptible to hacking, and cold wallets, which are offline and safer.

4. Tokens. These are actual coins in cryptocurrency, each with its own use cases. Bitcoin is considered a store of value or digital gold, while Ethereum is known as the tech infrastructure powering decentralized applications.

5. Smart contracts. They are built into some cryptocurrencies, serving as digital rules or agreements that execute automatically.

How can you invest in crypto safely?

People invest in crypto just like they invest in stocks, funds, or gold because they seek returns. Some, however, also see crypto as a hedge against inflation.

Since it’s not regulated in the traditional sense, it involves risks, and prices can be highly volatile. Before you buy crypto, it’s imperative to assess your financial goals and your risk tolerance.

— Do your research. It’s important to take the time to learn about the coin, its uses, and who’s behind it.

— Start small. We recommend starting with a small investment and seeing how things go from there. If everything works out well, you can add more later.

— Diversify your portfolio. Holding only one crypto will leave your portfolio susceptible to sector-specific shocks, while missing growth opportunities elsewhere. So, spread your investments around.

— Use trusted platforms. You don’t want to hand your crypto to just anyone, so make sure to opt for a reputable exchange and wallet.

— Beware of scams. If there’s a promise of big returns without risks, that’s a red flag, and you should run the other way.

The bottom line

Cryptocurrencies have transformed the concept of money, and in 2026, they continue to spark interest, especially from institutions. The future of this industry looks promising, but it’s important to remember that the journey won’t be linear, due to changing regulatory frameworks and compliance norms, to name a few.

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes a cryptocurrency?

The article names five concepts: blockchain, decentralization, wallets, tokens and smart contracts.

What is the difference between hot and cold wallets?

Hot wallets are connected to the internet and more convenient but more open to hacking, while cold wallets are offline and safer.

How can I invest in crypto more safely?

The article advises researching the coin, starting small, diversifying, using reputable platforms and watching for promises of big returns without risk.

This is a sponsored article. It was paid for and supplied by an advertiser, and The Rio Times newsroom had no role in writing it. The views expressed are the advertiser’s and do not necessarily reflect the views or position of The Rio Times.