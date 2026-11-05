Trinity Rental Owner on Dubai Car Culture

(Sponsored) This interview, supplied by an advertiser, features Aleksandr Matiashov, owner of the Dubai car rental Trinity Rental.

File photo: a Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato. (Photo: MrWalkr, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Key Facts —Interview. Aleksandr Matiashov, owner of Trinity Rental in Dubai, talks about running a luxury car fleet. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Read Without Subscription story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Maintenance. He says the cars get pre- and post-rental checks and in-house detailing. —Newest car. He names the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato as a recent addition. —Electric cars. He calls EVs fast and fun, but says nothing beats an Italian V12 or a Rolls-Royce interior. —The advertiser’s link. The interview points readers to Trinity Rental, which supplied it.

Today we’re joined by Aleksandr Matiashov, owner of Dubai’s Trinity Rental, among other ventures. Trinity has one of the most interesting and exquisite car collections in Dubai’s hyper-competitive rental market, and we’re here to ask him a few questions.

How did it all start for you?

I’ve had a passion for cars for quite some time. Over the years I’ve managed to collect quite a few of them, and I’ve learned a thing or two about the economics of cars along the way.

Since I’m based in Dubai, I eventually turned a big part of my collection from dust collectors into real business assets. It’s also a way to give people a glimpse of the excitement only a truly amazing car can give.

So that’s how Trinity was born?

Well, that would be an oversimplification (laughs). We’re talking about the whole Trinity Rental fleet.

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That’s a lot of work, especially managing it and making sure the quality of the cars stays top-notch.

Aleks, How do you even maintain them?

Oh, that takes quite a crew. For us, attention to detail isn’t just a catch-all phrase.

It means pre- and post-rental checklists and an in-house detailing team. Sometimes it even means literal background checks on the people who rent a car from Trinity Rental.

If somebody told me that on top of a car fleet Aleksandr Matiashov would own a carwash, have 15 contacts of mechanics and a metric tonne of various high-end car parts in-store I’d laugh… and don’t get me started on tyres.

What’s your favourite car?

From the Trinity Rental collection, I’d say one of the latest fun additions is the Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato. It’s a real blast.

As for my personal all-time favourite, let’s keep that personal.

What do you think about the future of cars? How are EVs competing with you?

EVs are fun. Anyone who thinks otherwise hasn’t accelerated in one.

These are cars that hit 60 mph in 2.5 seconds. Still, I believe nothing compares to the raging heart of an Italian V12 or the excellence of a Rolls-Royce interior.

When it comes to craftsmanship, nothing beats the so-called legacy supercar brands. You can be quicker, of course, but does anyone really want to be quicker while strapped to a jet engine?

What would Aleksandr Matiashov say to the fact that some would consider these cars are examples of opulence and excess?

I’d say they are masterpieces of engineering and design, on both the technical and the style side. If you try to see the idea behind them, they can inspire you, and then all those accusations start to seem unnecessary.

As for EVs, they have already caught up on speed, and they’re not slowing down when it comes to style and class. Time will tell.

We already have an electric Rolls-Royce, the Spectre. But I’m looking forward to seeing emerging brands realise their potential in the world of high-end automobiles.

Aleksandr, which initiatives do you take part in, and which ones matter most to you?

For me personally, education and safety are of the utmost importance. I believe that even with a project like Trinity Car Rental we can do great things for the community, such as our collaboration with Dubai Police.

Okay, you’ve got the cars and the brand. But how does Aleksandr Matiashov’s brand get new customers and people?

Thankfully, Trinity offers dozens of amazing cars, and we’re confident we have one of the best offers on Dubai’s highly competitive car rental market. That’s a given.

Beyond that, we use a range of marketing tools and work every channel to attract customers. And we’re lucky to have amazing clients and guests coming through the Trinity Rental boutique.

Who would you say were the most famous ones?

Fame turns out to be a rather relative thing. For example, we had McLaren’s Lando Norris during the Formula 1 weekend in the UAE.

Apart from the obvious interest in the McLaren lineup, he had fun in our children’s Mercedes-Benz 300 SL replica, which just proves there’s a child inside every man. Max Verstappen came by too and took a Ferrari F8 out for a spin.

But some would say the most popular guest was Andreas Pereira of Brazil’s national football team. He took out the absolutely iconic Brabus 6×6, which is a monster of a car.

Do they get special treatment?

Everyone gets special treatment at Trinity Rental: the cars, the guests, the clients, the staff. In my opinion this project is one of the most special things I could have done, and sharing the beauty of amazing cars is a big part of what makes it all worth it.

What does the future hold for you and Trinity Rental?

If anyone could tell the future, he’d be the king of kings! I believe there’s so much room to grow, because Dubai is one of the world’s fastest-growing cities.

In all my ventures I try to be on the cutting edge. Sometimes that’s literal, like the manufacturing techniques for the jewellery brand I’m working on.

Sometimes it’s my drifting team, or Trinity Rental. Business takes focus and determination in so many ways, and thankfully my passion for these projects helps me stay in the lead.

And one piece of advice from Aleksandr Matiashov for people just starting out on their entrepreneurial journey?

Never present drafts of your projects and ideas. Finish them, and go for it with all your passion.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Aleksandr Matiashov?

He is the owner of Trinity Rental, a luxury car rental in Dubai. He says he also runs other ventures, including a jewellery brand and a drifting team.

How does Trinity Rental look after its cars?

He says the cars go through pre- and post-rental checklists and an in-house detailing team, and that renters can face background checks.

What does he say about electric cars?

He calls EVs fast and fun, but says nothing compares with an Italian V12 or a Rolls-Royce interior, and expects new brands to enter the high-end market.

This is a sponsored article. It was paid for and supplied by an advertiser, and The Rio Times newsroom had no role in writing it. The views expressed are the advertiser’s and do not necessarily reflect the views or position of The Rio Times.