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since 2009
Monday, November 9, 2026
Honduras Latin America

Honduras Urged to Obey Garífuna Sea Ruling

By · · 4 min read
Hillside neighbourhoods and office buildings of Tegucigalpa with the Estadio Nacional football stadium in the foreground
Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital where the government that must carry out the ruling sits, with the Estadio Nacional, the national stadium, below the hillside neighbourhoods. File photo, undated. Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Honduras faces pressure to carry out a ruling by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights, a court of the Organization of American States, a regional organisation of countries in the Americas, in favour of the Garífuna, an Afro-Indigenous people, of the Cayos Cochinos islands. The court found that Honduras violated the community’s rights when it ran the marine reserve around the islands.

For US readers, the case tests whether a Central American government will follow a regional human rights court. The same clash between conservation, tourism and community land claims appears across Latin America.

  • What: a regional court ruled Honduras violated Garífuna rights around the Cayos Cochinos islands.
  • When: judgment dated 20 November 2025, announced on 4 March 2026.
  • Where: Cayos Cochinos, a small island group in Honduras’s Bay Islands department, off the Caribbean coast.
  • Order: consult the community and give it a role in running the reserve.
  • As of 9 November 2026, 06:00 GMT

In plain English: The Garífuna are an Afro-Indigenous people of the Central American Caribbean coast, with African and Caribbean Indigenous ancestry. The Inter-American Court of Human Rights, based in San José, Costa Rica, hears cases against countries that accept its authority, including Honduras.

What the Court Decided

The court held Honduras responsible for violating the community’s rights to collective property, participation, access to information, cultural identity, food, personal integrity and judicial protection. It traced these findings mainly to the lack of prior, free and informed consultation when the archipelago was declared and managed as a protected area.

It also faulted Honduras for adopting fishing rules without consulting the community, and for authorising television productions on the islands from 2006. The judges said complaints about threats and attacks on community members were not investigated with due diligence.

Honduras must now investigate those threats, publish the judgment, pay compensation and legal costs, and change its laws to guarantee consultation. It must also let the community take part in drawing up the management plan for the Cayos Cochinos Marine Natural Monument, the protected area around the islands.

Why the Community Is Waiting

The community was represented before the court by Ofraneh, the Fraternal Black Organisation of Honduras, which has long campaigned for Garífuna land rights. The community’s identity and food supply are tied to the sea around the archipelago, which lies about 20 km off Honduras’s Caribbean coast.

The ruling follows a long dispute over Garífuna land on the north coast. Our earlier report on the Supreme Court’s land dialogue, which community leaders refused, shows how far apart the sides have been.

Cayos Cochinos is a showcase for the tension between conservation and livelihoods. Rules that protect reefs can also limit where and when local people may fish, which is why the court stressed consultation.

What It Means for You

Visitors to the islands should expect the rules on fishing, tourism and filming to be reviewed as the management plan is rewritten. Check current access with licensed local operators before booking.

Tourism and media companies working in protected areas of Honduras should expect consultation with local communities to become a firm requirement. For background on the people involved, see our guide to Honduras culture and the key figures to know.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm whether Honduras has set out a plan or timetable to comply. We found no official Honduran response to the ruling at the time of writing.

More: Honduras news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the Garífuna?

They are an Afro-Indigenous people living along the Caribbean coast of Central America, including Honduras. Their communities hold some of the coast’s most contested land and fishing grounds.

What did the Inter-American Court order Honduras to do?

Honduras must investigate threats, publish the ruling, pay compensation and costs, and guarantee prior consultation. It must also include the community in managing the Cayos Cochinos protected area.

Is Cayos Cochinos open to tourists?

The islands are a protected marine monument visited by tourists, but rules may change as the management plan is revised. Ask a licensed local operator for current access.

Sources: Inter-American Court of Human Rights (corteidh.or.cr), Case of the Garífuna Community of Cayos Cochinos and its Members v. Honduras: judgment dated 20 November 2025 and press release of 4 March 2026.

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This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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Bay Islands Cayos Cochinos Central America Garifuna Honduras indigenous rights Inter-american court of human rights Marine reserve Ofraneh

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