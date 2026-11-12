Honduras Leader Takes Over Investment Panel

The Casa Presidencial in Tegucigalpa, the seat of the Honduran presidency, during a bilateral meeting on 22 March 2026. Photo: US Department of Homeland Security, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Honduran President Nasry Asfura will personally chair the national council that decides how the state teams up with private companies on big projects. The Council of Ministers, the cabinet, approved the change on Tuesday 10 November 2026, and the government announced it on Wednesday 11 November.

The Consejo Superior de Alianza Público-Privada, known as the APP council, is the top body for such partnerships. For US companies eyeing Honduran concessions, the body that structures those deals is now chaired by the president himself.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Business & Economy story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. —Who: President Nasry Asfura takes the chair of the Consejo Superior APP, the public-private partnership council. —What: A decree reactivates the council and changes who sits on it. —When: The Council of Ministers approved it on Tuesday 10 November 2026. —Technical arm: The council’s technical unit for such projects, UTEP-APP, moves into the infrastructure and transport ministry. —Not confirmed: The decree number, its full text and the new membership list.

In Plain English A public-private partnership (APP in Spanish) is a long contract in which a company builds or runs something the state needs, such as a road, port or power plant, and earns its money back over time. The APP council is the top body that decides how such projects are designed before companies bid.

What the Government Said

Roberto Zacapa, the legal adviser to the presidency, announced the change. He described the council as the highest executive and decision-making body for structuring public-private projects.

Zacapa said the president decided to change the council’s membership so that he would chair it. He added that the legal framework for public-private partnerships remains in force.

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What Changes in Practice

The announcement says the UTEP-APP, the council’s technical arm, will become part of the Secretaría de Infraestructura y Transporte (SIT), the infrastructure and transport ministry. The government also says it is preparing reforms to simplify the paperwork for structuring such projects, at national and municipal level.

The same session approved two other decrees, one on environmental protection and one on food security. Decrees of this kind are called PCM decrees in Honduras, short for decrees of the Council of Ministers.

How the Council Got Here

The council was created by decree PCM-064-2019, published in the official gazette on 17 December 2019. That decree closed Coalianza, the earlier agency that promoted public-private projects, and moved its duties to the new council.

Nearly seven years later the council is being revived with the president in the chair. The change places the chair of the body that structures such projects in the presidency.

Why It Matters

No official figure on the value of Honduras’s public-private project pipeline was available for this story, so the size of what the council could decide is unknown. What is clear is who decides: the head of government now chairs the body that structures the deals.

Readers following Honduran policy can compare this with the power shifts in our profile of President Asfura and the electricity tariff freeze he signed. Investors can also read our report on the Honduras IMF staff agreement.

What It Means for You

If you pitch a Honduran road, port, airport or power concession, you should now expect the president’s office to be directly involved at the structuring stage. The exact role the council will play is still to be shown.

Travellers and expats see no direct change. More Honduran stories are on our Honduras news hub.

What Is Not Known

The decree number, its full text and the new list of council members have not been confirmed. We also found no list of projects waiting for the council and no date for its first meeting.

The announcement names no specific project. Whether the reactivation speeds up approvals is therefore untested.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Honduras’s APP council?

It is the Consejo Superior de Alianza Público-Privada, the top body for structuring public-private projects. It was created in 2019 to take over the duties of the former agency Coalianza.

Who chairs the council now?

President Nasry Asfura will chair it. The Council of Ministers approved the change on Tuesday 10 November 2026.

What is a public-private partnership?

It is a long-term contract in which a private company builds or runs public infrastructure and recovers its costs over time. Roads, ports and power plants are typical examples.

Does this approve any new contracts?

The announcement lists no approved contracts. It says only that the legal framework for such partnerships remains in force.

Sources: Government of Honduras, state television portal (tnh.gob.hn), announcement of the Council of Ministers decrees, 11 November 2026; Secretaría de Infraestructura y Transporte, official site; executive decree PCM-064-2019, official gazette, 17 December 2019 (original text not located online).

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