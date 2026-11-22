A commander of Nicaragua’s 1979 revolution has died, and the other eight have met very different fates, from power to exile.

File photo. Managua, Nicaragua. Photo: Jairo Cajina, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

NICARAGUA · BRIEF

One of the nine commanders who toppled Nicaragua’s Somoza family dictatorship in 1979 has died. Víctor Tirado López, aged 86, was mourned on Saturday 21 November 2026 in a statement signed by Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, Nicaragua’s co-presidents.

The statement called him a “legendary figure” of the guerrilla struggles and a “valiente soldado de la patria”, a brave soldier of the homeland. He sat on the nine-member National Directorate of the FSLN, the Sandinista National Liberation Front, Nicaragua’s ruling party.

Key Facts Who. Víctor Tirado López, one of nine Sandinista commanders of the 1979 revolution, aged 86.

What. Mourned on Saturday 21 November 2026 in a statement from Nicaragua’s co-presidents, Ortega and Murillo.

Where. Nicaragua; wake and burial in Managua.

When. Wake Sunday 22 and Monday 23 November; burial Monday afternoon.

As of. Sunday 22 November 2026, 18:00 GMT

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

A commander of Nicaragua’s 1979 revolution has died, and the other eight have met very different fates, from power to exile.

A Nicaraguan government decree records that he was born on 28 January 1940 in Rosario, Sinaloa, in Mexico. Ortega and Murillo sent condolences to his wife, Ana Lorena Rondón, and their sons Carlos, Federico and Andrés.

Murillo said the family decided he will be buried in his commander’s uniform. The wake is on Sunday 22 and Monday 23 November at the Sierras de Paz funeral home in Managua.

File photo, 2016. The old cathedral and the National Palace on the Plaza de la Revolución in Managua. Photo: Martin Thurnherr, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Burial follows on Monday afternoon after a “misa campesina”, a peasant mass. The statement does not give the time, place or cause of death.

Of the nine commanders, Carlos Núñez died in 1990, Tomás Borge in 2012 and Humberto Ortega, Daniel Ortega’s brother, on 30 September 2024, under house arrest after he was declared a traitor. Bayardo Arce and Henry Ruiz were confined or jailed in 2025, Ruiz from March and Arce from July, according to exile media reports.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Luis Carrión was stripped of his nationality and exiled, and Jaime Wheelock has stayed away from politics. Ortega, who shares the presidency with Murillo under a constitutional reform of January 2025, is the only one of the nine still in office.

The US Treasury has sanctioned officials of the Ortega and Murillo government since November 2018, among them Murillo herself. Those sanctions began after the government’s violent response to that year’s protests.

Related coverage: Nicaragua news; how the Ortega system works; Ortega’s election delay to 2027; US deportations to Nicaragua.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were the nine Sandinista commanders?

They formed the collective leadership that took power in 1979 after the fall of the Somoza dictatorship. Their fates since then range from power to exile and death.

How did Tirado López die?

The government’s statement gives no cause or place of death. Its notice covers only the wake, the burial and the family’s wishes.

Sources: Statement of Nicaragua’s co-presidents Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, 21 November 2026; Nicaraguan government decree on Tirado López’s birth; public record of the FSLN National Directorate.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →