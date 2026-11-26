The only account of the toll so far comes from the police, who say a security operation with helicopter support is under way in the area. The police relay the figures from a local council head.

The hills of Kenscoff, above Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Photo: Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Security: Haiti

Haiti’s National Police said that an attack early on Wednesday 25 November 2026 on an informal market at Bongard, in the mountain commune of Kenscoff, left 10 people dead and 7 injured. The police communiqué calls the attackers “terrorist bandits”, in our translation, and does not name any gang.

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The police attribute the figures to Renold Vertus, head of the Bongard communal section’s administrative council, a local elected body known as the Casec. Victims were killed by gunshot and machete blows, the communiqué says.

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Key Facts Who. Haiti’s National Police report civilians killed by attackers they call terrorist bandits; no gang is named.

What. An attack on an informal market left 10 dead and 7 injured, police say.

Where. Bongard, in Kenscoff, a mountain commune above Port-au-Prince.

When. Before dawn on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

As of. Thursday 26 November 2026, GMT.

The only account of the toll so far comes from the police, who say a security operation with helicopter support is under way in the area. The police relay the figures from a local council head.

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Early on Wednesday morning, the police say, armed men reached Bongard, in the Clemenceau area, and attacked people at the market. The communiqué gives no list of victims and no description of the attackers.

The police and the Task Force, a private security team working for the Haitian government, are running an operation in Bongard and Clemenceau with helicopter support, the communiqué says. Its stated aim is “to locate and neutralise the terrorist bandits responsible”, in our translation.

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The police high command also told commanders of specialised units to hunt down, control and subdue the bandits it says are sowing terror around Kenscoff, in our paraphrase. The authorities did not say whether anyone has been detained, and no arrests have been reported.

The record is silent on who carried out the attack. No source names a gang, and we found no response from any armed group.

File photo: hillside homes in the Kenscoff area of Haiti, above Port-au-Prince.

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No source independent of the police and the local council head has confirmed the toll, and the identities of the victims have not been released. We have not speculated on a motive.

The attack came as the police and the Gang Suppression Force, the international force backing Haiti’s police, announced five advanced operating bases. They are planned for Kenscoff, Tabarre, Arcahaie, Gressier and Port-au-Prince.

Kenscoff was hit before, in the August raid on the commune. The United Nations said on 25 August 2026 that, according to news reports, at least 47 people were killed and 22 wounded in a raid on Kenscoff in late August, and that those deaths were not in its quarterly count.

BINUH, the UN’s integrated office in Haiti, counted in that quarterly report at least 1,408 people killed and 656 injured by violence across Haiti from April to June 2026, about 14 per cent fewer casualties than in the first quarter. Carlos Ruiz Massieu, head of BINUH, said: “These figures show that the population continues to bear an unacceptable toll from violence.”

The UN says the Gang Suppression Force has yet to be fully deployed. Earlier raids are covered in our report on police raids beyond Martissant, and the Haiti hub collects the rest.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who carried out the attack at Bongard?

No source has named a gang, and the police have not said who is responsible. We found no statement from any armed group.

Has the toll been independently confirmed?

Not yet. The police communiqué is the only source, and it relays the account of a local council head.

What are the authorities doing in response?

The police and a government security team say they are running a helicopter-supported operation in the area. No arrests have been reported.

Sources: United Nations, UN News, 25 August 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error