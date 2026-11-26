Gold sits 0.6% above its 12-month low and silver 64.2% below its January high as Polymarket prices a 93.5% chance of a December Fed hike.

Gold & Silver — the daily wrap.

Key Facts Gold: US$3,548 an ounce (-0.09%), 0.6% above its 12-month low and 34.3% below its 28 January peak.

US$3,548 an ounce (-0.09%), 0.6% above its 12-month low and 34.3% below its 28 January peak. Silver: US$41.07 an ounce (+0.34%), 64.2% below its 28 January high of US$114.59.

US$41.07 an ounce (+0.34%), 64.2% below its 28 January high of US$114.59. Cause: US growth and inflation beat forecasts, lifting bets on a December US Federal Reserve rate rise.

US growth and inflation beat forecasts, lifting bets on a December US Federal Reserve rate rise. Mixed signals: the dollar and Treasury yields eased, yet gold still slipped.

the dollar and Treasury yields eased, yet gold still slipped. Latin America: Mexico and Peru, major silver producers, earn less per ounce.

Mexico and Peru, major silver producers, earn less per ounce. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a prediction market, prices a 25 basis-point Fed rate rise in December at 93.5% (19:46 ET, 25 November).

Today’s Focus Gold and silver are sitting just above their lowest prices in a year, after a sharp slide. Gold has fallen 12.83% in 20 sessions, while silver is down 23.83% over the same stretch. The cause is a change in what investors expect from US interest rates: the market now prices a rise in December (Polymarket, a prediction market, 19:46 ET, 25 November). Gold and silver pay no interest, so when cash and bonds pay more, holding them costs more in forgone income. That is the pressure squeezing both metals. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. For Latin America, the damage reaches the world’s biggest silver producers and the copper miners whose by-product silver now sells for far less. What matters today. A metal usually seen as a refuge is being sold because interest rates may rise, and Latin American miners and savers are on the receiving end.

01 The session in one read

Gold barely moved on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, slipping -0.09%, but the calm hides a brutal run. It was the second down session in a row, following a week in which gold dropped 5.14% over five sessions.

Silver edged up +0.34%, its first gain after a long skid. Even so, it is 9.72% lower than five sessions ago, and a fall that steep tells you the buyers were absent, not merely cautious.

Think of the two metals as a seesaw with interest rates on the other end. When the expected rate climbs, they sink.

Assessment — A rate-fear selloff, not a panic exit MEDIUM The weight of evidence says investors are repricing the Fed, not abandoning metals, because gold held within 0.6% of its low rather than collapsing through it. Silver, a more volatile cousin, is behaving the same way, with a small rebound on Wednesday after Tuesday’s low. The variable to watch is the market’s odds of a December Fed rate rise.

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02 The board

Gold ended at US$3,548 an ounce and silver at US$41.07 an ounce. Both sit within a whisker of 12-month lows: gold’s was 3,526 on 20 November and silver’s was 40.93 on Tuesday, 24 November.

The gold-tracking fund GLD rose 0.61% on the day, a small mismatch with the metal’s dip. The two measures differ, so we treat the metal’s own move as the guide.

Asset Level Change Gold US$3,548/oz -0.09% Silver US$41.07/oz +0.34%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-25. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 166,684.61 +1.58% L 164,042 day range H 167,105 +6.91% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.82 -1.41% USD / MXN 19.59 +0.95% USD / CLP 1,038 +0.44% USD / COP 3,553 +0.84% USD / ARS 1,602 +0.60% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 166,684.61 +1.58% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 69,438.37 +0.20% S&P IPSA Chile 10,416.21 +0.82% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 166,684.61 +1.58% +6.91% 164,089.81 167,105 164,042 — IPSA 10,416.21 +0.82% — 10,331.15 10,429 10,173 — IPC MEX 69,438.37 +0.20% +12.90% 69,301.41 71,441 69,091 216,850,077 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.82 -1.41% +8.25% 5.91 5.82 5.82 — EUR/BRL 6.39 -1.07% +2.82% 6.46 6.39 6.39 — USD/MXN 19.59 +0.95% +6.57% 19.41 19.60 19.56 — USD/CLP 1,038 +0.44% +11.03% 1,034 1,038 1,038 — USD/COP 3,553 +0.84% -6.56% 3,524 3,684 3,537 — USD/PEN 3.47 -0.37% +2.89% 3.48 3.48 3.47 — USD/ARS 1,602 +0.60% +10.68% 1,593 1,613 1,592 — USD/UYU 40.70 +3.72% +4.14% 39.24 40.72 40.70 — USD/PYG 6,399 +3.19% -6.65% 6,201 6,399 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.78 +3.48% +74.85% 11.38 11.78 11.70 — USD/DOP 59.59 +0.07% -3.96% 59.55 59.69 59.59 — USD/CRC 441.10 +1.88% -9.25% 432.97 441.10 440.90 — USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.36% +2.52% 7.40 7.65 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/UYU 40.70 +3.72% USD/BOB 11.78 +3.48% USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.36% USD/PYG 6,399 +3.19% USD/CRC 441.10 +1.88% IBOV 166,684.61 +1.58% USD/BRL 5.82 -1.41% EUR/BRL 6.39 -1.07% The session read The Ibovespa rose 1.58%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPSA led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 25 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Wednesday, November 25, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

Cause one, and the heaviest: expectations of a December Fed rate rise. US third-quarter growth came in at 4.3% against 3.5% expected, and core PCE inflation, the Fed’s preferred gauge, ran at 3.3% a year against 3.2% expected (RT economic calendar, 25 November). A higher rate raises the return on dollar cash and bonds, the main rival to gold. Confidence: high.

Other US releases on 25 November (RT economic calendar): the PCE price index rose 3.8% a year (forecast 3.8%, previous 3.7%) and core PCE prices 0.3% on the month (forecast 0.3%). Third-quarter figures, as annualised quarterly rates: GDP sales rose 2.6% (previous 2.2%), the GDP price index 1.8% (forecast 2.3%, previous 6.4%), core PCE prices 2.5% (forecast 2.5%, previous 3.6%), PCE prices 2.1% (previous 5.3%), PCE prices excluding food, energy and housing 2.4% (previous 3.4%) and PCE services prices excluding energy and housing 3.0% (previous 3.7%).

Continuing jobless claims fell to 1,697 thousand against 1,721 thousand expected (previous 1,792 thousand). The Dallas Fed’s trimmed mean PCE, another inflation gauge, stood at 2.8% in the previous reading.

Cause two: the betting market agrees. Polymarket prices a 25 bps rise at the December Fed meeting at 93.5% (19:46 ET, 25 November), so the hike is close to fully expected. Confidence: medium to high.

The conflicting signal is that the dollar index slipped 0.11% to 103.70 and the US 10-year Treasury yield, the government’s benchmark borrowing cost, fell 7 basis points to 4.86%. Normally both help gold. Our best reading, at medium confidence, is that investors were selling winners to raise cash, with the VIX fear gauge up 7.32% to 28.29 and the S&P 500 down 0.25%, while real yields (yields after inflation) stayed high.

Cause three may be forced selling after the spike in volatility. Oil rose 3.29% in the USO fund, adding to inflation fears and reinforcing the rate story. Confidence: low to medium.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, prices a 25 basis-point US rate rise at the December meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US central bank, at 93.5%; “no change” stands at 4.3% (as of 19:46 ET, 25 November). The whole December Fed event has traded US$61.6 million. These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

04 The trend behind it

The picture is a long retreat. Gold is down 19.1% over 60 sessions and 34.3% below its 28 January high, while silver is down 37.2% over 60 sessions.

This looks like a continuation rather than a new phase, though the speed has changed. Silver’s 64.2% drop from its peak means it has fallen roughly twice as hard as gold, as usual in a selloff.

Our own archive since 2007 offers a clear base rate. After 7 earlier cases when gold fell at least 12.8% in 20 sessions, it was higher 20 sessions later in 5 of 7 (71%), with a median gain of 5.7% and a worst case of a 4.4% drop.

Silver, after 7 comparable falls of at least 23.8%, was higher in 5 of 7 cases, with a median gain of 1.4% and a worst result of a 14.8% fall. History is not a forecast, and it says nothing about a Fed turning more hawkish.

05 What it means for Latin America

Mexico is the world’s top silver producer and Peru is also a major producer, so both economies and their miners earn less for every ounce. In Peru, much silver comes as a by-product of copper mining, which cushions the blow because copper revenue carries the mine.

Mexican producers that depend on silver, such as Fresnillo and Industrias Peñoles, have less of a cushion. A weaker metal also trims royalty and tax receipts for governments that lean on mining.

For savers in the region, cheaper gold is a buying chance only for those who can stomach more falls; a stronger dollar tends to hit regional currencies and raise local-currency costs. Travellers holding pesos or soles gain no direct benefit.

06 The names to watch

Fresnillo and Industrias Peñoles (Mexican silver miners) and Pan American Silver (a Canada-based miner) carry the most silver exposure in the region. Buenaventura in Peru is a leading gold and silver miner, and Southern Copper is the copper giant whose silver by-product feeds the Peruvian numbers.

GLD, a gold fund, rose 0.61% on the day, so fund and metal can differ.

07 What would end it

The line to watch is the 12-month low: 3,526 for gold and 40.93 for silver. A close below either would show the selling is still in command, with no clear floor until much lower; a hold and a bounce would give the 71% history some support.

The next catalysts are the next US inflation report and the Fed’s December meeting, which decide whether a rate rise is priced in or priced out. The one thing that would change the picture is evidence that US inflation and hiring are cooling, so the Fed holds its hand.

08 What to watch

Fed December meeting: Whether the central bank raises rates; a hold would take pressure off gold and silver.

Whether the central bank raises rates; a hold would take pressure off gold and silver. US inflation data: A hotter reading strengthens rate-hike bets; a cooler one could end the slide.

A hotter reading strengthens rate-hike bets; a cooler one could end the slide. Support levels: Gold’s 12-month low at 3,526 and silver’s at 40.93; a close below either signals more selling.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold fall when the dollar and yields eased?

Because investors expect a Fed rate rise in December, and some were selling metals to raise cash as market fear rose; the VIX gauge climbed 7.32%.

Is silver weaker than gold?

Yes. Silver is 64.2% below its January high, against 34.3% for gold, because it swings harder in both directions.

Which Latin American countries are most exposed?

Mexico, the top silver producer, and Peru, a major miner whose copper mines also produce silver.

Does history say prices will recover?

In 5 of 7 comparable falls, gold was higher 20 sessions later, but that is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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