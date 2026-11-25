Johannesburg is due to get a mayor on Friday, but no party has the votes to elect one alone.

File photo. The round Ponte City tower above central Johannesburg, seen from the Carlton Centre, May 2010. Photo: Jorge Láscar, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Politics: South Africa

Johannesburg’s new city council postponed the election of a mayor on Monday 23 November 2026 until Friday 27 November, to give the parties more time to finish coalition talks. The delay leaves South Africa’s biggest city, home of its stock exchange, without a mayor while no party can govern alone.

The African National Congress (ANC), which has governed South Africa since 1994, and ActionSA, a party led by the businessman Herman Mashaba, are negotiating a shared administration. Talks continue, and prediction-market traders make Mashaba the clear favourite to become mayor.

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Key Facts Who. The ANC, ActionSA, the Democratic Alliance (DA) and smaller parties in a 270-seat council.

What. Mayor election postponed in Johannesburg, South Africa’s largest city, while parties divide top jobs.

When. Delayed on Monday 23 November 2026; new vote on Friday 27 November.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a crypto-based market: Mashaba next mayor 79.9%, as of 03:43 ET, 25 November 2026.

As of. Wednesday 25 November 2026, 09:00 GMT.

Johannesburg is due to get a mayor on Friday, but no party has the votes to elect one alone.

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No party holds a majority in the 270-seat council, where 136 seats are needed. The Democratic Alliance (DA) won the most seats with 91, still 45 short of a majority.

The council was sworn in on Monday 23 November, but the election of the mayor, deputy mayor and speaker was put off to Friday 27 November. The DA first asked the city manager, Floyd Brink, on Sunday 22 November to delay the vote; after he declined, its lawyers wrote to him saying coalition negotiations were not finished and threatening legal action.

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File photo: a street intersection in central Johannesburg, a general city scene and not a picture of any event in this story. Photo: Gsalamander, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

The ANC and ActionSA together hold about 106 seats, so they are about 30 seats short of a majority. They would need other parties to elect a mayor.

Johannesburg is home to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and the head offices of many of South Africa’s biggest companies. Its council decides how the city runs water, power and waste services.

In the 2016 local elections the ANC won 121 of the 270 seats, and in 2021 it won 91, so in neither year did any party reach the 136 needed. This time the ANC holds fewer than 70 seats.

Mashaba is no newcomer to the job, because he was Johannesburg’s mayor from 2016 to 2019 for the DA. He then left the DA and founded ActionSA in 2020.

Johannesburg has had no single-party majority since the 2016 local elections, so its mayors have come from several parties. Every coalition since then has depended on smaller parties holding the balance.

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-1.46% L 58,631 day range H 59,746 -32.62% over 12 months Market breadth · 17 names 6% advancing 1 ▲ advancing 16 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs Ethereum 1,640 -2.24% Solana 67.59 -2.94% Gold 3,555 -0.20% USD / BRL 5.89 -0.29% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 58,875 -1.46% -32.62% 59,748 59,746 58,631 32,347,023,360 ETH 1,640 -2.24% -44.55% 1,678 1,678 1,638 10,351,192,064 SOL 67.59 -2.94% -51.34% 69.64 69.64 67.50 2,647,389,184 XRP 0.92 -0.99% -58.37% 0.92 0.92 0.91 1,564,820,864 BNB 539.47 -1.51% -37.39% 547.74 547.74 538.36 524,807,712 ADA 0.14 -2.22% -66.53% 0.14 0.14 0.14 183,728,384 DOGE 0.05 -2.33% -64.70% 0.06 0.06 0.05 449,329,472 AVAX 6.45 -1.71% -54.42% 6.56 6.56 6.45 196,642,352 LINK 8.63 -2.35% -33.86% 8.84 8.84 8.63 277,836,544 DOT 0.64 -1.30% -71.98% 0.65 0.65 0.64 58,441,100 LTC 40.41 -1.02% -52.62% 40.82 40.85 40.14 200,378,432 BCH 195.20 -1.10% -62.91% 197.37 198.25 195.19 105,622,528 TRX 0.31 -0.11% +12.06% 0.31 0.31 0.31 273,802,496 XLM 0.12 -0.88% -51.18% 0.12 0.12 0.12 117,422,256 HBAR 0.05 -0.24% -65.35% 0.05 0.05 0.05 48,298,956 NEAR 2.86 -0.71% +49.85% 2.88 2.89 2.82 493,027,328 ATOM 1.25 +0.34% -49.24% 1.25 1.26 1.23 26,850,424 AAVE 92.08 -1.92% -48.54% 93.88 93.95 91.91 177,221,392 Largest moves today SOL

67.59

-2.94% LINK

8.63

-2.35% DOGE

0.05

-2.33% ETH

1,640

-2.24% ADA

0.14

-2.22% AAVE

92.08

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6.45

-1.71% BNB

539.47

-1.51% The session read The Bitcoin eased 1.46%, with breadth negative — 1 of 17 names higher. ATOM led, while SOL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 23 Nov 2026 LatAm and Africa Prediction Markets, Week of 23 Nov Read →

The next dated step is the council sitting on Friday 27 November, when the mayor, deputy mayor and speaker are due to be elected. Until more parties sign up to a deal, the ANC and ActionSA cannot elect a mayor on their own.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, prices Herman Mashaba at 79.9% to be the next mayor of Johannesburg, ahead of the DA’s Helen Zille on 5.1%. About US$183,663 has been traded, as of 03:43 ET on Wednesday 25 November 2026; these prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the Johannesburg mayoral vote delayed?

The parties needed more time to finish coalition talks. The Democratic Alliance argued that an early vote could harm efforts to form a stable government.

Is Herman Mashaba certain to become mayor?

No, because nothing is signed and the council must vote. The parties behind him have not yet agreed every post.

Why does this matter outside South Africa?

Johannesburg is the country’s commercial centre, and its council decides how basic services are run. Investors read the outcome as a sign of how stable big-city government will be.

Sources City of Johannesburg council sitting, 23 November 2026 · Democratic Alliance letter to the City of Johannesburg city manager, November 2026 · Polymarket, 25 November 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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