The appeal leaves the decision on who may run to Haiti's electoral authorities, and it asks sanctioned candidates only to weigh stepping aside of their own accord. It names no candidate.

Photo: Rémi Kaupp / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Haiti

Four Haitian private-sector organisations have asked election hopefuls under international sanctions to consider stepping aside, and they name nobody. Their joint note, published on Wednesday 25 November 2026, says a voluntary withdrawal “could calm the electoral climate and restore trust” (our translation from French).

The note arrives while Haiti’s Provisional Electoral Council (CEP), the country’s election authority, has yet to publish its list of approved candidates for a vote now pushed back to 18 July 2027. The US Treasury has already sanctioned one former president who is now in the race, so the question of who may run reaches Washington too.

Key Facts Who. Four Haitian private-sector organisations signed a joint note asking sanctioned candidates to consider withdrawing.

What. The note names no one and asks the CEP to check files with state and judicial bodies.

Where. Haiti, where the first round of the presidential vote is now set for 18 July 2027.

When. The CEP’s list of approved candidates has not been announced.

As of. As of 26 November 2026, 11:00 GMT

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The appeal leaves the decision on who may run to Haiti’s electoral authorities, and it asks sanctioned candidates only to weigh stepping aside of their own accord. It names no candidate.

The note carries the names of Ralph Edmond, president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the West (CCIO), and Gérard Laborde, president of the Haitian-Canadian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIHC). It is also signed by David Coles, president of the Association of Industries of Haiti (ADIH), and by Jean Paul Faubert, executive director of the Macaya Institute, a Haitian policy think tank.

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The signatories invite candidates under international sanctions, and people whose documented conduct raises integrity concerns, to consider withdrawing. They add that the appeal also covers financial contributions and other private-sector support.

The groups also turn to the CEP, asking it to consult the State’s control bodies and the competent judicial bodies. In the note they write that “no complacency, no partisan intervention and no favour must taint the review of the files” (our translation from French).

The appeal has no legal force. It asks candidates to decide for themselves, and the appeal does not change the rules on who may stand.

The note asks public services to deliver, verify and transmit the required documents rigorously. It denounces violence, illegal trafficking, diversion of public resources and support to armed groups.

The signatories say they respect partisan neutrality and their members’ political freedom. They encourage support for “upright, competent” candidates committed to the general interest.

The CEP’s calendar of 28 October 2026 moved the first round of presidential and legislative elections to 18 July 2027, with a second round on 4 October 2027. The vote had been set for 13 December 2026, and the CEP has not said when it will publish its list of approved candidates.

The CEP’s preliminary data of 16 November showed 33 presidential registrations. These are registrations, not approved candidates.

File photo, November 2012: the cathedral square in Cap-Haïtien, northern Haiti. Photo: Lionel Baur / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0).

Haiti’s electoral decree, which sets the rules for the vote, bars anyone under United Nations Security Council sanctions from running. In early October 2026 the electoral authorities dropped the requirement that candidates certify that their assets are free of sanctions by a foreign country, but people sanctioned by the UN remain barred.

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The UN Security Council’s Haiti sanctions list names nine individuals and does not include former president Michel Martelly. A candidate sanctioned only by a single country is therefore not barred by the decree.

The public record holds one example, and the note does not point to him. The US Treasury sanctioned Martelly on 20 August 2024 under Executive Order 14059, a US presidential order against the global illicit drug trade, for drug trafficking, saying he “abused his influence to facilitate the trafficking of dangerous drugs.”

A US sanction is a national measure. That is why it does not by itself bar a candidate under the Haitian decree.

Martelly has registered as a presidential candidate, as our earlier report covers. The note, once more, names no one.

Haiti’s four business groups chose to speak before the CEP has ruled on a single file. Their note gives candidates a chance to leave on their own terms, and it gives the electoral authority a public standard to be measured against.

It is not known whether any candidate will withdraw or whether the CEP will act on the appeal. The CEP has not published the approved list.

More: Haiti news

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the appeal ban anyone from running?

No, it is a voluntary appeal. The electoral decree bars only people under United Nations Security Council sanctions.

Who decides which candidates can run?

The CEP, Haiti’s election authority, publishes the approved list. The business groups ask it to check files with state control and judicial bodies.

Is Michel Martelly barred from the race?

Not by the decree, because he is not on the UN list. The note itself names no one.

Sources Primary: UN Security Council Haiti sanctions list; US Treasury press release on Michel Martelly, 20 August 2024; joint note of the four business organisations, 25 November 2026; CEP electoral calendar of 28 October 2026 and preliminary registration data of 16 November 2026.

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