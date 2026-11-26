A former Haitian president wants Washington to hear his side, two years after the US Treasury accused him of aiding drug trafficking. He rejects the accusation, and we found no court ruling.

File photo, March 2010: the Haitian flag flies in front of the damaged National Palace in Port-au-Prince. Photo: U.S. Navy / Wikimedia Commons (public domain)

Politics: Haiti

Former Haitian president Michel Martelly has asked US Secretary of State Marco Rubio for a direct exchange to give his version of why he is under US sanctions. His letter, dated Thursday 22 October 2026, became public on Wednesday 25 November.

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Martelly, according to his letter, considers the allegations behind the sanctions unfounded. The measures date from August 2024, when the administration of former US President Joe Biden imposed them.

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Key Facts Who. Michel Martelly, Haiti’s former president, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

What. Martelly seeks a direct exchange to contest US sanctions that he considers unfounded.

When. Letter written in October 2026; request made public in late November 2026.

Open. We found no reply from Rubio or the State Department.

As of. As of 26 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

A former Haitian president wants Washington to hear his side, two years after the US Treasury accused him of aiding drug trafficking. He rejects the accusation, and we found no court ruling.

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The US Treasury announced the sanctions on Tuesday 20 August 2024 in a press release titled “Treasury Sanctions Former Haitian President for Drug Trafficking”. Its sanctions office, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), acted under Executive Order 14059 of 15 December 2021, a presidential order aimed at the global illicit drug trade.

Treasury said Martelly “abused his influence to facilitate the trafficking of dangerous drugs, including cocaine, destined for the United States”. It also said he engaged in laundering drug proceeds, worked with Haitian drug traffickers and sponsored multiple Haiti-based gangs.

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Bradley T. Smith, then Acting Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said: “Today’s action against Martelly emphasizes the significant and destabilizing role he and other corrupt political elites have played in perpetuating the ongoing crisis in Haiti.” Treasury added that OFAC coordinated closely with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the US drug agency.

Treasury also made a general statement: “Many of Haiti’s political and business elites have long been involved in drug trafficking and have been linked to the gangs responsible for the violence that has destabilized Haiti.” That line describes Haiti’s elites broadly, not Martelly alone.

These are Treasury’s allegations, and we found no US criminal charge against Martelly. The release names no associates and gives no dates for the conduct it describes.

Under the executive order, US financial institutions may not make loans or provide credit to him. Foreign-exchange transactions subject to US jurisdiction in which he has any interest are prohibited, and US persons, mainly American citizens and companies, may not invest in or buy significant amounts of his equity or debt.

Treasury added him to its Non-SDN Menu-Based Sanctions List, a list of targeted restrictions that apply only to the measures OFAC names, and said US persons “may face civil or criminal penalties for violations”. Its release does not use the words blocked or frozen.

Non-US persons are also barred from causing or conspiring to cause US persons to break the sanctions, and from conduct that evades them. Treasury said the goal of sanctions is “not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior.”

The release also describes a way out: it points to OFAC’s published process for requesting removal from a sanctions list, and says OFAC is willing to remove sanctions “consistent with the law”. Martelly’s request is addressed to the Secretary of State, not to OFAC, and we found no public information on whether he has filed a removal request.

The Treasury release also notes that Canada had already sanctioned him on Thursday 17 November 2022. That earlier Canadian step shows the US was not the first government to act against him.

File photo: a street in Cap-Haïtien, a city in northern Haiti.

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In the letter, as published (our translation from French), Martelly writes: “On August 20, 2024, Janet Yellen, Treasury Secretary under the Biden administration, imposed sanctions against me.” He says he wants to present his version, give context and answer questions.

We could not read the full letter, so we cannot say what else it contains. We found no reply from Rubio or the State Department.

The case matters to US readers because the sanctions rest on a Treasury finding about drugs bound for the United States. A Cabinet-level official, Rubio, has been asked directly by a former head of state.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Martelly asking for?

He wants a direct conversation with the US Secretary of State to tell his side. Nothing we found says Washington has agreed.

Why did the US sanction him?

The Treasury alleges he used his influence to help drug trafficking toward the United States and backed gangs. He considers the allegations unfounded, and we found no court ruling.

What do the sanctions mean for Americans?

US banks may not lend to him, and American citizens and companies face limits on foreign-exchange deals and on investing in his equity or debt. Treasury warns of civil or criminal penalties for violations.

Sources Published Thursday 26 November 2026 · Source: Letter dated 22 October 2026, as published; US Treasury press release of 20 August 2024 (https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/jy2542); Executive Order 14059.

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