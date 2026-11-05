Guyana Weighs Local Content Act Change

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

GUYANA · OIL AND GAS

Key Facts Plan: The government plans to amend the Local Content Act of 2021 after five years of use.

Idea under study: Forcing oil companies to split bundled contracts so smaller Guyanese firms can bid.

Said by: Michael Munroe, director of the Local Content Secretariat, at a supplier forum on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

Reserved areas: The law reserves 40 service areas for Guyanese firms; 20 more are under review.

Guyana plans to amend its Local Content Act, the 2021 law that reserves oil industry work for Guyanese firms. It is also weighing a rule against bundled contracts, Michael Munroe, director of the Local Content Secretariat, said in Georgetown on Wednesday 4 November 2026.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Guyana story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The change matters to US investors because ExxonMobil, operator of the offshore Stabroek block, and its partners would have to change how they buy services. Any new rule could affect costs and timelines in Guyana’s oil fields.

What Guyana Said About the Local Content Act

The government plans to amend the Local Content Act after five years, says a release from the Department of Public Information, the government’s information office. The Secretariat is also looking at adding areas for Guyanese firms, though none have been decided.

Munroe told oil companies to package tenders so Guyanese firms can take part, warning that wrong packaging creates an artificial barrier. He said splitting, or unbundling, contracts is an active consideration for the law.

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Latin America Email address Follow Free. One email a day at most, and only when there is news. This also signs you up to our weekday newsletter, The LatAm Brief. Nothing arrives until you click the confirmation link, and you can stop either with one click. Privacy policy

In Plain English, Who Is Who

The Local Content Secretariat is the government office, under the Ministry of Natural Resources, that checks whether oil companies hire and buy locally. The Local Content Act of 2021 reserves 40 service areas for Guyanese firms, and officials are reviewing 20 more.

Unbundling means breaking one large contract that covers many services into smaller lots. Smaller lots let a local company win work even when it cannot provide every service in a single package.

Why Bundled Contracts Worry Local Firms

Bundled tenders favor big contractors that can offer a whole package. Small Guyanese firms often cannot bid for the whole package and lose the chance to earn oil-sector income.

Munroe also said local suppliers must be paid within 30 to 45 days, and asked companies to pay faster and share their upcoming plans early. He stressed that firms must also show they are capable, because the responsibility is not only the companies’ to carry.

How the Oil Industry Is Responding

The forum was hosted by ExxonMobil Guyana and its main contractors, together with the Centre for Local Business Development. Officials from the Ministry of Natural Resources also took part.

Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat has already warned against illegal practices such as fronting and renting a Guyanese name to win local content credit. See also Guyana Local Content Push Targets Expat-Level Pay for Oil Workers and Guyana Local Content: TotalTec-aHa JV Targets ExxonMobil Deals.

How This Fits Guyana’s Wider Oil Story

The government is also dealing with operators on licences, as shown in Exxon Yet to Seek Guyana Licence Extension. The country depends on oil revenue, so changes to local content rules can move investor sentiment quickly.

A tighter rule could raise short-term costs for operators but build political support for the industry at home. Investors will watch the draft text and any transition period.

What It Means for You

If you own US-listed oil stocks with Guyana exposure, such as ExxonMobil, watch for the draft amendment and any penalties for non-compliance. The direct effect on production is likely small, but costs and contract timing could shift.

For US service companies, the change could open smaller contracts to partnerships with Guyanese firms. Companies bidding for oil work in Guyana should plan for split tenders and genuine local ownership.

What Is Not Known

It is not known when the amendment will be drafted or whether it will reach the National Assembly this year. Nor is it known whether unbundling will go into the law or into lower-level rules.

It is also not known which contracts or how many would be affected, or what penalties would apply. Oil companies have not publicly said how they would respond.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Guyana’s Local Content Act?

It is a 2021 law that sets minimum shares of oil-sector work, jobs and purchases for Guyanese firms and workers. It reserves 40 service areas for them.

What does unbundling contracts mean?

It means splitting one large, multi-service contract into smaller lots. That lets local firms bid for the part they can actually provide.

Has Guyana changed the law yet?

No. The government says it plans to amend the Act, and unbundling is being considered, but no draft text has been published.

Does this affect ExxonMobil?

ExxonMobil operates the Stabroek offshore block and hosted the forum. Any new contracting rule would change how it and its partners buy services.

Sources: Department of Public Information, Guyana, release on the Guyana Supplier Forum 2026 keynote by the Local Content Secretariat director, 5 November 2026; Local Content Act 2021, Guyana, 2021; Guyana Supplier Forum 2026, Georgetown, 4 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026