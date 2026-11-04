Guyana Warns Gold Miners to Keep Records

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GUYANA · MINING

Key Facts The country Guyana, a South American gold and oil producer, sits on the Atlantic coast north of Brazil.

What happened Guyana’s mining regulator warned miners in a notice published on 4 November 2026 to keep gold records.

The deadline Licences come up for renewal in January 2027, and officers can ask to see papers.

The penalty Operations without documents face immediate suspension until the papers are shown and checked.

The rule Gold may be sold only to the state-run Gold Board, licensed traders or licensed dealers.

Guyana’s gold miners have been put on notice: keep your books straight, or lose your licence. The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), the state agency that licenses and polices mining, published the warning on 4 November 2026 as renewals approach.

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For US readers, the notice matters because Guyana is known for its oil, yet its gold sector is also under closer watch. Our report on a Guyana gold mine and its tax bill shows how much money the sector can generate.

What Happened

The GGMC said miners must keep production records and gold sales documents that are “complete, accurate and up to date.” It also said licences, permits and other authorisations must be available at mining sites and at shops linked to them.

Officers of the GGMC or of the Ministry of Natural Resources, the government department that oversees mining, can ask miners to present these papers. The commission said it will not condone breaches of the law, unauthorised activities or disregard for regulatory requirements.

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What Miners Must Show

Anyone who cannot produce the documents on request faces immediate suspension of operations, according to the notice. The suspension lasts until the required papers are presented and verified.

The GGMC also warned of enforcement action against violators and of further sanctions under the law. The notice puts the licence renewal period in January 2027, which leaves about two months.

Where Miners May Sell Gold

The notice repeats that gold must be sold only through the Guyana Gold Board, the state buyer, or through licensed gold traders or licensed gold dealers. The commission’s 2025 notice calls gold sold through other channels an illegal sale.

A GGMC notice of 25 November 2025, signed by Commissioner Newell Dennison, already said illegally sold gold can be detained, and that charges can be made and assets seized. That notice cited a direction from President Irfaan Ali to enforce the mining rules.

A Year of Tighter Rules

The latest warning continues a run of notices. On 2 January 2026 the GGMC told all miners, stakeholders and traders to update their addresses, phone numbers and banking details by 31 January 2026, or risk having their licences and permits suspended.

Taken together, the notices show a regulator pressing for written records of mining and sales. The 2025 notice also mentioned a lower than expected declaration of gold.

What It Means for You

If you own shares in a company with a Guyana gold project, it is worth asking whether its licences and sales records are current before the January 2027 renewals. A suspended operation stops output, and output drives revenue.

The notice also reminds everyone in the trade that only the Gold Board, licensed traders and licensed dealers may buy gold. Gold sold through other channels can be treated as illegal.

What Is Not Known

The GGMC has not said how many operations it will inspect, or whether it will inspect them before the January 2027 renewals. It has also not published a list of the exact documents that renewal files will require.

It is not known whether any operation has already been suspended under this warning. We will report any enforcement action once the commission confirms it.

More: Guyana news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Further reading: Guyana, Brazil Weigh Military Ties on 23 Oct.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Did Guyana’s Mining Regulator Announce?

The Guyana Geology and Mines Commission warned miners in a notice published on 4 November 2026 to keep records of production and gold sales in order before licence renewals in January 2027. It said operations without documents can be suspended at once.

Who May Buy Gold in Guyana?

Gold may be sold only through the Guyana Gold Board, licensed gold traders or licensed gold dealers. Gold sold through other channels is treated as illegal and can be seized.

What Happens If a Miner Has No Papers?

The regulator says operations will be suspended immediately until the required documents are presented and verified. It also warns of enforcement action and further sanctions under the law.

Does This Affect Foreign Investors?

The notice is addressed to miners and shop operators in general, so it covers any company that mines gold in Guyana. Investors may want to ask whether their projects have current paperwork before renewal season.

Sources: Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), notice to miners and shop operators on records and licence renewals, 4 November 2026; GGMC notice on compliance with mining laws, 25 November 2025; GGMC notice on updating personal records, 2 January 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated newsroom system. How we use AI · Report an error · Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Editor-in-Chief